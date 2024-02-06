'Alternative facts' quip from Trump adviser sparks mockery

NEW YORK -- Down is up. The sky is red. Dogs are birthing kittens. Facts? Nope. Try "alternative facts."
The internet went wild after a top Trump adviser, Kellyanne Conway, said the administration was supplying the media with "alternative facts." The comment came after she was asked why press secretary Sean Spicer mischaracterized the size of inauguration crowds.
Spicer made two unprovable statements in his briefing: that photographs of the audience at Donald Trump's inaugural were framed to minimize the appearance of support, and Trump drew the largest audience to witness an inauguration.
He also made statements that were disproven, including an assertion the Washington Metro system recorded more riders on the day of Trump's inaugural than when Obama was sworn in for his second term.
"Alternativefacts" became a popular hashtag on Twitter, where users supplied their own such facts, including "cigarettes are good for you" and "it's not Monday. It is still the weekend."
The hashtag "spicerfacts" followed. Shared #spicerfacts included "Yoko Ono broke up the Monkees. Period." and "The KKK is a peaceful community outreach organization."
Many users also pointed to similarities to George Orwell's "1984," a novel about a totalitarian regime. One quote reads: "The Party told you to reject all evidence of your eyes and ears. It was their final, most essential command."
Veteran journalist Dan Rather said Sunday while past press secretaries have misled reporters through omission of information, the weekend's demonstrably false assertions were the first time he could recall false material being delivered in this way.
