Book spills origin tidbits, recipes from land of Shake Shack

And kale, yeah, it can work in the right context. Maybe if it's in the summertime and you throw the kale on the griddle and it gets a little smoky and crispy, toss in some olive oil, maybe some garlic, maybe a little Parmesan cheese and put top of a burger. That's going to be pretty good.

We feel the best experience is in the burgers cooked medium. We want those juices to be a little runny and drippy. That's where the pleasure factor is. You need to use the whole muscle, or the steak, because that's where all the flavor is. If you take the trimmings, which most butchers do, they don't have the flavor. That's the real secret.

AP: What's your favorite burger?

Rosati: It's probably our SmokeShack burger. It's very personal why I love that burger. It was the first burger we ever added to the menu since the inception of Shake Shack. We wanted to add a bacon burger and we knew it would be too easy just to add bacon. We wanted to do a burger based around the flavors and textures of bacon. I thought about chopped and pickled cherry peppers. I grew up in an Italian household. My parents would cook a pork chop and put cherry peppers in the pan. The cherry peppers brought acidity and heat, which cut through the richness of an otherwise rich meat.

So it's a cheeseburger with ShackSauce, which is a mayo-based sauce, with bacon on a buttered bun. That's a lot rich flavors and textures, so I thought about the cherry peppers.

AP: What can you do about the lines? They're crazy.

Rosati: It's funny because I used to wait in that line in Madison Square Park. It's only three blocks from Gramercy Tavern and that's where I was working. I would go there early, wait in line for about an hour on a hot summer day, get my food and run back to the kitchen at Gramercy. My colleagues would come in and ask me to share and I was like hey man, I'm the one who put the time in there. You go and put your own time in and get your own burgers.

At the end of the day, the line is the line. We can't do anything to stop people from wanting to wait in line. The time you wait between ordering and when you pick up your food, that's on us.

We know couples who started in that line, started chatting, exchanged numbers, went out on dates. The next thing you know they're married and asked us to cater their weddings. It's just so surreal.