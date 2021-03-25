Analiese Gregory is a chef who fishes, forages, hunts

NEW YORK -- Analiese Gregory is a chef who knows first-hand where her ingredients come from. Usually, it's her hand.

Living on the wild and biodiverse Australian island of Tasmania, Gregory might be found diving for abalone one day or hunting deer the next.

"To be able to just go into the ocean and get a sea urchin out and then just eat it, it's like, why would we even try to do anything else here? It's just what makes sense," she says.

Gregory is offering a view of rugged life at the bottom of the world with "How Wild Things Are," a cookbook loaded with striking images of the chef herself cooking dishes at a campsite or a rocky shoreline.

The recipes reflect Gregory's fascinating mix of refined, European-trained fine-dining skills and her knack for marrying them with the freshest ingredients of New Zealand and Australia.

"I kind of came finally to a place where I can bring a lot of the different influences together, I suppose, which I'd never used to be able to do," she says.

One page might be instructions on how to make a possum sausage and the next might be a recipe for potato gnocchi with lap cheong and kombu butter.

Unable to source a decent piece of wallaby where you are? No problem: Gregory says everything in the book is interchangeable. Use venison or pork instead. For items she can't hunt or forage, she prefers to buy directly from farmers.

"Take a really nice thing that you really like and then stick with things that you think will be complementary. Do kind of as little as you can to it," she says.

Gregory was born in Auckland, New Zealand, to a Welsh father and Chinese-Dutch mother. She moved to London to work for her father, an executive chef, which led to stints in London's The Ledbury and Paris' Le Meurice.

She worked at the celebrated Sydney restaurant Quay and at Michel Bras' eponymous Michelin-starred restaurant in the South of France, where she honed her foraging skills, like climbing trees to gather fresh hazelnuts for that night's special.

"I definitely am a bit of a nomad. And then every time you go places, there's always a couple of things that really stick with you."