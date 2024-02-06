Boy, 11, saves grandfather from burning SUV

Eleven year old Eli Jenkins, of Butler County, says his favorite activity is "going to town with PaPa" and "picking up a few things." Eli's PaPa is Wayne Jenkins, 87, a partial amputee from Poplar Bluff, who is wheelchair-bound due to an accident decades ago.

On a recent Saturday, an ordinary family shopping trip of "picking up a few things" turned extraordinary.

Eli and his family, PaPa, GeeGee, Wayne's wife and Eli's grandmother, Gail, and his aunt, Gloria, who is learning disabled, headed out to attend the grand reopening of the Orscheln store in Poplar Bluff.

The family had just pulled into a parking space at the store and began to exit their large SUV when Eli's aunt saw a flame spark near the hydraulic box of the wheelchair lift attached to the back of the vehicle. Eli says his aunt attempted to "stomp the fire out" but was unable to get it under control. His grandmother contacted the fire department and bystanders rushed to aid the family by disconnecting the wire mechanisms on the lift and helping control the fire until emergency workers could arrive.

With his grandmother and aunt safely away from the vehicle Eli rushed into the store to secure a motorized wheel chair to help PaPa out of the smoldering truck. The fire quickly reignited under the truck, spreading to the hood. Flames could be seen emitting once again from the vehicle when the young boy heard a familiar voice scream out, "Get me out of here!"