Albeit, handwriting isn't always easy to read

Our journey begins on a rainy October morning at the Cape Girardeau County Archive Center in Jackson. The usual road noise is absent because Highway 61 is closed for construction in front of the building. Two new volunteers are working on a project to create an updated finding aid for the county's inquests, pre-1940. Most of these are handwritten, and years ago they were placed into folders and given a numbering system. Volunteers are now verifying all of that information so they can fill out a spreadsheet. Good times.

One of my favorite job perks is getting called on to help puzzle out a mystery. Such is the case here, with a folder marked Albert, N.S. The inquest's handwriting was tricky to read, having been written with a thin-ink pen. So splotchy!

Did I know what these two particular words were? No, no I did not, but those words were in the narrative, not the cause of death, so I immediately focused on the larger issue: the decedent's name. I wasn't so sure it was Albert. It could have been Albiet, or Albrit, or maybe another possibility I couldn't figure out. I was confident about the ALB at the beginning, at least.

So it was off to the Missouri Secretary of State's digital collection of death certificates.