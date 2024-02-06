Alyson Fluchel: Leopold High School valedictorian

Favorite high-school experience: When the baseball team made me an official member of the team. They made me a personalized T-shirt and presented it to me at the athletic banquet in front of everyone.

LAURA SIMON ~ lsimon@semissourian.com 2017 Leopold High School valedictorian - Alyson Fluchel

Who is your role model, and why? My mom, because she handles every situation that comes her way very well and always puts others before herself. She always sees the bright side of everything and provides positive reinforcement constantly.

Advice to underclassmen: Enjoy every experience high school brings you. You only get one shot, so make sure you have as much fun and make as many memories as you can while you have the time.

Three words for the entire high-school experience: Eventful, exciting, memorable.