'Alternative facts' quip from Trump adviser sparks mockery

NEW YORK -- Down is up. The sky is red. Dogs are birthing kittens. Facts? Nope. Try "alternative facts."

The internet went wild after a top Trump adviser, Kellyanne Conway, said the administration was supplying the media with "alternative facts." The comment came after she was asked why press secretary Sean Spicer mischaracterized the size of inauguration crowds.

Spicer made two unprovable statements in his briefing: that photographs of the audience at Donald Trump's inaugural were framed to minimize the appearance of support, and Trump drew the largest audience to witness an inauguration.

He also made statements that were disproven, including an assertion the Washington Metro system recorded more riders on the day of Trump's inaugural than when Obama was sworn in for his second term.