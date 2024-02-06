A wide variety of recipes to try

A few new entree recipe ideas and a lot of fresh produce to use in recipes highlight this week's recipe column. As I was thinking about what to include here today, I kept finding recipes I wanted to try, and then before I knew it I had an entire column written.
The side dish recipes may help you use some fresh garden produce in a few different ways than you may be used to. Then, as you go online and read the column in its entirety, you'll find a couple of cool, sweet treats to finish up the week. Enjoy!
The grilled bratwurst and onion add a smoky flavor to corn, potatoes and fish for a hearty meal that's always a hit with any gathering.
Grill bratwurst, covered, over medium heat, turning frequently, until meat is no longer pink, 15 to 20 minutes. Grill onion, covered, until lightly browned, three to four minutes on each side. Cut bratwurst into 2-inch pieces.
In a stockpot, combine water, beer or broth and seafood seasoning; add corn, potatoes, lemon, bratwurst and onion. Bring to a boil. Reduce heat; simmer, uncovered, until potatoes are tender, 15 to 20 minutes. Stir in cod; cook until fish flakes easily with a fork, four to six minutes. Drain; transfer to a large serving bowl. Sprinkle with pepper.
Heat oven to 350 degrees. Spray bottom and sides of 13-inch by 9-inch (3-quart) glass baking dish generously with cooking spray.
In medium bowl, mix Alfredo sauce and water. Arrange half of the frozen tortellini in single layer in baking dish; top with 1/4 cup of the bacon, half of the spinach, half of the Alfredo sauce mixture and 1 cup of the mozzarella cheese. Repeat layers. Top with remaining two tablespoons bacon.
Spray one side foil with cooking spray and cover baking dish, sprayed side down. Bake 40 minutes. Remove foil; bake 10 to 15 minutes longer or until bubbly around edges and hot in center.
Notes: Tortellini is sold in the freezer section of the grocery store. Precooked bacon is sold in boxes in the meat section of the grocery store.
Fresh corn and basil make this dish taste like summer. It is a good recipe for taking to picnics or gatherings, but it's great along with any side dish for a weeknight dinner.
In a 6-quart stockpot, cook tortellini according to package directions, adding corn during the last five minutes of cooking. Drain; transfer to a large bowl. Add remaining ingredients; toss to coat. Serve, refrigerate any leftovers.
This recipe showcases the beautiful bounty of summer with its fresh corn, tomatoes and delicious basil. Prevent browning by placing plastic wrap directly on the salad or spritzing with lemon juice.
In a pot of boiling water, cook corn until tender, about 5 minutes. Drain; cool slightly. Meanwhile, in a food processor, pulse basil, oil and 1/4 teaspoon salt until blended.
Cut corn from cob and place in a bowl. Stir in tomatoes, pepper and remaining salt. Add avocado and 2 tablespoons basil mixture; toss gently to combine.
Thread shrimp onto metal or soaked wooden skewers; brush with remaining basil mixture. Grill, covered, over medium heat until shrimp turn pink, 2-4 minutes per side. Remove shrimp from skewers; serve with corn mixture.
Stuffing Mixture:
Preheat oven to 425 degrees. In a small bowl, stir together onion powder, paprika, salt, pepper, and 1/2 of the garlic powder.
Place chicken breasts onto cutting board. Press down on each chicken breast with a large flat spatula to hold it in place. Cut a pocket, being careful not to cut all the way through the other side and stopping before you get to the end of the chicken.
In a medium microwave safe bowl, place broccoli and 2 tablespoons of water. Cover and microwave on high for about 3 minutes or until just tender. Drain any excess water. Place bell pepper, cheese, mayonnaise, and the rest of the garlic powder into the bowl and stir it all up to combine.
Stuff each chicken breast with 1/3 of stuffing mixture. Stir together onion powder, garlic powder, pepper, salt, and paprika and sprinkle it over each side of each chicken breast.
In a cast iron or other oven proof skillet, place olive oil and heat on the stovetop over medium high heat. After oil is hot, carefully add each chicken breast. Cook this for 4-5 minutes on each side, until just browned. Remove from cooking eye and place entire skillet of chicken in the preheated oven for 10-15 minutes, or until chicken is cooked through. Remove from oven and allow to rest for a few minutes before serving.
For the filling:
Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Place tomato slices in a single layer on paper towels; sprinkle with 1/2 teaspoon salt. Let stand 45 minutes. Pat dry.
Meanwhile, place cheese, flour and remaining salt in a food processor; pulse until blended. Add butter; pulse until butter is the size of peas. While pulsing, add just enough cream to form moist crumbs. Press dough onto bottom and up sides of an ungreased 9-inch fluted tart pan with removable bottom. Gently press bacon into dough. Bake 20-22 minutes or until light brown. Cool on a wire rack.
In a large bowl, beat cream cheese, herbs and garlic powder until blended. Spread over crust. Top with tomato slices; sprinkle with pepper. Bake 35-40 minutes longer or until edges are golden brown and tomatoes are softened. Cool on a wire rack. Refrigerate leftovers.
Fresh broccoli, apples, cheese and a light, bright dressing made into one awesome salad. There's a reason why this broccoli salad is a favorite at covered dish suppers and holiday celebrations.
Dressing:
Place broccoli, apple slices, onion, cheese and almonds in a large bowl. Set aside.
In a small mixing bowl or mason jar with lid, add mayonnaise, lemon juice, sugar, salt and pepper. Mix together (or shake) until well blended.
Pour dressing over salad ingredients and toss, making sure to coat well.
Can be served immediately or stored in refrigerator for up to 3 days.
You'll love using fresh vegetables straight from the garden to prepare this salad. If you pick the squash and cucumbers early enough, their skins are so tender so there's no need to remove them. Best yet, it's easily adaptable; any fresh veggie from the garden can be swapped in with delicious results.
In a bowl, whisk together the first six ingredients until blended. In another bowl, combine squash, cucumber, peas, Parmesan and green onions. Pour dressing over salad; toss to coat. Top with bacon to serve.
Cut squash into 1/4-inch -thick slices. In a 3- or 4-quart slow cooker, combine squash, tomatoes and green onions. Add salt, pepper and broth. Cook, covered, on low until tender, 2-1/2 - 3-1/2 hours. Remove squash with a slotted spoon.
To serve, top with croutons, cheese and bacon.
To feed a crowd, and make a good impression on company, make this eye-popping cornbread salad. It's beautiful in a trifle bowl. It is delicious in the summer, when we can make it with our own garden produce.
Prepare and bake cornbread mix according to package directions, using an 8-inch square baking dish. Crumble when cool.
Mix sour cream, mayonnaise and salad dressing mix until blended. In a separate bowl, combine tomatoes, peppers and 1/2 cup green onions.
In a 3-quart glass bowl, layer half of each: cornbread, beans, tomato mixture, cheese, bacon, corn and dressing. Repeat layers. Top with remaining green onions. Refrigerate 3 hours.
The nice thing about salads is you can improvise with whatever fresh garden produce you have available to you. Use this basic recipe as a guide but personalize it to make it your won.
Cook orzo according to package directions for al dente. Drain orzo; rinse with cold water and drain well. Transfer to a large bowl.
In a large nonstick skillet, heat water over medium heat. Add corn; cook and stir until crisp-tender, 3-4 minutes. Add to orzo; stir in tomatoes, feta cheese, cucumber, onion, mint and, if desired, capers. In a small bowl, whisk oil, lemon juice, lemon zest, salt and pepper until blended. Pour over orzo mixture; toss to coat. Refrigerate 30 minutes.
Just before serving, stir in almonds.
Who knew a store-bought dressing could add so much flavor? This medley tastes delightful with garden-fresh veggies. Feel free to sub in your favorites and let the grill and the dressing do the rest.
In a large bowl, combine all ingredients; toss to coat. Transfer to a disposable foil pan. Grill, covered, over medium-hot heat for 5 minutes; stir. Grill 3-5 minutes longer or until vegetables are tender.
In a large skillet, heat oil over medium-high heat. Add onion; cook and stir until tender, 2-4 minutes. Add zucchini; cook and stir 3 minutes.
Stir in tomatoes, salt and pepper; cook and stir until squash is tender, 4-6 minutes longer. Serve with a slotted spoon.
Preheat the oven to 400 degrees. Coat a baking dish with cooking spray.
Place trimmed green beans into the prepared baking dish. Season with sea salt, pepper, and garlic powder; toss to coat. Sprinkle Parmesan cheese on top.
Roast in the preheated oven until cheese melts and forms a crisp shell over beans, about 10 minutes. Serve immediately.
Heat oven to 375 degrees. In 12-inch skillet, melt butter over medium-high heat. Add zucchini and onions; cook 6 to 8 minutes, stirring occasionally, until tender. Stir in parsley flakes, salt, pepper, garlic powder, basil and oregano.
In large bowl, mix eggs and cheese. Add cooked vegetable mixture; stir gently to mix.
Separate dough into 8 triangles. Place in ungreased 10-inch glass pie plate, 12x8-inch (2-quart) glass baking dish or 11-inch quiche pan; press over bottom and up sides to form crust. Firmly press perforations to seal. Spread crust with mustard. Pour egg mixture evenly into crust-lined pie plate.
Bake 18 to 22 minutes or until knife inserted near center comes out clean. If necessary, cover edge of crust with strips of foil during last 10 minutes of baking to prevent excessive browning. Let stand 10 minutes before serving.
Bell peppers stuffed with more bell peppers? That's right, this Ratatouille ProvenÃ§ale recipe is the star of these twice-baked stuffed peppers topped with Italian cheeses. Make this on any weeknight for a satisfying vegetarian main dish.
Ratatouille ProvenÃ§ale:
Stuffed Peppers:
Pour olive oil into a large pot over high heat. Add onion and garlic and saute for 2 minutes. Reduce heat and add tomatoes, eggplant, zucchini, bell pepper, tomato sauce, herbes de Provence, salt, and pepper. Stir in wine, cover, and simmer for 10 minutes. Uncover and simmer until vegetables are just tender, 12 to 15 minutes. Leave ratatouille warm in the pot until ready to use.
Preheat the oven to 425 degrees. Arrange pepper halves, cut-sides down, in a 2-quart baking dish. Bake in the preheated oven for 10 minutes.
Turn peppers so cut sides face up. Mix 2 cups ratatouille with 1/2 cup Italian cheese blend; spoon into pepper halves. Cover loosely with foil and bake until peppers are tender and filling is heated through, about 25 minutes.
Uncover peppers; sprinkle with remaining cheese. Continue baking until cheese is melted, about 5 minutes more. Garnish with parsley and top with black pepper.
It's well worth the effort to whip up this creamy tart bursting with juicy berries.
Preheat oven to 300 degrees. Cream butter and confectioners' sugar until light and fluffy. Beat in flour (mixture will be crumbly). Pat onto a greased 12-inch pizza pan. Bake until lightly browned, 25-28 minutes. Cool.
Beat melted chips and cream until smooth. Beat in cream cheese until smooth. Spread over crust. Refrigerate 30 minutes. Meanwhile, in a small saucepan, combine pineapple juice, granulated sugar, cornstarch and lemon juice. Bring to a boil over medium heat; cook and stir until thickened, about 2 minutes. Cool.
Pile berries over cream cheese layer; brush with the cooled pineapple mixture. Refrigerate 1 hour before serving.
Combine two favorite ice cream flavors in one delicious float; the addition of cream soda makes this treat perfect for a hot summer day.
Place ice cream in a 12- to 14-ounce glass and add soda. Garnish with cookie.
Until next time, happy cooking.
