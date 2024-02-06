All sections
FeaturesJune 22, 2017

Alyson Fluchel: Leopold High School valedictorian

Parents: Joe and Julie Fluchel Hometown: Glen Allen, Missouri Post-graduation plans: I will attend Maryville University to become an occupational therapist. High-school activities: Cheerleading, Beta Club, choir, baseball manager, business club, scholar bowl, robotics, pep club, volleyball...

Southeast Missourian
Alyson Fluchel is Leopold High School's 2017 valedictorian. She plans to attend Maryville University to become an occupational therapist.
Alyson Fluchel is Leopold High School's 2017 valedictorian. She plans to attend Maryville University to become an occupational therapist.

Parents: Joe and Julie Fluchel

Hometown: Glen Allen, Missouri

Post-graduation plans: I will attend Maryville University to become an occupational therapist.

High-school activities: Cheerleading, Beta Club, choir, baseball manager, business club, scholar bowl, robotics, pep club, volleyball

Favorite high-school experience: When the baseball team made me an official member of the team. They made me a personalized T-shirt and presented it to me at the athletic banquet in front of everyone.

LAURA SIMON ~ lsimon@semissourian.com 2017 Leopold High School valedictorian - Alyson Fluchel
LAURA SIMON ~ lsimon@semissourian.com 2017 Leopold High School valedictorian - Alyson Fluchel

Who is your role model, and why? My mom, because she handles every situation that comes her way very well and always puts others before herself. She always sees the bright side of everything and provides positive reinforcement constantly.

Advice to underclassmen: Enjoy every experience high school brings you. You only get one shot, so make sure you have as much fun and make as many memories as you can while you have the time.

Three words for the entire high-school experience: Eventful, exciting, memorable.

Community
