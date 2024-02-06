Bringing the Los Boys Hideaway out of hiding

Egypt Mills is a small community tucked back in the rolling river hills of Southeast Missouri. Just a short drive from either Jackson or Cape Girardeau, to get there you must drive on some of the most winding and drop-off-skirting roads in the county. The drive is beautiful (and fun) any time of year, and I'd recommend taking it especially when food lies at the end of the road. Opened by Mark and Becky Schwartz, Los Boys Hideaway has been here just over a year and has quickly become a center of the small population.

I arrived at Los Boys around 4 p.m. and there was the requisite group of locals sitting at the bar, chatting with each other easily. There was a TV behind the bar, but that didn't stop them from talking to each other. On the left upon entering the door was a good-sized area full of snacks and sodas. We chose an open table and sat down. The server was a lovely lady, all smiles and patience as we took our time looking at the menu.

Now let me stop a moment and talk about something that I couldn't help but notice. Though this tavern was decorated as many are, with little oddities behind the bar, metal signs on the wall and crossed fishing poles near the ceiling, this place was incredibly unique. It was spotless. And when I say spotless, I mean spotless. No dust on hanging decorations, no food particles ground between the windowsill and the wall, not a crumb on the floor. Looking at the patrons sitting at the bar, I saw the telltale signs of mud-coated farmers' boots, and yet the floor was pristine.

Los Boys Hideaway's menu is small and tight, laden with the kinds of items you would expect to find and a couple you wouldn't -- burgers, sandwiches, wings, and salads. The menu is one page but covers a lot of tasty ground.