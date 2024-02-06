A variety of recipes plus a few for St. Patrick's Day

I am seeing large displays of corned beef in the markets, which means St. Patrick's Day is surely around the corner. Corned beef is so easy to prepare and is good to use in other applications other than on a plate with cooked cabbage.
Today I am sharing a variety of recipes, but I have included three recipes for Reuben-style dishes. A stuffed baked potato, a casserole and a delicious dip, all made from corned beef that you'll cook to enjoy with friends and family.
The other recipes I have pulled for you today are recipes I have saved to try around Easter. A baked ham, a pork roast with a delicious glaze, shrimp, a salad dressing, a layered gelatin salad and much more. Today is a true hodge-podge of assorted recipes that all sounded good to me, and I hope they will to you as well.
Reuben Potatoes have all the flavor of the classic Reuben Sandwich in a twice baked potato. Chopped corned beef, sauerkraut, Thousand Island Dressing, and Swiss cheese are mixed into the filling for a hearty and delicious one dish meal that's super easy to make and economical too.
Bake potatoes in a 400 degree oven until soft, about 1 hour. Let cool 10 minutes.
Remove a sliver of skin from the top of each potato. Scoop out the pulp and place in a large bowl with butter, sour cream, Thousand Island and pepper.
Use a handheld mixer to beat everything until smooth. Stir in sauerkraut, green onions, corned beef, and half of the Swiss cheese. Taste mixture, and if desired add a little salt.
Season inside of scooped out potatoes with salt and pepper.
Stuff mixture into the potatoes. They will be very overstuffed. Sprinkle remaining cheese on top. Place on a foil-lined baking sheet and bake in a 350 degree oven for 20 to 25 minutes.
Drizzle with more dressing and serve.
Source: www.spicysouthernkitchen.com/reuben-potatoes/?fbclid=IwAR1whMz3dmZ24YE5oA5H3sJtkQoRkQYeQH52vSsLrIexNZAq1bgslA7Du0Y
Brown Sugar Ham is simple to make thanks to crock pot! Spiral ham with a pineapple, maple, and brown sugar glaze. This ham recipe is a perfect holiday main dish and easy enough for a weeknight dinner with the family also.
Unwrap ham from the foil wrapper and discard the flavored glaze packet. Place ham, flat side down, into the insert of a slow cooker.
Pour pineapple juice around and on top of the ham. Firmly press the brown sugar onto the ham, forming a crust. Pour the maple syrup over the ham.
Cover with the lid and cook on Low heat for five hours. Ham should be fall apart tender when done.
Remove the ham from the slow cooker and move it to a platter or serving try. Let rest for about 10 minutes before slicing and serving. Baste ham with the juices as needed before serving.
Note: Tip : If the ham sticks out of the slow cooker, making the lid impossible to put on, simple wrap the insert of the slow cooker tightly with tin foil, and then place the lid on top of the tin foil. This keeps the hot temperature during the cook time. I've done this several times and it works well.
Crock pot: Use a large slow cooker for this recipe. I use an 8-quart crock pot.
Ham : The spiral-cut hams are precooked but you still need to cook it for the five-hour cook time. The five-hour slow cooker time brings the ham to a warm serving temperature, and helps infuse the ham with flavor and gives the ham this sugary crust on the outside.
Some of the spiral-cut hams might say "honey cured" or "brown sugar glazed." Just ignore that because we will discard the flavoring packet anyway. Make sure you get a bone-in, spiral-cut ham.
Source: www.togetherasfamily.com/brown-sugar-ham-made-in-the-crock-pot/?fbclid=IwAR3aQ7Mz2Jam HmhQXUj-O_BeWt0pljNxRAUe2-EXAzQiycMuFVuBEGQmJwA
This Strawberry Salad Dressing is made from very easy to find ingredients and is perfect for all your summer salads!
Add to a salad of nice greens, sliced strawberries, mandarin oranges, blueberries, feta cheese crumbles and candied pecans, or your favorite ingredients.
Add the strawberries, orange juice, onion, honey and salt to a blender or food processor. Blend until well combined.
Slowly blend in the olive oil until just combined. Taste and add more salt or honey as desired.
Pour into a mason jar, add the poppy seeds, cover and shake to combine.
Store in the refrigerator and use within one week of making.
Source: www.simplejoy.com/strawberry-poppyseed-dressing/?fbclid=IwAR0PHpsa9a8ghrVHUchoIYiv0xwhf4IGv2CFWdQ9rwwnae7yB3tzZGa1h-E
This delicious French toast casserole is perfect for a family brunch at home but elegant enough for holiday brunch guests. Your Easter brunch would be complete with this casserole.
Preheat oven to 375 degrees. Grease a 2-quart baking dish and set aside. Cut croissants into smaller pieces and set aside.
In a mixing bowl, whisk eggs together, add in milk, maple syrup, vanilla extract, cinnamon and nutmeg until well combined.
Next add in croissants and mix until bread is well covered. Let sit for 10 minutes.
Pour soaked croissant pieces into greased baking dish. Top with pecans and bake for 35 to 40 minutes. If the bread starts to brown too much, you can loosely cover it with foil.
Top with maple syrup and powdered sugar. Serve warm.
If you can't find the large croissants I would use eight to 10 of the smaller ones.
Source: www.thesouthernladycooks.com/maple-pecan-french-toast-casserole/?fbclid=IwAR0qifLckUt5AJM45a40AdFJwhYcQZhPuJYQyoDMYw-KBtXQV60983QaUwQ
In a large semi deep skillet, heat the olive oil over high heat. (Make sure the pan is very hot.)
Season the cubes of steak with salt, pepper, onion powder and brown sugar then drop into the hot skillet in a single layer (do a second batch if your skillet is not large enough)
Cook the bites for roughly three minutes, mixing until cooked to your liking.
Remove from heat and add in your garlic, parsley and butter and broth then mix and return to the stove on a low heat , mixing for about four minutes. Serve hot!
Source: www.myincrediblerecipes.com/juicy-garlic-butter-steak-bites/?fbclid=IwAR3RP3XjvOzI-p1OFH8eEA2dryMkXQhX77-tawBRuJVem4YergE56pCFiGc
Creamy, cheesy Hot Reuben Dip combines all the flavors of the classic sandwich into one delicious bite! Easy to make with just six simple ingredients, this is a fantastic appetizer or snack anytime of year, but especially for St. Patrick's Day!
Preheat oven to 400 degrees and grease a 9-inch-by-9-inch baking pan with nonstick spray or butter.
To a medium sized bowl, add cream cheese, mayonnaise, and Thousand Island Dressing then mix until creamy and smooth. Add sauerkraut, corned beef, and Swiss cheese to the cream cheese mixture. Stir until well combined. Spoon mixture into prepared baking pan and bake for 15 to 20 minutes until dip is hot and bubbly.
Remove from oven and let cool for five minutes. Serve with crackers, bread or chips and enjoy!
Source: www.greatholidayrecipes.com/hot-reuben-dip-recipe/?fbclid=IwAR0BtZ3BhM-lP4sMyamyPXlIlqOPwsQZg0y7BXthuEhmtyNIeXJMTgzwv1E
Strawberry Jell-O Lasagna is quick and easy, no-bake dessert recipe for a delicious spring or summer treat. Made with fresh strawberries, whipped cream and cream cheese filling, Golden Oreo crust, and strawberry crunch topping, this strawberry lasagna is the best no-bake layered dessert.
Crust and topping:
Strawberry Jell-O filling:
Whipped cream:
Cream cheese filling:
First, make the strawberry filling. In a large saucepan, place sliced strawberries, sprinkle with dry strawberry Jell-o powder and stir gently with a rubber spatula to evenly coat the berries. Heat over medium-low heat for 2-3 minutes, stirring gently with the spatula. Heat just until the gelatin completely dissolves in strawberry juice (do not cook them too long or the strawberry will become mushy). Set aside to cool.
To make the crust, place whole Oreo cookies with the filling in a food processor and pulse into fine crumbs. Stir in melted butter, until all crumbs are evenly moistened. Reserve 1/4 of the mixture for topping, and the remaining mixture press in the bottom of the 9 x 13-inche dish. Place in the refrigerator or freezer.
To make the filling, first, mix cold heavy whipping cream with 1 teaspoon vanilla until soft peaks form. Add 3/4 cup powdered sugar and continue mixing, until stiff peaks form. Set aside. You should get about 6-6 1/2 cups of whipped cream. You can substitute whipped cream with refrigerated Cool Whip if desired.
In a large bowl, cream softened butter, cream cheese, and vanilla. Mix in powdered sugar. Finally, fold in prepared whipped cream.
Spread 1/2 of the cream cheese-whipped cream mixture over Oreo crust. Place in the freezer for 10 minutes.
Spoon strawberry filling over the cream cheese layer, smooth the top, and place in the freezer for 10-15 minutes (until the Jell-o has set).
Spread remaining cream cheese filling over the strawberry layer. Smooth the top and refrigerate for 4 hours or preferably overnight.
To make the strawberry crunch topping, stir reserved Oreo crumbs with coarsely crushed freeze-dried strawberries and sprinkle on top.
Serve cold from the refrigerator. Store leftovers in the refrigerator for up to 5-6 days.
Notes: You can substitute whipped cream with refrigerated Cool Whip if desired.
Source: www.omgchocolatedesserts.com/strawberry-jello-lasagna/?fbclid=IwAR2zK3GWJJd4etGc3aPZMRbadaZjPKZww7dAHZ6tZV1FJoat3Jwb9X0mF-c
Combine the egg yolks, milk, and half-and-half in a heavy-bottomed saucepan and whisk well. In a medium bowl whisk together sugar, flour, and salt. Stir flour mixture into milk mixture. Cook over medium heat, stirring constantly until thickened, about 10 minutes. Remove from heat and stir in vanilla. Set aside.
Heat butter in a large skillet until melted. Add brown sugar and cinnamon and cook over medium heat until bubbly. Add bananas and cook 2 to 3 minutes. Add rum and ignite with a long match. Baste the bananas with the syrup until flames subside. Let cool slightly.
In a 3-quart baking dish or 9x13-inch pan, layer 1/3 of vanilla wafers on bottom of dish.
Top with 1/3 the banana mixture and then 1/3 of the custard. Repeat layers 2 times. Cover with plastic wrap and chill for at least 4 hours.
Using an electric mixer, beat cream until foamy, add 2 tablespoons sugar and continue to beat until soft peaks form. Spread on top of banana pudding.
If desired, decorate top with more vanilla wafers.
Source: www.spicysouthernkitchen.com/bananas-foster-banana-pudding/?fbclid=IwAR0it7pDUlbZTBM0O-9Se0H0leWQc8RTdIFk2wpBlW-SUbu1NTdmgYXb6sk
Baked Reuben Casserole is like a huge Reuben sandwich for a crowd! Layers of rye bread, pastrami, sauerkraut, Swiss cheese and special sauce!
Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Spray 11x7-inch baking dish with nonstick cooking spray. Take four slices of rye bread and cut them into 2-inch cubes. Place remaining slices of rye bread into food processor and pulse into fine breadcrumbs and set aside.
Spread cubed bread into the bottom of the prepared baking dish. Cover evenly with half of the pastrami. Then evenly top with drained sauerkraut, chopped pickles and 1 tsp. caraway seeds. Sprinkle 2 cups of shredded Swiss cheese on top of sauerkraut layer.
Next, top with remaining pastrami. I gently push down to help compact it all a bit.
Sprinkle remaining 2 cups Swiss cheese and 1 teaspoon caraway seeds on top of pastrami.
In a medium bowl, whisk together milk, eggs, thousand island dressing and mustard.
Pour mixture evenly over the casserole. Top with breadcrumbs.
Cover with foil. Bake for 45 minutes. Remove from oven, let rest for 5 minutes then slice and serve.
Source: www.thecountrycook.net/baked-reuben-casserole/?fbclid=IwAR34oInfNPJHRaZ7n-q37Oc1rc0bdSeVlgdiPB0jPicD2qcJA5EyQlCPZVg
For the Blackberry Filling:
Preheat oven to 400 degrees and line a baking sheet with parchment paper. Set aside.
For the Blackberry Filling: Heat a saucepan over low/medium heat. Stir 2 cups of blackberries, sugar, lemon juice, 3 tablespoons water into pan and bring to a boil.
Let boil for 3-4 minutes, then add remaining 1 cup of blackberries. Stir.
Mix 4 tablespoons water and corn starch together. Add to blackberries and stir.
Continue cooking until sauce thickens. Remove from heat, let cool for 15 minutes.
Making The Hand Pies: Unroll pie crust on a lightly flour surface and, with a biscuit cutter, cut pie dough into 3-inch circles.
Add a little water to the edges of the dough before filling to help seal. Add a heaping tablespoon (or two) of blackberry sauce to the center of each pie dough. Fold dough in half and using a fork, crimp the edges to help secure the filling. Place hand pies on prepared baking sheet.
In a small bowl, whisk egg and tablespoon of water together and brush the top of each hand pie.
Bake at 400 degrees for approximately 15-18 minutes or until golden brown. Remove from oven and enjoy warm.
Can also be served warm over pancakes, French toast, etc., or cool and use for toppings on cheesecakes, crepes, etc.
Source: www.greatgrubdelicioustreats.com/blackberry-hand-pies/?fbclid=IwAR3UW0n0BEf2bCfSgRfLwZqTZRaGjJQLuSB4ttAniK5PnDaJwtU0R4mPpqA#recipe
These New Orleans-Style BBQ Shrimp are so buttery, spicy, and good. Fresh shrimp are baked in a sauce flavored with lots of spice, garlic, lemon juice, and green onion.
Preheat oven to 350 degrees.
Combine all ingredients except shrimp in a medium saucepan and bring to a simmer. Remove from heat. Taste mixture and add a little salt if needed.
Place shrimp in a 9x13-inch baking dish. Pour butter mixture over shrimp. Bake 15 to 20 minutes, stirring once.
Serve with French bread to mop up the liquid.
Source: www.spicysouthernkitchen.com/new-orleans-style-bbq-shrimp/?fbclid=IwAR0it7pDUlbZTBM0O-9Se0H0leWQc8RTdIFk2wpBlW-SUbu1NTdmgYXb6sk
Melt butter in a saute pan. Add diced vegetables and garlic. Saute while stirring until almost transparent. About 5 - 6 minutes on medium heat.
Pour chicken broth into a large pot and begin to heat. Add sauteed vegetables with the butter to the broth. Add bay leaf to the broth as well.
Bring to a rapid boil. Then add Reames noodles to the boiling broth. Cook for about 5 - 8 minutes or until al dente.
Then add Argo (corn starch mixed with cold water) to the broth for thickening. Stirring constantly. (May have to add more if you like it thicker.) Let this cook through for at least 5 minutes while lightly boiling.
Add chicken to the mix. Then salt and pepper to taste. Let this heat through. Remove the bay leaf and let this set on the stove with the heat off for about 1/2 an hour. Then serve. It will thicken even more during this setting period.
Source: www.justapinch.com/recipes/main-course/chicken/happy-tummy-chicken-noodles.html?fbclid=IwAR0PHpsa9a8ghrVHUchoIYiv0xwhf4IGv2CFWdQ9rwwnae7yB3tzZGa1h-E
Peach Glazed Pork Roast is marinated in a soy-based marinade and then roasted and topped with a sweet peach glaze. So flavorful!
Marinade:
Glaze:
Combine all marinade ingredients in a large ziptop bag. Add pork loin and refrigerate for 2 to 12 hours.
Preheat oven to 325 degrees. Remove pork from marinade, reserving the marinade. Place pork, fat side up, in a roasting pan. Roast until pork reaches an internal temperature of 145 degrees. This can take from 55 to 80 minutes, depending on the size and thickness of your pork loin.
While the pork is roasting, place reserved marinade, peach preserves, and chili sauce in a small saucepan. Add 1/4 cup of water and bring to a simmer. Keep warm.
When pork is about 15 minutes away from being done, baste it with the glaze.
When pork is done, set it on a cutting board or serving platter and let it rest for 15 minutes before slicing.
Pour any juices from the roasting pan into the saucepan with the glaze. Reheat the glaze if necessary and serve it with the pork.
Notes: Dry white wine or apple cider can be used instead of dry sherry.
To make the glaze a little spicy, add 1/2 teaspoon of crushed red pepper flakes.
Source: www.spicysouthernkitchen.com/peach-glazed-pork-roast/?fbclid=IwAR3hhvKqesWyj2kI43Y3Ru_wiG562sbvv3yQKsqUCZPx4F7WE8UWf5otEA4
Have a great week, and until next time, happy cooking.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.