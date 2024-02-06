Being in my 20s has been a lot of learning to be at peace with not having clear-cut paths or definitive answers. It has been a process of learning: be who you are, where you are, with whoever you're with. And be it wholeheartedly.

Which is, perhaps, exactly what makes the 20s so darn beautiful and so darn hard.

Jesus' life in Scripture, too, doesn't give much direction for this time of life: we don't get to know anything about Jesus' 20s. Perhaps it is this absence of events worthy of being recorded that is the whole point: this was a time of preparation for what was to come.

A couple of months ago, I heard a priest speak about the Gospel reading from John 2:1-11, which depicts Jesus' first miracle at the wedding at Cana. During his homily, the priest put these verses into new perspective for me: he discussed how at his Baptism in the Jordan, Jesus' Father gives him permission to begin his work by announcing that Jesus is his Son and people should listen to him.

The priest said that at the Wedding at Cana, Mary, then, gives her permission, nudging Jesus to reveal to people who he is. She has never before in Jesus' 30 years asked him to reveal his true identity; she must know in some intuitive way that in asking him this, she is nudging him toward his death. Still, she asks. She permits. She commands and leads the servants.

Jesus is not quite ready when she asks him for a miracle. And that is OK.