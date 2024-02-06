All sections
FeaturesAugust 22, 2019

A wide variety of recipes to try

A few new entree recipe ideas and a lot of fresh produce to use in recipes highlight this week's recipe column. As I was thinking about what to include here today, I kept finding recipes I wanted to try, and then before I knew it I had an entire column written...

Susan McClanahan avatar
Susan McClanahan

A few new entree recipe ideas and a lot of fresh produce to use in recipes highlight this week's recipe column. As I was thinking about what to include here today, I kept finding recipes I wanted to try, and then before I knew it I had an entire column written.

The side dish recipes may help you use some fresh garden produce in a few different ways than you may be used to. Then, as you go online and read the column in its entirety, you'll find a couple of cool, sweet treats to finish up the week. Enjoy!

Low-Country Style German Brat Boil

The grilled bratwurst and onion add a smoky flavor to corn, potatoes and fish for a hearty meal that's always a hit with any gathering.

  • 1 package (19 ounces) uncooked bratwurst links
  • 1 medium onion, quartered
  • 2 quarts water
  • 2 bottles (12 ounces each) beer or 3 cups reduced-sodium chicken broth
  • 1/2 cup seafood seasoning
  • 5 medium ears sweet corn, cut into 2-inch pieces
  • 2 pounds small red potatoes
  • 1 medium lemon, halved
  • 1 pound cod fillet, cut into 1-inch pieces
  • Coarsely ground pepper

Grill bratwurst, covered, over medium heat, turning frequently, until meat is no longer pink, 15 to 20 minutes. Grill onion, covered, until lightly browned, three to four minutes on each side. Cut bratwurst into 2-inch pieces.

In a stockpot, combine water, beer or broth and seafood seasoning; add corn, potatoes, lemon, bratwurst and onion. Bring to a boil. Reduce heat; simmer, uncovered, until potatoes are tender, 15 to 20 minutes. Stir in cod; cook until fish flakes easily with a fork, four to six minutes. Drain; transfer to a large serving bowl. Sprinkle with pepper.

Cheesy Bacon and Spinach Tortellini Casserole

  • 1 jar (15 ounce) Alfredo pasta sauce
  • 1/3 cup water
  • 1 package (19 ounce) frozen cheese-filled tortellini
  • 1/2 cup plus 2 tablespoons chopped cooked bacon
  • 1 bag (5 ounce) baby spinach, coarsely chopped
  • 2 cups shredded mozzarella cheese (8 ounce)

Heat oven to 350 degrees. Spray bottom and sides of 13-inch by 9-inch (3-quart) glass baking dish generously with cooking spray.

In medium bowl, mix Alfredo sauce and water. Arrange half of the frozen tortellini in single layer in baking dish; top with 1/4 cup of the bacon, half of the spinach, half of the Alfredo sauce mixture and 1 cup of the mozzarella cheese. Repeat layers. Top with remaining two tablespoons bacon.

Spray one side foil with cooking spray and cover baking dish, sprayed side down. Bake 40 minutes. Remove foil; bake 10 to 15 minutes longer or until bubbly around edges and hot in center.

Notes: Tortellini is sold in the freezer section of the grocery store. Precooked bacon is sold in boxes in the meat section of the grocery store.

Cheese Tortellini with Tomatoes and Corn

Fresh corn and basil make this dish taste like summer. It is a good recipe for taking to picnics or gatherings, but it's great along with any side dish for a weeknight dinner.

  • 1 package (9 ounces) refrigerated cheese tortellini
  • 3 1/3 cups fresh or frozen corn (about 16 ounces)
  • 2 cups cherry tomatoes, quartered
  • 2 green onions, thinly sliced
  • 1/4 cup minced fresh basil
  • 2 tablespoons grated Parmesan cheese
  • 4 teaspoons olive oil
  • 1/4 teaspoon garlic powder
  • 1/8 teaspoon pepper

In a 6-quart stockpot, cook tortellini according to package directions, adding corn during the last five minutes of cooking. Drain; transfer to a large bowl. Add remaining ingredients; toss to coat. Serve, refrigerate any leftovers.

Pesto Corn Salad with Shrimp

This recipe showcases the beautiful bounty of summer with its fresh corn, tomatoes and delicious basil. Prevent browning by placing plastic wrap directly on the salad or spritzing with lemon juice.

  • 4 medium ears sweet corn, husked
  • 1/2 cup packed fresh basil leaves
  • 1/4 cup olive oil
  • 1/2 teaspoon salt, divided
  • 1 1/2 cups cherry tomatoes, halved
  • 1/8 teaspoon pepper
  • 1 medium ripe avocado, peeled and chopped
  • 1 pound uncooked shrimp (31-40 per pound), peeled and deveined

In a pot of boiling water, cook corn until tender, about 5 minutes. Drain; cool slightly. Meanwhile, in a food processor, pulse basil, oil and 1/4 teaspoon salt until blended.

Cut corn from cob and place in a bowl. Stir in tomatoes, pepper and remaining salt. Add avocado and 2 tablespoons basil mixture; toss gently to combine.

Thread shrimp onto metal or soaked wooden skewers; brush with remaining basil mixture. Grill, covered, over medium heat until shrimp turn pink, 2-4 minutes per side. Remove shrimp from skewers; serve with corn mixture.

Broccoli Cheese Stuffed Chicken

  • 3 large boneless, skinless chicken breasts
  • 1 1/2 teaspoons garlic powder, divided
  • 1/2 teaspoon onion powder
  • 1/4 teaspoon paprika
  • 1/4 teaspoon salt
  • 1/8 teaspoon black pepper

Stuffing Mixture:

  • 1 cup fresh broccoli florets, diced
  • 1/2 cup bell pepper, chopped
  • 1 cup shredded Colby Jack or Cheddar cheese
  • 1 tablespoon mayonnaise
  • 2 to 3 tablespoons olive oil

Preheat oven to 425 degrees. In a small bowl, stir together onion powder, paprika, salt, pepper, and 1/2 of the garlic powder.

Place chicken breasts onto cutting board. Press down on each chicken breast with a large flat spatula to hold it in place. Cut a pocket, being careful not to cut all the way through the other side and stopping before you get to the end of the chicken.

In a medium microwave safe bowl, place broccoli and 2 tablespoons of water. Cover and microwave on high for about 3 minutes or until just tender. Drain any excess water. Place bell pepper, cheese, mayonnaise, and the rest of the garlic powder into the bowl and stir it all up to combine.

Stuff each chicken breast with 1/3 of stuffing mixture. Stir together onion powder, garlic powder, pepper, salt, and paprika and sprinkle it over each side of each chicken breast.

In a cast iron or other oven proof skillet, place olive oil and heat on the stovetop over medium high heat. After oil is hot, carefully add each chicken breast. Cook this for 4-5 minutes on each side, until just browned. Remove from cooking eye and place entire skillet of chicken in the preheated oven for 10-15 minutes, or until chicken is cooked through. Remove from oven and allow to rest for a few minutes before serving.

Heirloom Tomato Pie

  • 1 1/4 pounds heirloom tomatoes (about 4 medium), cut into 1/4-inch slices
  • 3/4 teaspoon salt, divided
  • 1 1/2 cups shredded extra-sharp cheddar cheese
  • 3/4 cup all-purpose flour
  • 1/4 cup cold butter, cubed
  • 1 to 2 tablespoons half-and-half cream
  • 5 bacon strips, cooked and crumbled

For the filling:

  • 1 package (8 ounces) cream cheese, softened
  • 1/2 cup loosely packed basil leaves, thinly sliced
  • 2 tablespoons minced fresh marjoram
  • 1 1/2 teaspoons minced fresh thyme
  • 1/2 teaspoon garlic powder
  • 1/8 teaspoon coarsely ground pepper

Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Place tomato slices in a single layer on paper towels; sprinkle with 1/2 teaspoon salt. Let stand 45 minutes. Pat dry.

Meanwhile, place cheese, flour and remaining salt in a food processor; pulse until blended. Add butter; pulse until butter is the size of peas. While pulsing, add just enough cream to form moist crumbs. Press dough onto bottom and up sides of an ungreased 9-inch fluted tart pan with removable bottom. Gently press bacon into dough. Bake 20-22 minutes or until light brown. Cool on a wire rack.

In a large bowl, beat cream cheese, herbs and garlic powder until blended. Spread over crust. Top with tomato slices; sprinkle with pepper. Bake 35-40 minutes longer or until edges are golden brown and tomatoes are softened. Cool on a wire rack. Refrigerate leftovers.

Broccoli Apple Salad

Fresh broccoli, apples, cheese and a light, bright dressing made into one awesome salad. There's a reason why this broccoli salad is a favorite at covered dish suppers and holiday celebrations.

  • 4 cups fresh broccoli florets
  • 2 cups apple, thinly sliced
  • 3/4 cup red onion, diced
  • 2 cups sharp cheddar cheese, shredded
  • 3/4 cup almonds, sliced

Dressing:

  • 1 cup lite mayonnaise
  • 1 lemon, juiced
  • 1 tablespoon sugar
  • 2 teaspoons salt
  • 1 teaspoon fresh cracked pepper

Place broccoli, apple slices, onion, cheese and almonds in a large bowl. Set aside.

In a small mixing bowl or mason jar with lid, add mayonnaise, lemon juice, sugar, salt and pepper. Mix together (or shake) until well blended.

Pour dressing over salad ingredients and toss, making sure to coat well.

Can be served immediately or stored in refrigerator for up to 3 days.

Crunchy Lemon-Pesto Garden Salad

You'll love using fresh vegetables straight from the garden to prepare this salad. If you pick the squash and cucumbers early enough, their skins are so tender so there's no need to remove them. Best yet, it's easily adaptable; any fresh veggie from the garden can be swapped in with delicious results.

  • 5 tablespoons prepared pesto
  • 1 tablespoon lemon juice
  • 2 teaspoons grated lemon zest
  • 1 1/2 teaspoons Dijon mustard
  • 1/4 teaspoon garlic salt
  • 1/4 teaspoon pepper
  • 2 1/2 cups yellow summer squash, thinly sliced
  • 1 3/4 cups mini cucumber, thinly sliced
  • 3/4 cup fresh peas
  • 1/2 cup shredded Parmesan cheese
  • 1/4 cup thinly sliced green onions
  • 5 thick-sliced bacon strips, cooked and crumbled

In a bowl, whisk together the first six ingredients until blended. In another bowl, combine squash, cucumber, peas, Parmesan and green onions. Pour dressing over salad; toss to coat. Top with bacon to serve.

Slow-Cooked Summer Squash

  • 1 pound medium yellow summer squash
  • 1 pound medium zucchini
  • 2 medium tomatoes, chopped
  • 1/4 cup thinly sliced green onions
  • 1/2 teaspoon salt
  • 1/4 teaspoon pepper
  • 1 cup vegetable broth
  • 1 1/2 cups Caesar salad croutons, coarsely crushed
  • 1/2 cup shredded Cheddar cheese
  • 4 bacon strips, cooked and crumbled
Cut squash into 1/4-inch -thick slices. In a 3- or 4-quart slow cooker, combine squash, tomatoes and green onions. Add salt, pepper and broth. Cook, covered, on low until tender, 2-1/2 - 3-1/2 hours. Remove squash with a slotted spoon.

To serve, top with croutons, cheese and bacon.

Southern Cornbread Salad

To feed a crowd, and make a good impression on company, make this eye-popping cornbread salad. It's beautiful in a trifle bowl. It is delicious in the summer, when we can make it with our own garden produce.

  • 1 package (8-1/2 ounces) cornbread/muffin mix
  • 1 cup sour cream
  • 1 cup mayonnaise
  • 1 envelope ranch salad dressing mix
  • 3 large tomatoes, seeded and chopped
  • 1/2 cup chopped sweet red pepper
  • 1/2 cup chopped green pepper
  • 1 cup thinly sliced green onions, divided
  • 2 cans (15 ounces each) pinto beans, rinsed and drained
  • 2 cups shredded Cheddar cheese
  • 10 bacon strips, cooked and crumbled
  • 3-1/2 cups frozen corn, thawed

Prepare and bake cornbread mix according to package directions, using an 8-inch square baking dish. Crumble when cool.

Mix sour cream, mayonnaise and salad dressing mix until blended. In a separate bowl, combine tomatoes, peppers and 1/2 cup green onions.

In a 3-quart glass bowl, layer half of each: cornbread, beans, tomato mixture, cheese, bacon, corn and dressing. Repeat layers. Top with remaining green onions. Refrigerate 3 hours.

Summer Orzo

The nice thing about salads is you can improvise with whatever fresh garden produce you have available to you. Use this basic recipe as a guide but personalize it to make it your won.

  • 1 package (16 ounces) orzo pasta
  • 1/4 cup water
  • 1 1/2 cups fresh or frozen corn
  • 24 cherry tomatoes, halved
  • 2 cups (8 ounces) crumbled feta cheese
  • 1 medium cucumber, seeded and chopped
  • 1 small red onion, finely chopped
  • 1/4 cup minced fresh mint
  • 2 tablespoons capers, drained and chopped, optional
  • 1/2 cup olive oil
  • 1/4 cup lemon juice
  • 1 tablespoon grated lemon zest
  • 1 1/2 teaspoons salt
  • 1 teaspoon pepper
  • 1 cup sliced almonds, toasted

Cook orzo according to package directions for al dente. Drain orzo; rinse with cold water and drain well. Transfer to a large bowl.

In a large nonstick skillet, heat water over medium heat. Add corn; cook and stir until crisp-tender, 3-4 minutes. Add to orzo; stir in tomatoes, feta cheese, cucumber, onion, mint and, if desired, capers. In a small bowl, whisk oil, lemon juice, lemon zest, salt and pepper until blended. Pour over orzo mixture; toss to coat. Refrigerate 30 minutes.

Just before serving, stir in almonds.

Grilled Corn Medley

Who knew a store-bought dressing could add so much flavor? This medley tastes delightful with garden-fresh veggies. Feel free to sub in your favorites and let the grill and the dressing do the rest.

  • 3 medium ears sweet corn, cut into 2-inch pieces
  • 1 medium sweet red pepper, cut into 1-inch pieces
  • 1 medium zucchini, sliced
  • 20 small fresh mushrooms
  • 1/4 cup creamy Caesar salad dressing
  • 1/4 teaspoon salt
  • 1/4 teaspoon pepper

In a large bowl, combine all ingredients; toss to coat. Transfer to a disposable foil pan. Grill, covered, over medium-hot heat for 5 minutes; stir. Grill 3-5 minutes longer or until vegetables are tender.

Sauteed Squash with Tomatoes and Onions

  • 2 tablespoons olive oil
  • 1 medium onion, finely chopped
  • 4 medium zucchini, chopped
  • 2 large tomatoes, finely chopped
  • 1 teaspoon salt
  • 1/4 teaspoon pepper

In a large skillet, heat oil over medium-high heat. Add onion; cook and stir until tender, 2-4 minutes. Add zucchini; cook and stir 3 minutes.

Stir in tomatoes, salt and pepper; cook and stir until squash is tender, 4-6 minutes longer. Serve with a slotted spoon.

Parmesan-Roasted Green Beans

  • Olive oil cooking spray
  • 3/4 pound fresh green beans, trimmed
  • Sea salt and freshly ground black pepper to taste
  • 1 pinch garlic powder, or to taste
  • 3 tablespoons shredded Parmesan cheese, or more to taste

Preheat the oven to 400 degrees. Coat a baking dish with cooking spray.

Place trimmed green beans into the prepared baking dish. Season with sea salt, pepper, and garlic powder; toss to coat. Sprinkle Parmesan cheese on top.

Roast in the preheated oven until cheese melts and forms a crisp shell over beans, about 10 minutes. Serve immediately.

Italian Zucchini Crescent Pie

  • 2 tablespoons butter
  • 4 cups thinly sliced zucchini
  • 1 cup chopped onions
  • 2 tablespoons dried parsley flakes
  • 1/2 teaspoon salt
  • 1/2 teaspoon pepper
  • 1/4 teaspoon garlic powder
  • 1/4 teaspoon dried basil leaves
  • 1/4 teaspoon dried oregano leaves
  • 2 eggs, well beaten
  • 2 cups shredded Muenster or mozzarella cheese (8 ounces)
  • 1 can (8 ounces) refrigerated crescent rolls
  • 2 teaspoons yellow mustard

Heat oven to 375 degrees. In 12-inch skillet, melt butter over medium-high heat. Add zucchini and onions; cook 6 to 8 minutes, stirring occasionally, until tender. Stir in parsley flakes, salt, pepper, garlic powder, basil and oregano.

In large bowl, mix eggs and cheese. Add cooked vegetable mixture; stir gently to mix.

Separate dough into 8 triangles. Place in ungreased 10-inch glass pie plate, 12x8-inch (2-quart) glass baking dish or 11-inch quiche pan; press over bottom and up sides to form crust. Firmly press perforations to seal. Spread crust with mustard. Pour egg mixture evenly into crust-lined pie plate.

Bake 18 to 22 minutes or until knife inserted near center comes out clean. If necessary, cover edge of crust with strips of foil during last 10 minutes of baking to prevent excessive browning. Let stand 10 minutes before serving.

Ratatouille-Stuffed Peppers

Bell peppers stuffed with more bell peppers? That's right, this Ratatouille ProvenÃ§ale recipe is the star of these twice-baked stuffed peppers topped with Italian cheeses. Make this on any weeknight for a satisfying vegetarian main dish.

Ratatouille ProvenÃ§ale:

  • 1/4 cup extra-virgin olive oil
  • 1 large onion, chopped
  • 1 1/2 cloves garlic, minced
  • 1 pound tomatoes, cut into 1/2-inch pieces
  • 1 eggplant, cut into 1/2-inch pieces
  • 3 zucchini, cut into 1/2-inch pieces
  • 1 red bell pepper, cut into 1/2-inch pieces
  • 1/4 cup tomato sauce
  • 1 1/2 tablespoons herbes de Provence
  • Salt and cracked black pepper to taste
  • 1/4 cup dry red wine

Stuffed Peppers:

  • 2 large red bell pepper, halved lengthwise and seeded
  • 1 cup shredded Italian cheese blend, divided
  • Chopped fresh parsley, for garnish
  • 1 pinch cracked black pepper

Pour olive oil into a large pot over high heat. Add onion and garlic and saute for 2 minutes. Reduce heat and add tomatoes, eggplant, zucchini, bell pepper, tomato sauce, herbes de Provence, salt, and pepper. Stir in wine, cover, and simmer for 10 minutes. Uncover and simmer until vegetables are just tender, 12 to 15 minutes. Leave ratatouille warm in the pot until ready to use.

Preheat the oven to 425 degrees. Arrange pepper halves, cut-sides down, in a 2-quart baking dish. Bake in the preheated oven for 10 minutes.

Turn peppers so cut sides face up. Mix 2 cups ratatouille with 1/2 cup Italian cheese blend; spoon into pepper halves. Cover loosely with foil and bake until peppers are tender and filling is heated through, about 25 minutes.

Uncover peppers; sprinkle with remaining cheese. Continue baking until cheese is melted, about 5 minutes more. Garnish with parsley and top with black pepper.

Vanilla Cream Fruit Tart

It's well worth the effort to whip up this creamy tart bursting with juicy berries.

  • 3/4 cup butter, softened
  • 1/2 cup confectioners' sugar
  • 1 1/2 cups all-purpose flour
  • 1 package (10 to 12 ounces) white baking chips, melted and cooled
  • 1/4 cup heavy whipping cream
  • 1 package (8 ounces) cream cheese, softened
  • 1/2 cup pineapple juice
  • 1/4 cup sugar
  • 1 tablespoon cornstarch
  • 1/2 teaspoon lemon juice
  • 1 1/2 to 2 cups fresh strawberries, sliced
  • 1 cup fresh blueberries
  • 1 cup fresh raspberries

Preheat oven to 300 degrees. Cream butter and confectioners' sugar until light and fluffy. Beat in flour (mixture will be crumbly). Pat onto a greased 12-inch pizza pan. Bake until lightly browned, 25-28 minutes. Cool.

Beat melted chips and cream until smooth. Beat in cream cheese until smooth. Spread over crust. Refrigerate 30 minutes. Meanwhile, in a small saucepan, combine pineapple juice, granulated sugar, cornstarch and lemon juice. Bring to a boil over medium heat; cook and stir until thickened, about 2 minutes. Cool.

Pile berries over cream cheese layer; brush with the cooled pineapple mixture. Refrigerate 1 hour before serving.

Vanilla-Chocolate Float

Combine two favorite ice cream flavors in one delicious float; the addition of cream soda makes this treat perfect for a hot summer day.

  • 2-3 scoops chocolate ice cream
  • 1/2 cup cream soda, chilled
  • Chocolate wafer cookie

Place ice cream in a 12- to 14-ounce glass and add soda. Garnish with cookie.

Until next time, happy cooking.

Community
