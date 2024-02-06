Ask a Foodie: A frosty, fries and other Frankenstein foods

It will probably come as a surprise to nobody the internet has made food trends very popular and accessible. Trending now is taking common fast food items and adding them to others. Sometimes the combinations are disgusting, and sometimes they are magical. I have no interest in trying food already vetted as disgusting, but the ones people rave about interested me. I tried them and if you're curious, you can, too. Here are my takes on some supposedly delicious fast food mashups:
This one is kind of a classic, though I'd never gotten around to trying it before. Off to Wendy's, where we ordered a small fries and a small chocolate Frosty.
My nephew told me it has to be chocolate, nothing else works as well. I happened to hit a fresh fry drop, so my fries were piping hot and the Frosty looked delicious.
Into the Frosty the fries were dipped. I felt a little scandalous but also like I belonged to a private club only a select few people were brave enough to join.
The flavor was ... weird.
The hot fries and their salty exteriors changed the flavor of the chocolate Frosty into something with a hint of caramel, or maybe cinnamon. It was odd. I wanted to like it. The hot and cold, salty and sweet, crisp fries; it should have worked!
But while I thought it interesting, it's not something I would order again. It tasted too much like fries and ice cream for me to get beyond it into that nirvana other people have experienced. On a scale of 10 for food mashups, this one gets a 5/10.
For this mashup, get to McDonald's at breakfast time, order a sausage biscuit and apple pie, open the biscuit, put the apple pie on top and close it back up with the top bun. This one just looked weird, and I was suspicious. Upon biting into it though, I was pleasantly surprised.
The cinnamon taste was minimal, and the apple worked very well with the meat, neither taste really overwhelming the other. It was like eating a sausage biscuit with grape jelly, but it didn't taste as sweet.
The only thing I didn't like about this mashup was the amount of bread. A whole biscuit plus the crust of the apple pie was just too much, but it still wasn't as dry as a sausage biscuit alone.
Like my husband said, "It's better than a sausage biscuit by itself." 7/10
For this one, I ran around a little. I bought a Chick-fil-A chicken biscuit, then headed to McDonald's for hot cakes. I removed the chicken patty from the biscuit, sat that aside for a later date and folded that delicious chicken goodness into a hot cake, like a crazily imagined Picasso taco. I took a bite, and it was decent.
The hot cakes are just a little sweet, and Chick-fil-A chicken is amazing, so it tasted good. Then, I eyed the condiments that came with the hot cakes and devised a crazy plan. I drizzled syrup onto the chicken patty in slow motion, watching it bead and run down that fried surface.
Then I took another bite. Okay guys, this one was magic! Sweet, savory, delicious. It could have been improved with a slice of bacon, maybe, but this one combination made this whole crazy experiment worth it. 10/10
In Jackson, McDonald's and Pizza Hut are right next to each other, so this one wasn't so bad as far as traveling goes. I ordered a pepperoni personal pan pizza from Pizza Hut and a six-piece Chicken McNuggets from McDonald's.
Then the internet told me to place the nuggets on top of the pizza and eat. This one looked kind of gross to me, and I had to hold the chicken nugget on top carefully as I bit into the pizza slice. I had high hopes for this one, but I was disappointed. The pepperoni completely obliterated any chicken nugget taste, and it was like I hadn't even added anything to the pizza. After three bites, I separated the food and thought they were much better by themselves. 3/10
In short, definitely try Chick-fil-A with hot cakes and try the others if you get bored eating like a sane person.
