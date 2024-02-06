Apple twist: Cider may have been the choice of Pilgrims

By Tom Harte

Contrary to conventional wisdom, putting together a Thanksgiving Day menu is not particularly challenging.

After all, the fundamentals of the holiday meal are hardly open to debate.

Sure, you may have a choice in how you're going to prepare the turkey, but you're probably going to have turkey as your main course. Similarly, you may have to choose a recipe for cranberry sauce, but cranberries will unquestionably be on the table. And when it comes to dessert, you might contemplate doctoring the pumpkin pie or foregoing it in favor of pumpkin cheesecake (my personal recommendation), but you'll likely offer something pumpkin to end the meal. No, picking the menu for Thanksgiving is not the hard part. The hard part is deciding what to drink.

Thus, advice abounds in magazines this time of year, underscoring the difficulty of finding the right wine for the holiday meal. Some even call Thanksgiving the ultimate challenge for a sommelier, even though, when you get right down to it, a turkey is really just a big chicken, so you're basically stuck with only two choices: full-bodied whites or light-bodied reds.

A slice of Cider Cream Tart, a dessert whose main ingredient was most likely the drink of choice at the very first Thanksgiving feast. TOM HARTE

But the rest of the meal, admittedly, does pose something of a conundrum. It ranges in flavor all over the place: from candied yams to tart cranberries to herb-infused stuffing to green beans, not to mention all that gravy. And when you realize it's not uncommon for all these foods to be served simultaneously on one plate, you see what the sommelier is up against.

So what's the answer? Well, you could forgo the wine for the most authentic of Thanksgiving drinks -- cider. It's most likely what the Pilgrims were drinking on that first Thanksgiving Day. They apparently didn't bring lots of wine with them as it did not travel well across the Atlantic in those days. It was not easy to cultivate barley and hops in the Cape Cod climate, so brewing beer, unless out of pumpkins and parsnips, was a challenge. But they had plenty of apples growing in their new location, and they knew how to turn them into a drink popular in England since Norman times. So if you want the most traditional of Thanksgiving beverages, select cider.