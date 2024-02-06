A variety of recipes plus a few for St. Patrick's Day

I am seeing large displays of corned beef in the markets, which means St. Patrick's Day is surely around the corner. Corned beef is so easy to prepare and is good to use in other applications other than on a plate with cooked cabbage.

Today I am sharing a variety of recipes, but I have included three recipes for Reuben-style dishes. A stuffed baked potato, a casserole and a delicious dip, all made from corned beef that you'll cook to enjoy with friends and family.

The other recipes I have pulled for you today are recipes I have saved to try around Easter. A baked ham, a pork roast with a delicious glaze, shrimp, a salad dressing, a layered gelatin salad and much more. Today is a true hodge-podge of assorted recipes that all sounded good to me, and I hope they will to you as well.

Reuben Potatoes

Reuben Potatoes have all the flavor of the classic Reuben Sandwich in a twice baked potato. Chopped corned beef, sauerkraut, Thousand Island Dressing, and Swiss cheese are mixed into the filling for a hearty and delicious one dish meal that's super easy to make and economical too.

4 medium to large baking potatoes

2 tablespoons butter

1/4 cup sour cream

1/4 cup Thousand Island or Russian dressing, plus more for serving

1/4 teaspoon pepper

1 cup shredded sauerkraut, drained well

2 green onions, sliced

1 1/2 cups finely chopped corned beef

2 cups shredded Swiss cheese

Bake potatoes in a 400 degree oven until soft, about 1 hour. Let cool 10 minutes.

Remove a sliver of skin from the top of each potato. Scoop out the pulp and place in a large bowl with butter, sour cream, Thousand Island and pepper.

Use a handheld mixer to beat everything until smooth. Stir in sauerkraut, green onions, corned beef, and half of the Swiss cheese. Taste mixture, and if desired add a little salt.

Season inside of scooped out potatoes with salt and pepper.

Stuff mixture into the potatoes. They will be very overstuffed. Sprinkle remaining cheese on top. Place on a foil-lined baking sheet and bake in a 350 degree oven for 20 to 25 minutes.

Drizzle with more dressing and serve.

Source: www.spicysouthernkitchen.com/reuben-potatoes/?fbclid=IwAR1whMz3dmZ24YE5oA5H3sJtkQoRkQYeQH52vSsLrIexNZAq1bgslA7Du0Y

Brown Sugar Ham

Brown Sugar Ham is simple to make thanks to crock pot! Spiral ham with a pineapple, maple, and brown sugar glaze. This ham recipe is a perfect holiday main dish and easy enough for a weeknight dinner with the family also.

6 to 8 pound bone-in spiral cut ham

2 cups pineapple juice

1 cup brown sugar

1/2 cup pure maple syrup

Unwrap ham from the foil wrapper and discard the flavored glaze packet. Place ham, flat side down, into the insert of a slow cooker.

Pour pineapple juice around and on top of the ham. Firmly press the brown sugar onto the ham, forming a crust. Pour the maple syrup over the ham.

Cover with the lid and cook on Low heat for five hours. Ham should be fall apart tender when done.

Remove the ham from the slow cooker and move it to a platter or serving try. Let rest for about 10 minutes before slicing and serving. Baste ham with the juices as needed before serving.

Note: Tip : If the ham sticks out of the slow cooker, making the lid impossible to put on, simple wrap the insert of the slow cooker tightly with tin foil, and then place the lid on top of the tin foil. This keeps the hot temperature during the cook time. I've done this several times and it works well.

Crock pot: Use a large slow cooker for this recipe. I use an 8-quart crock pot.

Ham : The spiral-cut hams are precooked but you still need to cook it for the five-hour cook time. The five-hour slow cooker time brings the ham to a warm serving temperature, and helps infuse the ham with flavor and gives the ham this sugary crust on the outside.

Some of the spiral-cut hams might say "honey cured" or "brown sugar glazed." Just ignore that because we will discard the flavoring packet anyway. Make sure you get a bone-in, spiral-cut ham.

Source: www.togetherasfamily.com/brown-sugar-ham-made-in-the-crock-pot/?fbclid=IwAR3aQ7Mz2Jam HmhQXUj-O_BeWt0pljNxRAUe2-EXAzQiycMuFVuBEGQmJwA

Strawberry Poppyseed Dressing

This Strawberry Salad Dressing is made from very easy to find ingredients and is perfect for all your summer salads!

Add to a salad of nice greens, sliced strawberries, mandarin oranges, blueberries, feta cheese crumbles and candied pecans, or your favorite ingredients.

2 cups halved fresh strawberries

1/3 cup orange juice

1/4 red onion

1/4 teaspoon salt

1 1/2 tablespoons honey

1/3 cup olive oil

1 tablespoon poppy seeds

Add the strawberries, orange juice, onion, honey and salt to a blender or food processor. Blend until well combined.

Slowly blend in the olive oil until just combined. Taste and add more salt or honey as desired.

Pour into a mason jar, add the poppy seeds, cover and shake to combine.

Store in the refrigerator and use within one week of making.

Source: www.simplejoy.com/strawberry-poppyseed-dressing/?fbclid=IwAR0PHpsa9a8ghrVHUchoIYiv0xwhf4IGv2CFWdQ9rwwnae7yB3tzZGa1h-E

Maple Pecan French Toast Casserole

This delicious French toast casserole is perfect for a family brunch at home but elegant enough for holiday brunch guests. Your Easter brunch would be complete with this casserole.

5 eggs

6 large croissants

1 cup of heavy whipping cream

1/3 cup of 100% maple syrup

2 teaspoons of vanilla extract

1/2 teaspoon of ground cinnamon

1/4 teaspoon of ground nutmeg

1 cup of pecans halves

Preheat oven to 375 degrees. Grease a 2-quart baking dish and set aside. Cut croissants into smaller pieces and set aside.

In a mixing bowl, whisk eggs together, add in milk, maple syrup, vanilla extract, cinnamon and nutmeg until well combined.

Next add in croissants and mix until bread is well covered. Let sit for 10 minutes.

Pour soaked croissant pieces into greased baking dish. Top with pecans and bake for 35 to 40 minutes. If the bread starts to brown too much, you can loosely cover it with foil.

Top with maple syrup and powdered sugar. Serve warm.

If you can't find the large croissants I would use eight to 10 of the smaller ones.

Source: www.thesouthernladycooks.com/maple-pecan-french-toast-casserole/?fbclid=IwAR0qifLckUt5AJM45a40AdFJwhYcQZhPuJYQyoDMYw-KBtXQV60983QaUwQ

Juicy Garlic Butter Steak Bites

2 pounds sirloin steak, Ribeye or porterhouse- cut into bite size cubes

4 cloves of garlic, minced

1 teaspoon salt

1/3 cup beef broth

1 teaspoon onion powder

1 teaspoon black pepper

2 tablespoons olive oil

1/2 teaspoon brown sugar

5 tablespoons butter

2 tablespoons fresh parsley

In a large semi deep skillet, heat the olive oil over high heat. (Make sure the pan is very hot.)

Season the cubes of steak with salt, pepper, onion powder and brown sugar then drop into the hot skillet in a single layer (do a second batch if your skillet is not large enough)

Cook the bites for roughly three minutes, mixing until cooked to your liking.

Remove from heat and add in your garlic, parsley and butter and broth then mix and return to the stove on a low heat , mixing for about four minutes. Serve hot!

Source: www.myincrediblerecipes.com/juicy-garlic-butter-steak-bites/?fbclid=IwAR3RP3XjvOzI-p1OFH8eEA2dryMkXQhX77-tawBRuJVem4YergE56pCFiGc

Hot Reuben Dip

Creamy, cheesy Hot Reuben Dip combines all the flavors of the classic sandwich into one delicious bite! Easy to make with just six simple ingredients, this is a fantastic appetizer or snack anytime of year, but especially for St. Patrick's Day!

8 ounces Cream Cheese

1/2 cup mayonnaise

1/2 cup Thousand Island dressing

1 cup sauerkraut, drained with all the juice pressed out

2 cups corned beef, chopped, found in the deli section

2 cups Swiss cheese, grated

Preheat oven to 400 degrees and grease a 9-inch-by-9-inch baking pan with nonstick spray or butter.

To a medium sized bowl, add cream cheese, mayonnaise, and Thousand Island Dressing then mix until creamy and smooth. Add sauerkraut, corned beef, and Swiss cheese to the cream cheese mixture. Stir until well combined. Spoon mixture into prepared baking pan and bake for 15 to 20 minutes until dip is hot and bubbly.

Remove from oven and let cool for five minutes. Serve with crackers, bread or chips and enjoy!

Source: www.greatholidayrecipes.com/hot-reuben-dip-recipe/?fbclid=IwAR0BtZ3BhM-lP4sMyamyPXlIlqOPwsQZg0y7BXthuEhmtyNIeXJMTgzwv1E

Strawberry Jell-O Lasagna

Strawberry Jell-O Lasagna is quick and easy, no-bake dessert recipe for a delicious spring or summer treat. Made with fresh strawberries, whipped cream and cream cheese filling, Golden Oreo crust, and strawberry crunch topping, this strawberry lasagna is the best no-bake layered dessert.

Crust and topping:

48 Golden Oreo cookies, ground whole with the filling

1/2 cup unsalted butter, melted

1 ounce freeze dried strawberries, coarsely crushed

Strawberry Jell-O filling:

32 ounces fresh strawberries, sliced

1 (3 ounce) pack strawberry flavored gelatin (like Jell-O)

Whipped cream:

3 cups heavy whipping cream

3/4 cup powdered sugar

1 teaspoon vanilla

Cream cheese filling:

12 ounces cream cheese, room temperature

1/2 cup (1 stick) unsalted butter, room temperature

1 cup powdered sugar

1 teaspoon vanilla

First, make the strawberry filling. In a large saucepan, place sliced strawberries, sprinkle with dry strawberry Jell-o powder and stir gently with a rubber spatula to evenly coat the berries. Heat over medium-low heat for 2-3 minutes, stirring gently with the spatula. Heat just until the gelatin completely dissolves in strawberry juice (do not cook them too long or the strawberry will become mushy). Set aside to cool.

To make the crust, place whole Oreo cookies with the filling in a food processor and pulse into fine crumbs. Stir in melted butter, until all crumbs are evenly moistened. Reserve 1/4 of the mixture for topping, and the remaining mixture press in the bottom of the 9 x 13-inche dish. Place in the refrigerator or freezer.

To make the filling, first, mix cold heavy whipping cream with 1 teaspoon vanilla until soft peaks form. Add 3/4 cup powdered sugar and continue mixing, until stiff peaks form. Set aside. You should get about 6-6 1/2 cups of whipped cream. You can substitute whipped cream with refrigerated Cool Whip if desired.

In a large bowl, cream softened butter, cream cheese, and vanilla. Mix in powdered sugar. Finally, fold in prepared whipped cream.