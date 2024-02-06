Antiques can add personality, focal point to a garden

Adding antique garden ornaments to the landscape blends horticulture with history. One-of-a-kind pieces will personalize your property, and over time may grow into something richly rewarding -- financially as well as artistically.

"Really outstanding good old pieces such as a swan bench, unusual large decorative urn or piece of sculpture will continue to go up in value, but really more important to my client is the same artistic pleasure that placing a certain piece in their garden gives to them," said Aileen Minor, owner of Aileen Minor Garden Antiques & Decorative Arts in Centreville, Maryland.

Some of her garden antiques have been installed in the U.S. Capitol, the Smithsonian Institution, the Museum of Fine Arts in Boston, and in private collections around the United States, Germany, England and France.

The definition of "antique" is somewhat elastic but generally applies to objects more than 100 years old.

"What makes a piece worth collecting? I would say rarity, design detail, all original parts and age," Minor said.

This photo taken in a private garden in rural Belgium demonstrates how eye-catching statuary can be used to personalize flower gardens. Garden antiques can be made of wicker, metal or stone and range from pergolas to fountains, outdoor furniture to gates. Adding antique collectibles to the landscape blends gardening with history. It can be richly rewarding. Dean fosdick ~ Associated Press

Garden antiques are most commonly made of wicker, metal or stone, and range from pergolas and gazebos to cemetery headstones and fountains, from ironwork, fencing and gates to outdoor furniture and windows.

Family heirlooms certainly qualify.

Each person has his or her own idea about what constitutes a collectible, said Troy Rhone, owner of Troy Rhone Garden Design in Birmingham, Alabama.