Alyson Fluchel: Leopold High School valedictorian

Parents: Joe and Julie Fluchel
Hometown: Glen Allen, Missouri
Post-graduation plans: I will attend Maryville University to become an occupational therapist.
High-school activities: Cheerleading, Beta Club, choir, baseball manager, business club, scholar bowl, robotics, pep club, volleyball
Favorite high-school experience: When the baseball team made me an official member of the team. They made me a personalized T-shirt and presented it to me at the athletic banquet in front of everyone.
Who is your role model, and why? My mom, because she handles every situation that comes her way very well and always puts others before herself. She always sees the bright side of everything and provides positive reinforcement constantly.
Advice to underclassmen: Enjoy every experience high school brings you. You only get one shot, so make sure you have as much fun and make as many memories as you can while you have the time.
Three words for the entire high-school experience: Eventful, exciting, memorable.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.