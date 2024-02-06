Berry season and salad season — a great combination

Ebb & Flow Fermentations: "The Blues"

Post-gym Saturday, I felt like recuperating with a bowl full of freshness. Also, I had about 100 pages left in a book I was deeply invested in finishing, so I headed over to Ebb. First of all, Ebb & Flow is the kind of place that makes you feel cooler just by being there. The staff. The decor. The music. The drinks. The food. Goodness gracious, the food! "The Blues" was divine. Picasso on a plate. Fresh. Creative. Hearty. There was so much contrast in the flavors, my brain remained fully engaged with each bite. If you try this option, I suggest you take the time to savor each ingredient individually before digging in and combining them on your fork. Take a bite, close your eyes, let your taste buds recognize the cinnamon in the crunchy house made croutons, the tart creamy blue cheese, the sour saltiness of the pickled red onion, and the light sweetness of fresh blueberries mixed in with a variety of rich and nutty greens. I washed my salad down with a tasty glass of kombucha, but they have plenty of other options available if that seems a bit too overwhelming for your palette.

I picked up Pulse Fitness & Nutrition's "Red, White, and Berry Salad" at MediCenter Pharmacy located at 465 S. Mount Auburn Road, Suite 101, in Cape Girardeau, but you can find also find it at their Jackson store located at 318 E. Main St. Submitted by Mary Ann Castillo

I picked up Pulse Fitness & Nutrition's "Red, White, and Berry Salad" at MediCenter Pharmacy located at 465 S. Mount Auburn Road, Suite 101, in Cape Girardeau, but you can find also find it at their Jackson store located at 318 E. Main St. Submitted by Mary Ann Castillo

Pulse Fitness & Nutrition: Red, White & Berry Salad

The Red, White & Berry Salad caught my eye as a scrolled through Instagram while trying to meet the tax filing deadline. Granted, my taxes are simple, straightforward, and could have been completed the day I received my W-2. Maybe, I thought, I am just a rebel who enjoys the thrill of living dangerously? Maybe, I am a perfectionist who handles my anxiety by over-thinking and procrastinating? My editor would probably love to chime in on that one. I hit "submit" on my taxes then quickly messaged the owner of Pulse Fitness & Nutrition to find out where I could purchase the salad. Before he could respond, I found a post on Facebook announcing they were conveniently offering pick-up and grab-and-go items at MediCenter Pharmacy in Cape Girardeau. I had less than an hour to get there before closing time, but I made it with minutes to spare. I was ready for my inaugural Red, White & Berry salad celebration — what could be more American? I took my salad home and served it in a beautiful bowl along with toasted slices of focaccia from the Spanish Street Farmacy. Contemplating the details of my income may have left me feeling a certain way, but the salad and bread made me feel like I was dining with kings. Raspberry marinated smoked chicken breast. Fresh blueberries, blackberries and strawberries. Pistachios and almonds. Feta cheese. Homemade poppyseed dressing with chia and flax seeds drizzled over a spring mix. The best part? The salad came in at under 400 calories, making me feel fiscally and nutritionally responsible (real friends ignore the focaccia calories, right?).

Whether you want something fresh and light to enjoy on a patio or something simple and easy to pick up on the way home, I recommend you consider taking full advantage of the fresh berry options available while they last.