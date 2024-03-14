Armstrong Outdoors fills need for huntin', fishin', and eatin'

When the Fruitland Area Fire Protection District wanted to go to a 24-hour manned station, I remember getting a letter in the mail informing me that this fire station covered a large area full of about 9,000 people. The very first thought I had about this fact wasn't about fire safety. It was, "That's a lot of people. Why don't we have more restaurants up here?" Since then, the area has slowly opened new places to eat. Most stay, some leave, but now at least, there is another option to add to the northern Cape County roster.
Armstrong Outdoors lives in a big warehouse-looking building, off of the road just a bit, and diagonally across from Las Brisas at 5840 Highway 61 in Jackson. Full of hunting and fishing gear, and a good place to get bait, recently part of the building has been turned into a cafe. I have to confess, I missed this happening. I drive this road all of the time, and I did notice the Armstrong Outdoors sign, large and bright, proclaiming COLD BEER, and I thought, huh, they put a bar in. I didn't consider that there might be food. But there is.
There is a small menu for every day of the week, except for Sunday. It has things on it like a rib sandwich and grilled bologna with cheese. I have not sampled the daily menu yet, but the days I'm watching out for are Mondays and Fridays.
On Monday, there is a special meal, and for the cold winter months, it has been all-you-can-eat chili with a drink for $10. I noticed that this past Monday, the special was changed to kettle beef, so check the Facebook page if you're craving something in particular, just make sure.
On Friday, Full Throttle Concessions, a food truck, parks by the door and you can order from them and eat in the cafe. That's what I did, because a friend told me the fried fish plate was delicious. It was high time to find out.
I had no idea what to expect when I drove up. There was the food truck out front. I ordered a fish meal, chose fries and slaw as my sides, and was informed that when it was ready, they'd bring it into the cafe for me. So far, easy peasy. I headed in to get a seat and drinks.
I had been into Armstrong before to buy emergency food (mealworms) for one of my daughter's numerous pets a few years ago, but I hadn't been inside since the addition of the cafe. Lots of camo, lots of taxidermied animals of all sorts, which I always find interesting and just a little uncanny. I paid for a can of soda and sat to wait. It didn't take very long. Pretty soon, I had a container full of fish that smelled delicious, and you know, the sides that just help fill up the container.
The portions were generous. Good fried fish has to check three boxes for me. It has to be crispy, not soggy. It has to be moist and not dried out. And it has to have a flavorful breading and/or seasoning, not bland and boring. This fish checked those boxes with the addition of being a mild, flaky meat, which was a wonderful bonus.
The fries were crinkle cut, which is my favorite kind, but only if they have been fried a crispy golden brown, and these had. The slaw was a creamy-based slaw, but it had a definite vinegar bite as well, which I enjoyed. The whole meal was a winner.
It seems the Full Throttle food truck sometimes has more than just fish, so don't be surprised to find burgers on Fridays as well. If you need to know the exact menu, just check Facebook. Otherwise, just show up and be surprised. You'll find something good, either way.
I went back again the next day for biscuits and gravy so I could give you the whole low down, because Armstrong also serves biscuits and gravy Monday through Saturday until 10 a.m. I hate to say this, and don't tell my mom, but the sausage gravy here reminded me of hers. It was wonderful, thick, warm, and filling, everything I needed biscuits and gravy to be.
Armstrong Outdoors has proven a surprising and delicious option for Fruitland dining. Add it to your repertoire and as always, support your local businesses.