Ask a Foodie: A frosty, fries and other Frankenstein foods

It will probably come as a surprise to nobody the internet has made food trends very popular and accessible. Trending now is taking common fast food items and adding them to others. Sometimes the combinations are disgusting, and sometimes they are magical. I have no interest in trying food already vetted as disgusting, but the ones people rave about interested me. I tried them and if you're curious, you can, too. Here are my takes on some supposedly delicious fast food mashups:

Fries and a Frosty

This one is kind of a classic, though I'd never gotten around to trying it before. Off to Wendy's, where we ordered a small fries and a small chocolate Frosty.

My nephew told me it has to be chocolate, nothing else works as well. I happened to hit a fresh fry drop, so my fries were piping hot and the Frosty looked delicious.

Into the Frosty the fries were dipped. I felt a little scandalous but also like I belonged to a private club only a select few people were brave enough to join.

Heavenly Hot Cakes and Chick-fil-A Mashup.

The flavor was ... weird.

The hot fries and their salty exteriors changed the flavor of the chocolate Frosty into something with a hint of caramel, or maybe cinnamon. It was odd. I wanted to like it. The hot and cold, salty and sweet, crisp fries; it should have worked!

But while I thought it interesting, it's not something I would order again. It tasted too much like fries and ice cream for me to get beyond it into that nirvana other people have experienced. On a scale of 10 for food mashups, this one gets a 5/10.

Sausage Biscuit and Apple Pie

For this mashup, get to McDonald's at breakfast time, order a sausage biscuit and apple pie, open the biscuit, put the apple pie on top and close it back up with the top bun. This one just looked weird, and I was suspicious. Upon biting into it though, I was pleasantly surprised.