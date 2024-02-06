All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
FoodApril 20, 2023

Berry season and salad season — a great combination

Savor the flavors of Southeast Missouri's berry season with these standout salads. From Jackson Deli's "Summer In A Bowl" to Pulse Fitness's "Red, White & Berry," discover delicious, fresh options.

Mary Ann Castillo avatar
Mary Ann Castillo
Don't miss your chance to enjoy Jackson Deli's "Summer in a Bowl" AKA strawberry/spinach/salad. Jackson Deli is located at 437 W. Main St. in Jackson.
Don't miss your chance to enjoy Jackson Deli's "Summer in a Bowl" AKA strawberry/spinach/salad. Jackson Deli is located at 437 W. Main St. in Jackson.Submitted by Mary Ann Castillo

The sun is shining, temperatures are rising, and berry season has officially arrived, which means seasonal salads are showing up on menus everywhere.

I spent the week exploring what Southeast Missouri has to offer and, so far, the options are deliciously distinct. Here are a few of my current recommendations:

Jackson Deli: "Summer In A Bowl" salad

Last week a colleague mentioned this option had returned to their menu, so I wasted no time placing my order and adding grilled chicken to the mix for some added protein. The weather was perfect, so I drove to a nearby park to enjoy my salad picnic style in the peace of nature and warmth of the sun. First of all, they were extremely generous with the ingredients. The container was completely packed. Huge strawberries, thick chunks of grilled chicken, fresh spinach, feta cheese, slivers of almond, and sliced red onion coated in a subtly sweet vinaigrette dressing. Each bite was fresh and bursting with flavor. I enjoyed the salad so much, I returned for Round 2 a few days later, substituting the grilled chicken with fried chicken for a notedly different yet equally satisfying experience. It was another effortless home run.

"The Blues" can be found at Ebb & Flow Fermentations located at 11 S. Spanish Street in downtown Cape Girardeau.
"The Blues" can be found at Ebb & Flow Fermentations located at 11 S. Spanish Street in downtown Cape Girardeau.Submitted by Mary Ann Castillo
"The Blues" can be found at Ebb & Flow Fermentations located at 11 S. Spanish Street in downtown Cape Girardeau.
"The Blues" can be found at Ebb & Flow Fermentations located at 11 S. Spanish Street in downtown Cape Girardeau.Submitted by Mary Ann Castillo
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Ebb & Flow Fermentations: "The Blues"

Post-gym Saturday, I felt like recuperating with a bowl full of freshness. Also, I had about 100 pages left in a book I was deeply invested in finishing, so I headed over to Ebb. First of all, Ebb & Flow is the kind of place that makes you feel cooler just by being there. The staff. The decor. The music. The drinks. The food. Goodness gracious, the food! "The Blues" was divine. Picasso on a plate. Fresh. Creative. Hearty. There was so much contrast in the flavors, my brain remained fully engaged with each bite. If you try this option, I suggest you take the time to savor each ingredient individually before digging in and combining them on your fork. Take a bite, close your eyes, let your taste buds recognize the cinnamon in the crunchy house made croutons, the tart creamy blue cheese, the sour saltiness of the pickled red onion, and the light sweetness of fresh blueberries mixed in with a variety of rich and nutty greens. I washed my salad down with a tasty glass of kombucha, but they have plenty of other options available if that seems a bit too overwhelming for your palette.

I picked up Pulse Fitness & Nutrition's "Red, White, and Berry Salad" at MediCenter Pharmacy located at 465 S. Mount Auburn Road, Suite 101, in Cape Girardeau, but you can find also find it at their Jackson store located at 318 E. Main St.
I picked up Pulse Fitness & Nutrition's "Red, White, and Berry Salad" at MediCenter Pharmacy located at 465 S. Mount Auburn Road, Suite 101, in Cape Girardeau, but you can find also find it at their Jackson store located at 318 E. Main St.Submitted by Mary Ann Castillo
I picked up Pulse Fitness & Nutrition's "Red, White, and Berry Salad" at MediCenter Pharmacy located at 465 S. Mount Auburn Road, Suite 101, in Cape Girardeau, but you can find also find it at their Jackson store located at 318 E. Main St.
I picked up Pulse Fitness & Nutrition's "Red, White, and Berry Salad" at MediCenter Pharmacy located at 465 S. Mount Auburn Road, Suite 101, in Cape Girardeau, but you can find also find it at their Jackson store located at 318 E. Main St.Submitted by Mary Ann Castillo

Pulse Fitness & Nutrition: Red, White & Berry Salad

The Red, White & Berry Salad caught my eye as a scrolled through Instagram while trying to meet the tax filing deadline. Granted, my taxes are simple, straightforward, and could have been completed the day I received my W-2. Maybe, I thought, I am just a rebel who enjoys the thrill of living dangerously? Maybe, I am a perfectionist who handles my anxiety by over-thinking and procrastinating? My editor would probably love to chime in on that one. I hit "submit" on my taxes then quickly messaged the owner of Pulse Fitness & Nutrition to find out where I could purchase the salad. Before he could respond, I found a post on Facebook announcing they were conveniently offering pick-up and grab-and-go items at MediCenter Pharmacy in Cape Girardeau. I had less than an hour to get there before closing time, but I made it with minutes to spare. I was ready for my inaugural Red, White & Berry salad celebration — what could be more American? I took my salad home and served it in a beautiful bowl along with toasted slices of focaccia from the Spanish Street Farmacy. Contemplating the details of my income may have left me feeling a certain way, but the salad and bread made me feel like I was dining with kings. Raspberry marinated smoked chicken breast. Fresh blueberries, blackberries and strawberries. Pistachios and almonds. Feta cheese. Homemade poppyseed dressing with chia and flax seeds drizzled over a spring mix. The best part? The salad came in at under 400 calories, making me feel fiscally and nutritionally responsible (real friends ignore the focaccia calories, right?).

Whether you want something fresh and light to enjoy on a patio or something simple and easy to pick up on the way home, I recommend you consider taking full advantage of the fresh berry options available while they last.

Story Tags
Mary Ann Castillo
foodie
restaurant review
Advertisement
Related
FoodNov. 20
Castillo: Spilling the tea at ForTe Tea Lounge & Eventeur: A...
FoodNov. 20
Recipe Swap: Spice up your Thanksgiving with these creative ...
FoodNov. 18
Greek Roasted Chicken and Potatoes with Lemon and Oregano: s...
FoodNov. 18
Community Cookbook: Make Woolworth Icebox Cheesecake with Gl...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Recipe swap: Master holiday baking with these delicious cranberry recipes
FoodNov. 14
Recipe swap: Master holiday baking with these delicious cranberry recipes
LaClair: Does Wib’s hold up under a critical modern eye? Absolutely
FoodNov. 14
LaClair: Does Wib’s hold up under a critical modern eye? Absolutely
How to make the perfect holiday side with shredded Brussels sprouts
FoodNov. 11
How to make the perfect holiday side with shredded Brussels sprouts
A Harte Appetite: Hail to the chef
FoodNov. 7
A Harte Appetite: Hail to the chef
Recipe Swap: Spice up your snack game with the ultimate fall Chex mix and more treats
FoodNov. 7
Recipe Swap: Spice up your snack game with the ultimate fall Chex mix and more treats
Castillo: Hubble Creek Brewing Company: Let’s go creeking!
FoodNov. 6
Castillo: Hubble Creek Brewing Company: Let’s go creeking!
How to achieve the perfect gooey grilled cheese every time
FoodOct. 31
How to achieve the perfect gooey grilled cheese every time
McClanahan: Embrace autumn with these delightful pumpkin-infused recipes
FoodOct. 30
McClanahan: Embrace autumn with these delightful pumpkin-infused recipes
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy