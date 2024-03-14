Armstrong Outdoors fills need for huntin', fishin', and eatin'

When the Fruitland Area Fire Protection District wanted to go to a 24-hour manned station, I remember getting a letter in the mail informing me that this fire station covered a large area full of about 9,000 people. The very first thought I had about this fact wasn't about fire safety. It was, "That's a lot of people. Why don't we have more restaurants up here?" Since then, the area has slowly opened new places to eat. Most stay, some leave, but now at least, there is another option to add to the northern Cape County roster.

Armstrong Outdoors lives in a big warehouse-looking building, off of the road just a bit, and diagonally across from Las Brisas at 5840 Highway 61 in Jackson. Full of hunting and fishing gear, and a good place to get bait, recently part of the building has been turned into a cafe. I have to confess, I missed this happening. I drive this road all of the time, and I did notice the Armstrong Outdoors sign, large and bright, proclaiming COLD BEER, and I thought, huh, they put a bar in. I didn't consider that there might be food. But there is.

There is a small menu for every day of the week, except for Sunday. It has things on it like a rib sandwich and grilled bologna with cheese. I have not sampled the daily menu yet, but the days I'm watching out for are Mondays and Fridays.

On Monday, there is a special meal, and for the cold winter months, it has been all-you-can-eat chili with a drink for $10. I noticed that this past Monday, the special was changed to kettle beef, so check the Facebook page if you're craving something in particular, just make sure.

On Friday, Full Throttle Concessions, a food truck, parks by the door and you can order from them and eat in the cafe. That's what I did, because a friend told me the fried fish plate was delicious. It was high time to find out.

I had no idea what to expect when I drove up. There was the food truck out front. I ordered a fish meal, chose fries and slaw as my sides, and was informed that when it was ready, they'd bring it into the cafe for me. So far, easy peasy. I headed in to get a seat and drinks.