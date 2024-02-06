Athletes do care -- and remember

During a recent Dodger-Pirate series in Pittsburg, young Limbaugh decided to give Wills a call.

"I was in for a big surprise," said Rusty. "After explaining myself to him (Wills), he not only remembered me, but my father. All from that one short weekend six years ago."

"As it turned out, I had lunch with him two days, and on the third day went out after the game, along with Wes Parker," said Rusty.

When Rusty met Wills six years ago, a story appeared in the Southeast Missourian about the growing friendship, with a final sentence of the article stating: "Above all, Wills has shown that athletes do care."

"That's one of the primary reasons for my writing this letter," noted Rusty. "I remember that last line of the article, and I would like to reinforce that statement at this time. Last Tuesday, I received a call from a nurse at Presbyterian University Hospital, asking me to come give a morale boost to a 20-year-old girl who had just undergone surgery."

"I had an idea, more like a brainstorm at this point, though. I called Maury and explained the situation to him and asked if he would go along. I was surprised, but he said he would be more than happy to accompany me.

"He brought a box of baseballs with him and after visiting the girl, we went to the children's ward, where he signed the baseballs and gave them to the kids. I've never seen such excitement among children as I saw that afternoon.

"This took about four hours of Wills' time on this particular afternoon, but he was all smiles the entire time. I'm sure he was about as excited as the kids. Maury went back to the hospital that night, after the game, to take the 20-year old girl an autographed picture, which he had promised that afternoon."

Wills went 0-for-4 during the game, but "he said he really didn't mind that too much," commented Rusty. "The Dodgers had won the game, and he had made a lot of people happy that afternoon."

So, athletes do care, and as the 1965 article states: "Wills has shown this," on more occasions than one.