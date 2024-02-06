A variety of recipes to close out October

I'm cleaning up a small collection of recipes that I put aside to try this fall and sharing several with you here today. For the next several weeks, these recipe columns will feature foods as we look ahead to Thanksgiving and Christmas. But for today, I wanted to finish up October with a variety of entree recipes, a couple of appetizers and a fabulous looking pecan upside down cake I cannot wait to try.

Be sure to hop online and read the entire column as there are so many more good recipes there waiting for you.

Cheese Bacon Bomb Stuffed Mushrooms

16 ounces white mushroom caps

1-1/2 cups sharp Cheddar cheese, shredded

1 cup crumbled bacon

1/4 cup mayonnaise

1/4 cup cream cheese, softened

1/4 cup sour cream

1/2 teaspoon garlic powder

1/2 teaspoon onion powder

Preheat oven to 350 degrees.

Clean mushrooms and remove stems. Dice stems into very small pieces.

Place mushroom stems and all remaining ingredients in medium sized bowl and stir to combine. Using a small spoon, fill each mushroom cap with stuffing and place on a baking sheet.

Bake at 350 for 10 to 12 minutes or until cheese is bubbly and mushrooms are cooked through.

Source: www.myincrediblerecipes.com/cheese-bacon-bomb-stuffed-mushrooms/

Pineapple Marinated Ribeye

This steak is flavorful, juicy and simple to prepare. when the leaves are flying, it is still nice to grill outside.

4 beef ribeye steaks

1/2 cup pineapple juice

4 tablespoons soy sauce

1 tablespoon fresh ginger, if using dry or powdered, use a much less amount

Salt and pepper to taste

Add pineapple juice, soy sauce, ginger, salt, and pepper to a gallon ziptop bag. Add steaks to the bag and allow to marinate 1 to 2 hours minimum or up to 48 hours. The restaurant that inspired this recipe marinates their ribeye for 48 hours.

Bring steaks to room temperature while the grill is reaching temperature.

Get the grill as hot as you can to sear the steaks. Remove steaks from marinade. Sear steaks over maximum heat one minute. Flip and sear the second side.

Reduce heat to medium. Flip and rotate the steaks a quarter turn and cook 3 to 5 minutes. Flip and rotate once again and cook another 3 to 5 minutes or until desired doneness. Test temperature with an instant-read thermometer.

Source: www.callmepmc.com/pineapple-marinated-ribeye/

Breakfast Lasagna

10 frozen French toast, thawed

12 eggs, scrambled and slightly, undercooked

1/4 cup maple syrup

3 cups diced ham

3 cups cheddar cheese

3 cups shredded hash browns

Butter

Olive oil

Salt and pepper

Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Grease a 9x13-inch baking dish with butter.

Complete two layers of French toast, maple syrup, scrambled eggs, ham and cheese. Start with French toast. Then add syrup. Then top with scrambled eggs, ham, and cheese.

Repeat once more.

Top with shredded hash browns. Season with salt and pepper, and drizzle well with olive oil. Top with more cheese.

Bake uncovered for 40 minutes. Broil for 2 to 3 minutes until the cheese looks like the top of a pizza.

Remove from oven. Let stand for 5 minutes. Cut and drizzle with maple syrup.

Source: www.cooktopcove.com/2017/01/03/line-a-baking-dish-with-french-toast-but-thats-not-even-the-best-part/

Cider Glazed Pork Chops

These Cider Glazed Pork Chops just say fall. This recipe comes together so quick and easy and it's special enough for company.

5-6 center cut pork chops, bone-in or boneless, doesn't matter

Salt and black pepper

2 tablespoons oil

1 tablespoon butter

1/3 cup apple cider vinegar

1/2 cup brown sugar

3/4 cup apple cider (can use apple juice)

1 tablespoon soy sauce

1 tablespoon Dijon or spicy brown mustard

1/4 teaspoon ground ginger

1/4 teaspoon garlic powder

Pinch of cayenne

Melt butter in oil in a heavy pan that has a lid. Sprinkle chops with salt and black pepper. Brown them well on each side.

While the chops are browning, mix all of the other ingredients in a bowl for the glaze. When the chops are brown, pour the glaze overall. Turn the chops over in the glaze to coat. Cover with the lid and simmer for 25 to 30 minutes on low or until the chops are tender and the glaze has thickened.

Source: www.sweetteaandcornbread.net/2013/10/cider-glazed-pork-chops.html/

Crispy Baked Shrimp Scampi

Crispy Oven Baked Shrimp Scampi with a hint of lemon and garlic, topped with flavorful golden and buttery, garlic parmesan breadcrumbs. Easy to make with a fancy restaurant flair right at home, ready in just 15 minutes.

2 pounds shrimp, peeled, deveined and tails on or off

2 tablespoons freshly squeezed lemon juice

2 tablespoons white wine, or substitute with extra lemon juice or chicken stock

1 brown shallot, minced

1/3 cup melted butter, divided

Salt and pepper, to taste

1/3 cup Panko breadcrumbs

4 cloves garlic, minced

2 tablespoons grated Parmesan cheese

1/2 teaspoon crushed red pepper flakes or more, to taste

1/4 cup fresh chopped parsley leaves

Lemon wedges to serve

Heat oven to 425 degrees. Combine shrimp, lemon juice, white wine or broth, shallots, 2 tablespoons of melted butter, 1 teaspoon salt and 1/4 teaspoon pepper in a skillet or baking dish. Mix well to coat shrimp.

Optional: Starting from the outer edge of your skillet or dish, arrange the shrimp in a single layer towards the center of the pan. Set aside.

In a small bowl, combine the remaining melted butter, bread crumbs, garlic, Parmesan cheese, red pepper flakes and 2 tablespoons of the chopped parsley; mix well.

Sprinkle the breadcrumb mixture over the shrimp and bake for 12 minutes, or until hot and bubbling, and the shrimp are 'just' cooked through.

Change oven settings to broil or grill for a further minute or so, until the top is crispy and golden.

Garnish with remaining parsley, squeeze over a drizzle of lemon juice and serve with lemon wedges.

Source: www.cafedelites.com/crispy-baked-shrimp-scampi/

Creamy Wild Rice and Chicken Soup

This creamy wild rice and chicken soup is the ultimate comfort food. It's chicken soup with cream and rice. It is delicious on a cool fall day.

1/4 cup of butter

1/2 large yellow onion, chopped

3 medium carrots, diced

8 ounces mushrooms, sliced

3 celery ribs, diced

1 teaspoon salt

1/2 teaspoon pepper

3 cups chicken, cooked and shredded

4 cups chicken stock

1 cup heavy cream

1 tablespoon flour

1 cup long grain and wild rice mix

More salt and pepper to taste

Melt butter in a heavy bottom pot over medium heat. Add onion, carrots and celery and allow to cook for 2-3 minutes stirring occasionally. Add in mushrooms and season with 1 teaspoon salt and 1/2 teaspoon pepper. Allow to cook until mushrooms are soft. Add in the shredded chicken and chicken stock.

In a small bowl whisk together the flour and heavy cream until smooth. Pour flour/cream mixture into the soup and stir. Add in rice and allow to cook covered for 25 to 30 minutes, until rice is tender.

Season with more salt and pepper to taste.

Note: You can easily use a rotisserie chicken.

Source: www.realhousemoms.com/creamy-wild-rice-and-chicken-soup/

Patty Melts

1 1/2 pounds ground beef

2 teaspoons Worcestershire sauce

1 teaspoon Kosher salt

1/2 teaspoon ground black pepper

12 slices sourdough bread

1/2 cup Secret Sauce

3 medium Vidalia onions, thinly sliced

6 Slices Cheddar cheese

8 tablespoons unsalted butter

Secret Sauce:

1/4 cup Dijon mustard

1/4 cup mayonnaise

1 tablespoon barbecue sauce

1/2 teaspoon hot sauce

In a small bowl, stir together mustard, mayonnaise, barbecue sauce, and hot sauce. Store, covered, in refrigerator up to 3 days.

In a large bowl, combine ground beef, Worcestershire, salt, and pepper. Shape ground beef into 6 oval patties.

In a medium cast-iron skillet, melt 2 tablespoons butter over medium heat. Add onion. Cook, stirring occasionally until onion is soft and golden brown, approximately 35 minutes.

In a large cast-iron skillet, cook patties over medium-high heat until browned and cooked through, approximately 2 minutes per side. Remove skillet from heat. Remove patties from skillet; wipe out skillet.

Layer 1 bread slice with 1 tablespoon Secret Sauce, 2-3 tablespoons caramelized onions, 1 slice cheese, 1 patty, and another 1 tablespoon Secret Sauce. Top with another bread slice. Repeat with remaining bread, Secret Sauce, caramelized onions, cheese, and patties.

Heat skillet over medium-high heat. Melt 2 tablespoons butter in skillet. Working in batches, cook sandwiches, flipping once, until golden brown and heated through, approximately 3 minutes per side. Add remaining butter to skillet as needed.

Source: www.lovebakesgoodcakes.com/classic-patty-melts/

Breakfast Patty Melt

Just like a regular patty melt, but with yummy sausage and scrambled eggs! Split this one with someone you love as it's nice and filling!

4 tablespoons butter, more if needed

1/2 whole medium yellow onion, sliced

1/4 pound breakfast sausage

2 whole eggs, beaten

3 slices Cheddar, Swiss, Provolone, or other cheese

2 slices bread (sourdough, rye, whole wheat, etc.)

Heat a non-stick skillet over low heat and melt 2 tablespoons of the butter. Add the onions and cook, stirring occasionally, for 15 to 20 minutes, until onions are soft and slightly caramelized. Remove them to a plate and set them aside.

Form the sausage into a thin patty about the width of the bread you're using. Add it to the same skillet and increase the heat to medium. Cook the patty on both sides until fully cooked through, about 5 minutes. Remove to a plate and set aside. Wipe the skillet clean with a paper towel.

Pour in the beaten eggs and cook, forming them into a rough circle as they set up. Flip to finish cooking on the other side.

Assemble the patty melt: bread, cheese, patty, eggs, cheese, onions, cheese, bread. Melt the remaining butter in a clean skillet over low heat. Place the sandwich in the skillet and cook low and slow for a good 8 to 10 minutes, until the cheese is melted and the bread is deliciously crisp. Add more butter to the skillet if the bread needs it (you don't want the bread to be dry.)

Slice in half and serve.

Source: www.thepioneerwoman.com/food-cooking/recipes/a12046/breakfast-patty-melt/