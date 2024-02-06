Ask a designer: Designing a functional yet stylish mudroom

Associated Press

Mudrooms have been a staple of large houses, especially in climates with plenty of rain and snow. But increasingly, a mudroom has become a design essential even for apartment dwellers and those with small homes.

"Just like the kitchen has become so central to how everybody uses their home and lives their lives, a mudroom has become an expectation," says designer Vern Yip, an HGTV host and author of the new book "Vern Yip's Design Wise" (Running Press).

Interior designer Bennett Leifer agrees, and often helps clients in New York City apartments create a proper mudroom.

"People try and find space where they can do that, whether they have a large family or whether it's just for themselves," Leifer says.

This undated photo provided by The Home Depot shows a cabinet serving as storage in the foyer of a home. One portion of an open foyer can function as a mudroom with help from a cabinet, like the one shown here, that combines closed storage, hanging space, shelving and seating. The Home Depot/Home Decorators Collection via AP

Here are some tips for designing a functional, durable and even stylish mudroom, even in the smallest of homes:

Analyze how you really come and go

"Think about how your family uses the space," says Yip, and be honest about how much clutter you're likely to create. People often want to see themselves as neater than they are, which leads them to create a mudroom entrance that is soon chaotic.

Will everyone take their shoes off there each day, for instance, or only when they're wet or muddy?

"We run an Asian household," Yip says. "Take off your shoes when you come in the door."

So his mudroom includes ample shoe storage, plus a spot to sit while putting shoes on.

Lots of sports equipment means more large storage. And those who'll want to charge the whole family's digital devices for easy grabbing when everyone leaves the house in the morning should put in counter space or shelves with plenty of power strips or electrical outlets nearby.

In your design, Yip advises, include about 10 to 15 percent more storage than you expect to need.

Your best drop zone

The mudroom is your daily "drop zone," says designer Sarah Fishburne, director of trend and design for The Home Depot. So choose the mix of closed storage, hooks, shelves and countertops that serves your needs.

Custom, built-in storage is popular in mudrooms, but there are also many units available in a range of styles and prices.

Leifer points out that built-ins can work well in small or awkward spaces. He's seen Manhattan apartment dwellers build around a garbage chute or wall soffit in the service entrance to turn that space into a mudroom. Built-ins also offer stability: Unlike freestanding furniture, they can't be knocked over by kids rushing by with backpacks.

Open lockers and cubbies are popular, mimicking the style of an athletic locker room, but Yip reminds clients that closed storage and hooks tucked away behind doors will help keep your mudroom from looking cluttered.