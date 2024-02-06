Author unveils real story behind favorite cookies

By Tom Harte

Truly engrossing stories usually involve units of three. Consider "The Three Musketeers," "Goldilocks and the Three Bears" and the bestselling romance novel, "Three Nights of Sin."

The story I want to share here also relies on the impact of the number three. I call it "A Tale of Three Cookies." Each tale is drawn from Stella Parks' beautiful new cookbook, and candidate for the year's most clever cookbook title, "BraveTart."

In her book, Parks provides not only inspired recipes for classic cookies, but the stories behind them as well. In three cases these cookie biographies are not what you'd expect, and in one case the story behind the cookie is downright disheartening.

Disheartened is exactly how I felt when I read Parks' claim the chocolate chip cookie was not invented by accident in 1938 by Ruth Wakefield, proprietor of the Toll House Inn in Massachusetts. That's the official story that you'll find recounted in virtually every cookbook, including my own, and even in the presumably authoritative "Oxford Companion to Sugar and Sweets."

But Parks makes a convincing case that people were routinely making chocolate chip cookies years before Wakefield was even born. I was devastated when I read that. My anguish was as great as when I learned that Betty Crocker is not real.

Alas, Parks makes it clear that my hero, Ruth Wakefield, was not the innovator I thought. She modified an early chocolate chip cookie recipe and with the help of the Nestle Company, who designed a special chocolate "morsel" for her, popularized it. However, buoyed by the plummeting cost of chocolate in the latter part of the 19th century, lots of folks beat Wakefield to the punch, using a recipe all but identical to hers.

Though not as disconcerting as the true story behind the chocolate chip cookie, Parks also tells the surprising tales of two other classic cookies: oatmeal and peanut butter.