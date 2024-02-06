Despite being legally blind, Reginald Roberson could be found casting a line at the Capaha Park lagoon Tuesday, thanks to some assistance from eleven-year-old Tyquan Logan.

Cape Girardeau resident Patrick Zamudio reels in his line while fishing Rotary Lake for the first time Tuesday, May 22, 2018 in Jackson. BEN MATTHEWS ~ bmatthews@semissourian.com

Roberson lost most of his vision due to a workplace injury in 2008. Recently separated from his wife and his home, the lagoon provided him with more than just a place to fish. The waters gave him a feeling of familiarity and peace.

Although the two had a significant age difference, each of the anglers needed the other -- Logan watched out for Roberson's lack of vision and Roberson made up for Logan's lack of fishing experience.

It was Roberson's first fishing trip in about two years, and one of only a handful for Logan.

"I'm kind of teaching him the ropes and everything -- the way I was taught when I grew up," Roberson said. "It's a reality check. You've got to check yourself, and you've got to teach the kids what you've learned. So that's what I'm trying to do; trying to keep the faith."

From left, 13-year-olds Keontae Dixon and Damarion Williams watch Kent Elder bait his hook with Max Richey while fishing at the Capaha Park lagoon in Cape Girardeau.

The 11-year-old angler still struggles to cast, but managed to catch a few fish using Roberson's secret "shake 'n' bake dough ball" recipe of balled bread soaked in water and tropical fish bait. Although initially hesitant to touch his hooked fish, by the end of the day Logan removed one from his line with help from Roberson.

Simple, yet significant moments like these between Roberson and Logan truly show the value many locals place on fishing.

Levi and Shane Jansen, 14 and 12, of Whitewater, dropped their lines at the kids-only fishing pond in Cape County Park North. Reserved for children ages 15 and under, the well-stocked waters help younger anglers find interest in fishing with more frequent bites and serving as the location for fishing events sponsored by the neighboring Cape Girardeau Conservation Nature Center.

Shane Jansen, 12, holds a recently caught catfish by the mouth before releasing it back into the kids-only fishing lake in Cape County Park North.

While his older brother Levi cast a spinner bait along the side of the pond, Shane Jansen put his faith in a jig he continually cast into reeds along the shore.