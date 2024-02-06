A variety of recipes to close out October

I'm cleaning up a small collection of recipes that I put aside to try this fall and sharing several with you here today. For the next several weeks, these recipe columns will feature foods as we look ahead to Thanksgiving and Christmas. But for today, I wanted to finish up October with a variety of entree recipes, a couple of appetizers and a fabulous looking pecan upside down cake I cannot wait to try.
Preheat oven to 350 degrees.
Clean mushrooms and remove stems. Dice stems into very small pieces.
Place mushroom stems and all remaining ingredients in medium sized bowl and stir to combine. Using a small spoon, fill each mushroom cap with stuffing and place on a baking sheet.
Bake at 350 for 10 to 12 minutes or until cheese is bubbly and mushrooms are cooked through.
Source: www.myincrediblerecipes.com/cheese-bacon-bomb-stuffed-mushrooms/
This steak is flavorful, juicy and simple to prepare. when the leaves are flying, it is still nice to grill outside.
Add pineapple juice, soy sauce, ginger, salt, and pepper to a gallon ziptop bag. Add steaks to the bag and allow to marinate 1 to 2 hours minimum or up to 48 hours. The restaurant that inspired this recipe marinates their ribeye for 48 hours.
Bring steaks to room temperature while the grill is reaching temperature.
Get the grill as hot as you can to sear the steaks. Remove steaks from marinade. Sear steaks over maximum heat one minute. Flip and sear the second side.
Reduce heat to medium. Flip and rotate the steaks a quarter turn and cook 3 to 5 minutes. Flip and rotate once again and cook another 3 to 5 minutes or until desired doneness. Test temperature with an instant-read thermometer.
Source: www.callmepmc.com/pineapple-marinated-ribeye/
Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Grease a 9x13-inch baking dish with butter.
Complete two layers of French toast, maple syrup, scrambled eggs, ham and cheese. Start with French toast. Then add syrup. Then top with scrambled eggs, ham, and cheese.
Repeat once more.
Top with shredded hash browns. Season with salt and pepper, and drizzle well with olive oil. Top with more cheese.
Bake uncovered for 40 minutes. Broil for 2 to 3 minutes until the cheese looks like the top of a pizza.
Remove from oven. Let stand for 5 minutes. Cut and drizzle with maple syrup.
Source: www.cooktopcove.com/2017/01/03/line-a-baking-dish-with-french-toast-but-thats-not-even-the-best-part/
These Cider Glazed Pork Chops just say fall. This recipe comes together so quick and easy and it's special enough for company.
Melt butter in oil in a heavy pan that has a lid. Sprinkle chops with salt and black pepper. Brown them well on each side.
While the chops are browning, mix all of the other ingredients in a bowl for the glaze. When the chops are brown, pour the glaze overall. Turn the chops over in the glaze to coat. Cover with the lid and simmer for 25 to 30 minutes on low or until the chops are tender and the glaze has thickened.
Source: www.sweetteaandcornbread.net/2013/10/cider-glazed-pork-chops.html/
Crispy Oven Baked Shrimp Scampi with a hint of lemon and garlic, topped with flavorful golden and buttery, garlic parmesan breadcrumbs. Easy to make with a fancy restaurant flair right at home, ready in just 15 minutes.
Heat oven to 425 degrees. Combine shrimp, lemon juice, white wine or broth, shallots, 2 tablespoons of melted butter, 1 teaspoon salt and 1/4 teaspoon pepper in a skillet or baking dish. Mix well to coat shrimp.
Optional: Starting from the outer edge of your skillet or dish, arrange the shrimp in a single layer towards the center of the pan. Set aside.
In a small bowl, combine the remaining melted butter, bread crumbs, garlic, Parmesan cheese, red pepper flakes and 2 tablespoons of the chopped parsley; mix well.
Sprinkle the breadcrumb mixture over the shrimp and bake for 12 minutes, or until hot and bubbling, and the shrimp are 'just' cooked through.
Change oven settings to broil or grill for a further minute or so, until the top is crispy and golden.
Garnish with remaining parsley, squeeze over a drizzle of lemon juice and serve with lemon wedges.
Source: www.cafedelites.com/crispy-baked-shrimp-scampi/
This creamy wild rice and chicken soup is the ultimate comfort food. It's chicken soup with cream and rice. It is delicious on a cool fall day.
Melt butter in a heavy bottom pot over medium heat. Add onion, carrots and celery and allow to cook for 2-3 minutes stirring occasionally. Add in mushrooms and season with 1 teaspoon salt and 1/2 teaspoon pepper. Allow to cook until mushrooms are soft. Add in the shredded chicken and chicken stock.
In a small bowl whisk together the flour and heavy cream until smooth. Pour flour/cream mixture into the soup and stir. Add in rice and allow to cook covered for 25 to 30 minutes, until rice is tender.
Season with more salt and pepper to taste.
Note: You can easily use a rotisserie chicken.
Source: www.realhousemoms.com/creamy-wild-rice-and-chicken-soup/
Secret Sauce:
In a small bowl, stir together mustard, mayonnaise, barbecue sauce, and hot sauce. Store, covered, in refrigerator up to 3 days.
In a large bowl, combine ground beef, Worcestershire, salt, and pepper. Shape ground beef into 6 oval patties.
In a medium cast-iron skillet, melt 2 tablespoons butter over medium heat. Add onion. Cook, stirring occasionally until onion is soft and golden brown, approximately 35 minutes.
In a large cast-iron skillet, cook patties over medium-high heat until browned and cooked through, approximately 2 minutes per side. Remove skillet from heat. Remove patties from skillet; wipe out skillet.
Layer 1 bread slice with 1 tablespoon Secret Sauce, 2-3 tablespoons caramelized onions, 1 slice cheese, 1 patty, and another 1 tablespoon Secret Sauce. Top with another bread slice. Repeat with remaining bread, Secret Sauce, caramelized onions, cheese, and patties.
Heat skillet over medium-high heat. Melt 2 tablespoons butter in skillet. Working in batches, cook sandwiches, flipping once, until golden brown and heated through, approximately 3 minutes per side. Add remaining butter to skillet as needed.
Source: www.lovebakesgoodcakes.com/classic-patty-melts/
Just like a regular patty melt, but with yummy sausage and scrambled eggs! Split this one with someone you love as it's nice and filling!
Heat a non-stick skillet over low heat and melt 2 tablespoons of the butter. Add the onions and cook, stirring occasionally, for 15 to 20 minutes, until onions are soft and slightly caramelized. Remove them to a plate and set them aside.
Form the sausage into a thin patty about the width of the bread you're using. Add it to the same skillet and increase the heat to medium. Cook the patty on both sides until fully cooked through, about 5 minutes. Remove to a plate and set aside. Wipe the skillet clean with a paper towel.
Pour in the beaten eggs and cook, forming them into a rough circle as they set up. Flip to finish cooking on the other side.
Assemble the patty melt: bread, cheese, patty, eggs, cheese, onions, cheese, bread. Melt the remaining butter in a clean skillet over low heat. Place the sandwich in the skillet and cook low and slow for a good 8 to 10 minutes, until the cheese is melted and the bread is deliciously crisp. Add more butter to the skillet if the bread needs it (you don't want the bread to be dry.)
Slice in half and serve.
Source: www.thepioneerwoman.com/food-cooking/recipes/a12046/breakfast-patty-melt/
These golden potatoes are canned potatoes roasted with fresh butter and lots of Parmesan cheese. These are nice for someone who lives alone and does not keep fresh potatoes in the house much. The convenience of a canned product may work well for a couple or a single person to have a nice potato side dish.
Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Drain 2 cans of potatoes and place into an 8x8-inch baking dish. Melt butter, and drizzle melted butter over the potatoes. Sprinkle Parmesan cheese over potatoes. Sprinkle seasoned salt on potatoes. Bake for approximately 25 minutes or until the cheese begins to brown on the potatoes.
Source: www.vintage-recipes.com/canned-golden-potatoes/
A Creamy Roasted Tomato Basil Soup full of incredible flavors, naturally thickened with no need for cream cheese or heavy creams.
Preheat oven to 430 degrees. Place tomatoes on a baking tray with the garlic cloves. Drizzle with 2 tablespoons of oil, season with salt and pepper, and roast for about 25 minutes, or until soft and charred on the tops.
While tomatoes are roasting, heat 1 tablespoon of oil in a medium-sized pot/saucepan over medium-high heat. Add the onion, peppers and potato; cook while occasionally stirring, until the onion is transparent and the potato begin to crisp on the outer edges, about 6-7 minutes. Stir the tomato paste through the potatoes and onion; pour in the broth/stock; season with extra salt; cover and bring to a boil.
Reduce heat to low; simmer for about 15 minutes or until potato is just tender when tested with a fork. Add the tomatoes, garlic and basil to the broth (save 2 tablespoons of basil to use as garnish if you wish); continue to simmer until the basil is just soft (about 2 minutes). Blend soup using a stick blender until smooth.
Optional: Pour the soup through a strainer or colander to remove any skins and thick tomato pieces, for a smoother soup.
Sprinkle with extra basil, shaved parmesan cheese, and serve with cheesy garlic bread, recipe below.
Source: www.cafedelites.com/creamy-roasted-tomato-basil-soup/
Arrange oven shelf to about 8-inches away from heat element. Preheat broiler.
Spray a small baking sheet/tray with cooking oil spray. Place bread on the tray and spread all over with butter, then spread on the minced garlic. Sprinkle evenly with salt, parsley, mozzarella cheese and parmesan cheese.
Broil for 3-5 minutes, or until cheese has melted.
Note: 1/2 clove of garlic is a good start, although sometimes I will put on 1 clove minced garlic, adjust to your taste.
Source: www.cafedelites.com/individual-garlic-cheese-bread/#wprm-recipe-container-45009
This dip is a wonderful combination of very simple and easy to find ingredients that you can serve with chips, crackers, bread or even vegetables.
Combine your sour cream, ranch seasoning, drained diced tomatoes, drained fiesta corn and shredded cheese.
Mix well and chill for 1-2 hours.
Serve with chips, crackers, bread or even vegetables.
Source: www.myincrediblerecipes.com/5-ingredient-fiesta-dip/
These New Orleans-Style BBQ Shrimp are so buttery, spicy, and good. Fresh shrimp are baked in a sauce flavored with lots of spice, garlic, lemon juice, and green onion.
Preheat oven to 350 degrees.
Combine all ingredients except shrimp in a medium saucepan and bring to a simmer. Remove from heat. Taste mixture and add a little salt if needed.
Place shrimp in a 9x13-inch baking dish. Pour butter mixture over shrimp.
Bake 15 to 20 minutes, stirring once. Serve with French bread to mop up the liquid.
Note: This is a fairly salty dish. If you want it to be less salty, try using reduced-sodium Worcestershire sauce or a reduced-sodium Creole seasoning. You may want more heat. If so add a little extra cayenne pepper or serve it with Tabasco sauce. If you can get your hands on shrimp with the heads still on, use them for this recipe. The heads will add even more flavor to the sauce.
Source: www.spicysouthernkitchen.com/new-orleans-style-bbq-shrimp/
This Taco Mexican Spaghetti recipe is a family favorite and you'll definitely want to add it to your one-pot repertoire.
Heat the olive oil over medium-high heat in a large stockpot or a Dutch oven. Brown ground beef, making sure the beef is crumbled as it cooks. Drain the fat and stir in taco seasoning. Add the Rotel tomatoes-chilies, tomato paste, spaghetti, and of course 3 cups of water. Bring to a boil covered, reduced heat, and simmer for around 10 minutes until the pasta is cooked through.
Remove from heat and add the cheeses to the top. Cover for approximately 2 minutes until melted.
Garnish with tomato and cilantro, and served it immediately.
Source: letscook.fun/taco-spaghetti-to-die-for/
Pecan Topping:
Cake Batter:
Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Prepare your Bundt pan by liberally spraying it with nonstick spray and set aside.
Pecan Topping: Combine melted butter, brown sugar, corn syrup, and salt into a medium bowl and whisk until the brown sugar is slightly dissolved. Add pecans and stir until combined. Pour into the bottom of the prepared Bundt pan and set aside.
Cake Batter: Combine cake mix, eggs, vegetable oil, water, and sour cream in a large bowl and mix according to package directions. Pour batter into the prepared pan and on top of the pecan topping. Be sure to spread into an even layer.
Bake in a 350 degree oven for 40-45 minutes or until a toothpick inserted into the center of the cake comes out clean.
Remove from the oven and place onto a cooling rack for 10 minutes. After 10 minutes run a knife around the edges of the cake. Then invert cake onto a cake plate and cool completely. If pecans stick to the bottom of the pan just use your fingers to remove them and place them back onto the cake.
Store cake at room temperature or in the refrigerator for up to 3 days. Yield: 10 servings
Source: www.practicallyhomemade.com/fall-desserts-pecan-upside-down-bundt-cake-recipe/
This recipe for Old Fashioned Sweet Bread is wonderful. You'll make it over and over again.
Whisk together the flour, baking powder and baking soda in a large bowl.
Add buttermilk, butter, vanilla extract, sugar and eggs. Stir well with spoon.
Pour into a 9 x 5-inch bread pan sprayed with cooking spray. Bake in preheated 350 degree oven 45 to 50 minutes or until center tests done.
Cool 10 minutes and remove from pan.
Eat as is, smother with your favorite jam or jelly, slice and toast and slather with butter, however you choose to enjoy this, it will be one of your favorites.
Source: www.thesouthernladycooks.com/how-to-make-old-fashioned-sweet-bread/
Layer all ingredients in a large slow cooker, cover with lid and cook 6 hours in slow cooker on low setting.
Source: Posted by Emma Puth on Heavenly Recipes Facebook public group
Have a great week, and until next time, happy cooking.
