Ask a foodie: Which restaurant is your favorite late-night dive?

Nick Johnston

This is a tough question because I am not really a late-night person anymore. When working in bars and restaurants, late night was considered after 11 p.m. or 12 a.m. Now that I have kids and teach, well, it is closer to 9 p.m. ... That being said, when I get a hankerin' for a nocturnal treat, it is typically for the boneless wings at Broadway Biergarten in Cape Girardeau or something off the late-night menu at Port Cape Girardeau. Both serve good food and adult beverages, which satisfies my late-night standard of living! Pro Tip: Get the "Wes Wings" sauce at Biergarten; it's the bomb. Happy eating!

Rebecca LacClair

It has been many years since I have worked a swing shift, but I remember what it was like to have my days and nights turned around. While I have very little desire to eat out late anymore, I understand the need to have a go-to place in my pocket for late-night food. My definition of good food has also changed radically since college, so I went in search of somewhere that now fits the bill. I ended up at Katy O'Ferrell's Irish Pub and Restaurant. The "Shepherd's Pie" was rich and creamy, and the "Father Kelly's Celtic Pot Pie" had a delightful crust. However, I learned that their kitchen closes at 10 p.m. They keep serving a pretty varied appetizer menu until 1 a.m., especially on the weekends. So let's be real: There is very little that tastes better at 3 a.m. in the morning than a crunchy "Mexican Pizza" from Taco Bell. Some things never change.

Jessica Medlock

Hot Shots Sports Bar & Grill is always a fun place to go when you actually get an evening out with only adults. Big TVs, pool tables, a few other games -- and of course beer -- makes you stay longer than you would normally take to eat a meal. Their Philly cheesesteak is pretty awesome, and there are fun burgers like the "Mafia Burger" and the "Menace Burger." I also noticed something called "Gyro Tacos" which look interesting and will be what I try next when that rare night comes around again.