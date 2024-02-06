All sections
FeaturesAugust 24, 2019

Benton Neighbor Days to hold photography competition

Standard Democrat

BENTON, Mo. -- The Benton Chamber of Commerce will be hosting a photography exhibit and competition from Aug. 29-31 at the annual Benton Neighbor Days. There are three divisions: 12-and-under, 13-and-over non professional and 13-and-over professional. There are six categories: landscapes, people, objects, animals, plants and images of Scott County or Benton.

Photos may be submitted Aug.14-29 at the Benton City Hall or the Benton Farm Bureau Insurance Office. They may also be brought to the Benton Community Building on Aug. 29 from 6 to 8 p.m. The final opportunity to submit pictures will be on Aug. 30 from 5 to 6 p.m. at the Community Building, but a late fee of $2 per photo will be charged.

A rosette and cash prize of $50 will be awarded to the Best of Show as determined by a judge. Other ribbons and smaller monetary prizes will be awarded to other entries. For further details and entry forms, stop by the City Hall or Farm Bureau Insurance Office in Benton; or visit the Benton Chamber of Commerce Facebook page.

Community
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

