Avoid common mistakes in family history research

Many things hinder family history research. The first of these is accepting others' conclusions without question. This has always been a problem, but has become worse with the internet. There is an expression from Cold War days: "Trust, but verify." Use existing family trees for clues, and always examine the records that can support or disprove them. Above all, don't just pass along what you find in others' family trees. Errors and wrong information become no more accurate by repetition.

Many trees posted online list sources. I've found a number of these listing many sources, but when I examined these, it turned out they referred ultimately to only one incorrect original tree. Look for clues for inaccuracy: no sources, children born when mothers were too young or old to have children, marriage dates before birth or after death of the parents, and locations where the event could not have occurred.

Family historians sometimes reject records because the spelling of the surname is different. They insist, "But we have always spelled it this way!" My surname, Eddleman, is a prime example of the problem with assuming the same spelling. I have found 47 different spellings for Eddleman. "Edelmann" was the original German spelling, but various records use Eddleman, Eddlemon, Edelman, Edlemon or Edleman. Some branches generated records with the surname beginning with "A" or "I." This is a particular concern for Scots and Irish surnames beginning with "Mac" or "Mc" and with German/Dutch surnames containing "von" or "van." Variations occurred because of different literacy levels, clerks hearing or writing the name incorrectly, difficulty reading old script, and sometimes intentionally using a different spelling. So, always consider alternate spellings.

Family stories and legends can really make our family history interesting and fun. These are the oral or written stories older family members provide us that they often heard from their elders as children. Many of these derive from true events, but we have to keep in mind that tales vary in terms of accuracy. This is a difficult thing for a lot of new family historians to accept.