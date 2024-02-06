All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoHistoryFoodFaithRecordsSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
CommunitySeptember 27, 2024

Meet Rayla: The perfect solo pet looking for a loving home

Meet Rayla: a 2-year-old female who thrives as an only pet. Visit us at 359 Cree Lane, Jackson, any day from 8 a.m. to noon to see if she's the perfect fit for your home.

story image illustation
Submitted by Safe Harbor Animal Sanctuary
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Rayla is a female guessed to be 2 years old and not great with cats and dogs. She would be better to be an only pet. If you have room in your heart and home for Rayla or any other pet, visit us at 359 Cree Lane near Jackson any weekday or weekend from 8 a.m. to noon. Visitors are always welcome to play with our pets.

Story Tags
adopt a pet

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Cowboy or cowgirl up
CommunityOct. 12
Cowboy or cowgirl up
Horrell: Is this a cruise ship?
CommunityOct. 12
Horrell: Is this a cruise ship?
Washington state woman calls 911 after being hounded by up to 100 raccoons
CommunityOct. 10
Washington state woman calls 911 after being hounded by up to 100 raccoons
Conservation Column: Celebrating autumn
CommunityOct. 9
Conservation Column: Celebrating autumn
Consider the 'minor bulbs' -- crocuses, snowdrops and more -- when planting for spring
CommunityOct. 8
Consider the 'minor bulbs' -- crocuses, snowdrops and more -- when planting for spring
Senior Moments Column: Head Start
CommunityOct. 7
Senior Moments Column: Head Start
Senior Center Menus Oct. 7-11
CommunityOct. 7
Senior Center Menus Oct. 7-11
Faces of Southeast Missouri: Scott Raines
CommunityOct. 5
Faces of Southeast Missouri: Scott Raines
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
TermsPrivacy