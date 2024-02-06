Ask a foodie: Which restaurant is your favorite late-night dive?

This is a tough question because I am not really a late-night person anymore. When working in bars and restaurants, late night was considered after 11 p.m. or 12 a.m. Now that I have kids and teach, well, it is closer to 9 p.m. ... That being said, when I get a hankerin' for a nocturnal treat, it is typically for the boneless wings at Broadway Biergarten in Cape Girardeau or something off the late-night menu at Port Cape Girardeau. Both serve good food and adult beverages, which satisfies my late-night standard of living! Pro Tip: Get the "Wes Wings" sauce at Biergarten; it's the bomb. Happy eating!
It has been many years since I have worked a swing shift, but I remember what it was like to have my days and nights turned around. While I have very little desire to eat out late anymore, I understand the need to have a go-to place in my pocket for late-night food. My definition of good food has also changed radically since college, so I went in search of somewhere that now fits the bill. I ended up at Katy O'Ferrell's Irish Pub and Restaurant. The "Shepherd's Pie" was rich and creamy, and the "Father Kelly's Celtic Pot Pie" had a delightful crust. However, I learned that their kitchen closes at 10 p.m. They keep serving a pretty varied appetizer menu until 1 a.m., especially on the weekends. So let's be real: There is very little that tastes better at 3 a.m. in the morning than a crunchy "Mexican Pizza" from Taco Bell. Some things never change.
Hot Shots Sports Bar & Grill is always a fun place to go when you actually get an evening out with only adults. Big TVs, pool tables, a few other games -- and of course beer -- makes you stay longer than you would normally take to eat a meal. Their Philly cheesesteak is pretty awesome, and there are fun burgers like the "Mafia Burger" and the "Menace Burger." I also noticed something called "Gyro Tacos" which look interesting and will be what I try next when that rare night comes around again.
Favorite late-night dive in this area, that narrows it down. But if I'm feeling a little hungry after 10 p.m. or midnight, everyone expects you to say something like McDonald's because that's one of the only places open. But for me, that late, I need some breakfast food and I love waffles. So I'd have to say Huddle House. All the best food comes from greasy places.
As a mother of a child under 2 years old, my late-night dive scene is not one to boast. Honestly, it usually consists of a 9:45 p.m. run to Food Giant for milk and impulsively buying name brand ice cream. And after having a disappointed spoonful, put the rest in the freezer to create an ice crystal castle that Elsa would be proud of. But on occasion, my husband and I feel impulsive and do venture out and treat ourselves to Bella Italia Ristorante.
Disclosure: this "late-night" escapade is actually 8 p.m., and we go for their desserts. And "Oh, what waiter? Complementary delicious, soft, homemade, bread? You want to give it to me? It needs to be used up by the end of the day anyway? Well, it would just be rude to refuse. Yes, yes, sure, I'll take it!"
So we indulge in a slice of their rich "Dark Chocolate Toffee Cake." Did you say toffee? I'm already sold. It's moist dark, I mean dark, chocolate cake gently hugging a distinguished white stripe of creamy vanilla cheesecake, all topped with smooth chocolate ganache and crispy toffee pieces and drizzled again with more chocolate syrup. Add a loaf of their homemade bread on the side with salty Parmesan and olive oil for dipping and in that moment is pure perfection. For those that stay up past 10 p.m., on the weekends they do offer late-night happy hour specials from 9 p.m. to close!
-- Compiled by Joshua Hartwig
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.