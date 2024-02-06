A variety of Christmas cookie recipes

This annual cookie column is one of my favorite columns of the entire year. Cookies are such a quintessential part of the Christmas season, I like to share cookie recipes early in the season so readers will have time to bake.
Almost everyone has go-to favorite cookie recipes that are often a tradition in their family. What I have included here are some different recipes that you might not have made before. You can try these and add the ones you like to your all-time favorites list.
You can go online to the Southeast Missourian archived Recipe Swap columns to look up past cookie columns. And as always, if you go online to read today's column, there are always many more recipes online than can be printed in the paper.
Easy Salted Caramel Toffee Cookies! Easy Cookie Recipe for Fall and Thanksgiving with Bits of Toffee and Caramel Pieces with Caramel Drizzle.
Preheat the oven to 350 degrees and line a baking sheet with parchment paper.
Soften butter in the microwave for 20 seconds in a microwave safe bowl (do not melt). Cream together butter and brown sugar. Add egg and vanilla and mix well. Stir in flour, baking powder, baking soda, and salt. Add 1/4 cup caramel pieces and 1/4 cup toffee pieces (save the rest for garnishing).
Using a 2-tablespoon cookie scoop, create level scoops of cookie dough and place them on the prepared baking sheet (no need to roll in a ball).
Bake for 10 to 11 minutes or until the edges are golden brown.
Remove from the oven and immediately use a mason jar lid or cookie cutter to shape the cookies on parchment paper.
Let cool for five minutes on the baking sheet before transferring to a cooling rack.
Heat 1/4 cup of caramel at a time and drizzle caramel over cookies and top with toffee pieces and sea salt (this can be done on the parchment paper or cooling rack).
Notes: Spray a microwave-safe bowl with cooking spray before you melt the caramel so it doesn't stick too bad. Work fast to drizzle caramel before it hardens or reheat the caramel in the microwave as needed in 10-second increments. Cookies are so good fresh, but even better the next day! Number of cookies will depend on the size of the cookie dough balls.
Source: www.lemonpeony.com/salted-caramel-toffee-cookies/?fbclid=IwAR3B8ZdQZAmQUcSm06dUoK3SxLcW7AjM3XyQC6-okie82s_0-aW7SRk1PwI
These delicious four-ingredient Almond Joy Cookies are one of the easiest cookies you could ever make! Filled with sweet, flaked coconut, chocolate, and crunchy almonds, this is a cookie you'll be happy to whip up any time the craving hits.
Preheat oven to 325 degrees. Prepare cookie sheets by lining with parchment paper.
In a large mixing bowl, combine the coconut, sweetened condensed milk, chopped almonds, and chocolate chips.
Scoop the cookie dough into small mounds on the prepared cookie sheets. Wet your hands with water and then shape the mounds into round cookies and slightly flatten the tops of each cookie.
Bake at 325 degrees for 12 to 14 minutes until golden brown around the edges. Cool the cookies on the baking sheet before serving.
Source: www.kitchenfunwithmy3sons.com/4-ingredient-almond-joy-cookies/?fbclid=IwAR19Ml4FdKzdHtc8eAlPKFXtouIpsaJ72xHXzeYqzGKGuGiDcmDndw4r2a0
For the optional drizzle:
Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Line two baking sheets with parchment paper or silicone baking mats. Set aside.
In a large bowl, beat together the butter and sugar until light and whipped, about 2 minutes.
Add the eggnog and rum extract and beat until combined.
In a small bowl, stir together the flour, baking powder, baking soda, nutmeg and salt. Slowly beat the dry ingredients in the butter mixture until fully incorporated.
Use a cookie scoop to portion out the cookie dough onto the prepared cookie sheets.
Press a maraschino cherry into the center of each cookie dough ball.
Bake for 8 to 10 minutes, until just lightly golden brown on the edges. Allow the cookies to cool completely before adding the optional drizzle.
To make the drizzle: combine powdered icing sugar, nutmeg and 2 tablespoons of eggnog. Add the rum extract, if using. Beat until fully combined, adding more eggnog as needed to achieve a thick yet runny consistency.
Scoop the drizzle mixture into a piping bag and make a small snip at the end. Drizzle over the cookies.
Allow the drizzle to set before eating or storing.
Source: www.myincrediblerecipes.com/eggnog-thumbprint-cookies/?fbclid=IwAR1CcbijadLQFrK0QfU6yZtEUlFomQd1-DNWAFPgpL6V8lpaRpzM8Fn6uq4
Chocolate Sugar Kiss Cookies are a gorgeous addition to any cookie platter at the holidays but are so simple to make, you can whip up a couple dozen of them in about 30 minutes with just 4 ingredients! Chocolate sugar cookies rolled in crystalized sugar and decorated with a candy kiss. For variety, use the red and white striped peppermint kisses. What's not to love?
Preheat oven to 350 degrees.
With a mixer, combine cocoa powder and sugar cookie dough.
Roll dough into balls, and roll them in sugar crystals. Place on a parchment-lined cookie sheet.
Bake for 8 minutes. Remove from the oven and press a kiss into the centers of the hot cookies. After about 2 minutes remove to a cooling rack. Cool. Store in an airtight container.
Source: www.anaffairfromtheheart.com/chocolate-sugar-kiss-cookies/?fbclid=IwAR3-bFq4LYLmFklycs_NiByUz5wK7U1izqdyr__D1NHmKq6B3vHWhaHCyvg#mv-creation-878-jtr
Cranberry white chocolate chip cookies are a chewy cookie full of white chocolate and dried cranberries. Easy to make and no chilling required, makes these cookies perfect for Christmas and winter baking.
Preheat oven to 350 and line baking sheets with parchment paper.
In a large bowl or stand mixer cream together butter and sugars until light and fluffy. This takes a good 3-4 minutes. Add in vanilla, egg, and egg yolk. Beat until mixture is well combined.
In a second bowl whisk together flour, baking soda, baking powder, and salt. Add dry ingredients into wet and mix until combined.
Fold in the dried cranberries and white chocolate chips.
Scoop out 3 tablespoons of dough and shape into a ball. Place on the baking sheet 2-inches apart.
Bake for 10 to 12 minutes or until cookies are golden brown on the edges. The cookies will be puffed up and look slightly under done but they will continue to bake as they cool and flatten out.
Top the warm cookies with extra white chocolate and cranberries. Let cookies cool on the baking sheet.
Notes: *Spooned and levelled flour refers to the way of measuring flour. To properly measure flour you should scoop spoonfuls of flour into your measuring cup and then scrape with a knife to level off the access. Scooping the measuring cup directly into your flour causes the flour to compress and getting more than the recipe calls for.
Source: www.jessiebakestreats.com/cranberry-white-chocolate-chip-cookies/?fbclid=IwAR1lxDPyIdukmr9ZVWkmRKE728PbXb0KqxQ8mzdzYJy5GWJkTL_gIiTIr6M
Cream cheese frosting is the perfect addition to this easy Coconut Pecan cake mix cookie recipe that is full of sweetened coconut and chopped pecans.
Cookies
Cream Cheese Frosting:
Toppings:
Preheat the oven to 350 degrees.
Combine cake mix, brown sugar, flour and cinnamon in a large bowl and whisk to combine. Add eggs, melted butter and sour cream and mix using a handheld {or stand} mixer until you have a thick dough.
Add the sweetened coconut and chopped pecans to the cookie dough and mix by hand until everything is evenly distributed.
Using a 1/4 cup, measure out 12 cookies. Roll the cookie dough in your hands and form into a round disc. Bake 6 cookies at a time. Place the cookie on a silicone mat {or parchment} lined baking sheet for 11 to 13 minutes or until set and the edges are just starting to turn golden brown.
Cream Cheese Frosting: combine the softened cream cheese and butter in a large bowl with a handheld mixer until creamy and smooth. Add vanilla and powdered sugar and continue to mix. Add enough milk to get the consistency you want.
Add a heaping tablespoon of frosting to the top of each cooled cookie and spread out. Top with sweetened coconut and a pecan half in the middle of each cookie. Store cookies in an airtight container in the refrigerator for up to 4 days. Unfrosted cookies freeze well for up to 3 months.
Notes: Don't skip whisking the dry ingredients together. It is an important step to be sure that the brown sugar isn't clumpy.
For added flavor, toast the pecans before adding to the cookie dough. Toasting them for 5 to 10 minutes at 350 degrees is magical.
Do not over bake the cookies. Bake them until they are set and starting to brown around the edges but for no longer than 13 minutes.
Additional Add-in Ingredient Ideas: Mini chocolate chips, toffee bits, dried cranberries, white chocolate chunks and coconut extract.
Source: www.practicallyhomemade.com/easy-coconut-pecan-cookies-recipe/?fbclid=IwAR3rqPGX9XctoQnfcWhte9IKs3pyMQ2fxFGiQZiCX5Ei9xtHIJuwGLCQdZo#recipe
These pretty-in-pink cookies are the perfect treat for a Christmas Cookie Exchange! Maraschino cherries, chocolate chips, and a touch of almond give these cookies all their sweetness.
Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Cover cookie sheets with parchment paper.
In a large bowl with a mixer, beat butter until smooth and creamy. Beat in almond extract and powdered sugar. Turn the mixer to stir or low and slowly add flour mixing in until incorporated. Mix in maraschino cherry juice and maraschino cherries. Stir in chocolate chips.
Roll into 1-inch balls and place on parchment paper. Spray the bottom of a glass with nonstick cooking spray and flatten the balls. You will need to spray the glass several times.
Bake for 12 to 14 minutes. Allow to cool for 5 minutes before removing cookies to cookie cooling racks.
Note: You can also bake the cookies as rolled balls, and they will cook to a more traditional cookie shape. Flattening gives them more of a shortbread look.
Store in an airtight container for up to 3 days at room temperature or up to 6 days in the refrigerator.
Source: www.smalltownwoman.com/maraschino-cherry-almond-chocolate-cookies/?fbclid=IwAR30t1EVdKVKOgUyCcCqDRDI8QglFPd1JuF8pd1_RukC38pgNPKnR6peNQs
Shortbread cookies with holiday colors from the cranberries and pistachios
Preheat oven to 325 degrees and line baking sheets with parchment paper.
Whisk together the flour and salt in a bowl and set aside.
Using a stand mixer, cream the butter and sugar until light and creamy, about 3 minutes. Add the vanilla. Add the dry ingredients and stir till just mixed. Fold in the pistachios, cranberries, and white chocolate into the dough until well distributed.
If the dough does not hold together, add a teaspoon or 2 of water and mix well.
Shape the dough into 2 logs about 2-inches in diameter then chill for at least 2 hours and up to 3 days.
Slice the cookies 1/4 to 1/2- inch thick and place about 1-inch apart on prepared pans. Bake for 16 to 20 minutes. The cookies are ready when they begin to brown around the edge.
Notes: Total time does not reflect chilling time.
Source: www.thatskinnychickcanbake.com/cranberry-pistachio-white-chocolate-shortbread/?fbclid=IwAR23UEdo7LbTYPdLvlhatTrnO5YaqANsf0n_b1hx8_WoN98MnU2Bp3XpOiQ#mv-creation-1209-jtr
Preheat the oven to 350 degrees.
In a medium size mixing bowl, with a fork, cream together butter, brown sugar, and white sugar.
Add the egg and vanilla and mix well. Stir in the flour, baking soda, and salt and mix well.
Finally, mix in the white chocolate chips, crushed potato chips, M&Ms, and pretzels.
Create 1 tablespoon cookie dough balls with a 1 tablespoon cookie scoop and place cookie dough balls about 2-inches apart on a baking sheet lined with parchment paper.
Add any extra chips, pretzels, M&Ms, or white chocolate chips to the top of the cookie balls before baking and sprinkle with sea salt.
Bake cookies for 9 minutes or until the edges start to brown (do not over bake).
Remove from the oven and let cool on the baking sheet for 5 minutes before transferring to a cooling rack. Yields: 34 cookies.
Source: www.lemonpeony.com/kitchen-sink-christmas-cookies/?fbclid=IwAR0shvGFVNN7sIbRmsPd8SjR6-pIOu3NjGif5spqp9zo_o_hqEXZYvth5Kk
These Pistachio Cherry Meltaways are soft and chewy with a sweet pistachio flavor.
In a stand mixer, beat the butter until fluffy. Add the powdered sugar, pudding mix, and flour. Mix until combined. The mixture may seem dry at first but will come together after beating.
Add the almond extract and green food coloring if you want the cookies with a brighter green color.
Finely chop the maraschino cherries. Using a paper towel pat the cherries removing all of the juice and excess liquid. You want to make sure you dry all of the red juice or you may turn your cookies a not so pretty color. Gently mix in the chopped cherries being careful not to overmix because the color will start to bleed.
Wrap the dough in plastic wrap and place in the freezer for 30-60 minutes or until firm.
Preheat oven to 350 degrees and line a cookie sheet with parchment paper.
Take a tablespoon of dough and roll into a ball. Place cookie on the cookie sheet and repeat with the remaining dough.
Bake for 9 to 11 minutes. Remove from the oven and let the cookies cool on the cookie sheet. Once completely cooled sprinkle or roll cookies with additional powdered sugar.
Source: www.the-girl-who-ate-everything.com/pistachio-cherry-meltaways/?fbclid=IwAR0APCQhODVoqRoyrkrr9I7vYpaugS595hIB1a-5Krbxa5DgKFkrxZKKZzo#recipe
Preheat oven to 375 degrees.
In a medium size bowl, beat the softened butter and powdered sugar until light and fluffy.
Add in the flour, salt, extract, and about 4-5 drops of food coloring. Beat until incorporated.
Stir in Ghirardelli peppermint chunks.
Scoop out about 1 tablespoon of dough and form into a ball. Place on a parchment lined cookie sheet. Repeat until cookie sheet is filled.
Place in oven for 6 to 8 minutes or until the bottoms are lightly golden brown on the bottom.
Let cool for 5 to 10 minutes.
Place about a third of the additional powdered sugar on a cookie sheet. Place the cookies on the powdered sugar and sprinkle with the additional powdered sugar. The cookies can be rolled in the powdered sugar as well.
Enjoy or store in air-tight container!
Source: www.myincrediblerecipes.com/christmas-snowball-cookies/?fbclid=IwAR3yPHuOgs9LBPGjaTbomUc6QmeZAW45NHONDf0UBrjU2qmbm5sF2axHvYo
In a large bowl, mix the butter with the baking cocoa, confectioners' sugar, and oats. Add the half and half. Mix. Add the rum extract 1/2 tablespoon at a time and taste until it suits you. The mixture must be slightly sticky. Note that various brands of rum extract have different strengths.
Roll the mixture into bite-size balls. Roll in the coconut.
Keep in the refrigerator.
Source: www.facebook.com/justapinch/posts/pfbid027mKwpJ18qfagyXhF6MVAMXcYBGg81eFpf93hcKDDmLN454RSFrSD6681tmLSvWo3l
French Toast Cookies are soft and chewy and have flavors of vanilla and maple just like your favorite French toast sticks!
Preheat the oven to 350 degrees.
In a large bowl cream together the butter, sugar, and brown sugar. Add in the egg, corn syrup, vanilla, and maple and mix well until combined.
In a medium bowl combine the cinnamon, nutmeg, baking soda, and salt. Mix well. Add the dry ingredients to the wet ingredients and mix until a dough forms.
Roll dough balls that are one and a half inches in diameter and roll in the remaining 1/4 cup of sugar. Place them on a cookie sheet at least 2-inches apart.
Bake the cookies for 10 to 12 minutes or until the look set. Remove from oven and allow to cool for 1 to 2 minutes before removing to a wire rack to cool completely.
Source: www.hezzi-dsbooksandcooks.com/french-toast-cookies/?fbclid=IwAR3Xu2qfdi1MSkQ3C8YXVkofPXaZ3ApsNUPpZstUqeMZ-fxnbDiq7Z14AvQ
Peppermint Puff Cookies combine the best parts of a classic cookie with the best parts of a smooth buttery peppermint candy. Add a chocolate chip for sweetness and you have my Grandma's favorite Christmas treat.
In a mixing bowl, cream butter until smooth, about 2 minutes. Add vanilla and 1/4 cup granulated sugar. Beat until creamy. Add in egg yolk and milk. Slowly add flour and crushed candy canes. Mixture will be very crumbly at this point.
Taking about 2 tablespoons of crumbs, press in palm of hand to shape into a 1-inch ball. Repeat for remaining dough.
In small bowl, whip egg whites for about 30 seconds until foamy. Put the remaining 3/4 cup sugar in a separate bowl.
Dip each ball into egg whites completely coating, then letting the excess drip off. Then roll in sugar carefully. Lay cookies on a parchment paper lined baking sheet, about 2-inches apart.
Press a chocolate chip onto the top gently (it will adhere during the cooking).
Bake cookies in a 350-degree oven for 15 minutes.
Remove and cool 10 minutes on pan before transferring to a wire rack. The bottoms will have extra egg white crisps that you can break off when you transfer to the rack. Cool completely.
Store cookies in airtight container for one week.
Notes: Keep them in a sealed container at room temperature for up to 1 week.
I don't recommend freezing Peppermint Puff Cookies. Freezing and thawing will change the consistency of the cookie — and the texture is one of the things that makes them so good!
I got about 3 dozen cookies from this dough measuring 2 tablespoons of dough per cookie.
Source: www.shugarysweets.com/grandmas-peppermint-puff-cookies-2/?fbclid=IwAR34XyP9KR2BQWpoGxozwJyGndkwkEROFKBTR6z169PQ08FwYOD9GAeQXJs
Have a great week, and until next time happy cooking.