A variety of Christmas cookie recipes

This annual cookie column is one of my favorite columns of the entire year. Cookies are such a quintessential part of the Christmas season, I like to share cookie recipes early in the season so readers will have time to bake.

Almost everyone has go-to favorite cookie recipes that are often a tradition in their family. What I have included here are some different recipes that you might not have made before. You can try these and add the ones you like to your all-time favorites list.

You can go online to the Southeast Missourian archived Recipe Swap columns to look up past cookie columns. And as always, if you go online to read today's column, there are always many more recipes online than can be printed in the paper.

Salted Caramel Toffee Cookies

Easy Salted Caramel Toffee Cookies! Easy Cookie Recipe for Fall and Thanksgiving with Bits of Toffee and Caramel Pieces with Caramel Drizzle.

1/2 cup unsalted butter, 1 stick (softened)

1 cup packed light brown sugar

1 egg

1 teaspoon pure vanilla extract

1 1/2 cups unbleached flour

1/2 teaspoon baking powder

1/4 teaspoon baking soda

1/4 teaspoon salt

1 cup caramel pieces, divided

1/2 cup toffee pieces, divided

Sea Salt, optional for tops of cookies

Preheat the oven to 350 degrees and line a baking sheet with parchment paper.

Soften butter in the microwave for 20 seconds in a microwave safe bowl (do not melt). Cream together butter and brown sugar. Add egg and vanilla and mix well. Stir in flour, baking powder, baking soda, and salt. Add 1/4 cup caramel pieces and 1/4 cup toffee pieces (save the rest for garnishing).

Using a 2-tablespoon cookie scoop, create level scoops of cookie dough and place them on the prepared baking sheet (no need to roll in a ball).

Bake for 10 to 11 minutes or until the edges are golden brown.

Remove from the oven and immediately use a mason jar lid or cookie cutter to shape the cookies on parchment paper.

Let cool for five minutes on the baking sheet before transferring to a cooling rack.

Heat 1/4 cup of caramel at a time and drizzle caramel over cookies and top with toffee pieces and sea salt (this can be done on the parchment paper or cooling rack).

Notes: Spray a microwave-safe bowl with cooking spray before you melt the caramel so it doesn't stick too bad. Work fast to drizzle caramel before it hardens or reheat the caramel in the microwave as needed in 10-second increments. Cookies are so good fresh, but even better the next day! Number of cookies will depend on the size of the cookie dough balls.

Source: www.lemonpeony.com/salted-caramel-toffee-cookies/?fbclid=IwAR3B8ZdQZAmQUcSm06dUoK3SxLcW7AjM3XyQC6-okie82s_0-aW7SRk1PwI

Almond Joy Cookies

These delicious four-ingredient Almond Joy Cookies are one of the easiest cookies you could ever make! Filled with sweet, flaked coconut, chocolate, and crunchy almonds, this is a cookie you'll be happy to whip up any time the craving hits.

1 (14 ounce) bag sweetened flaked coconut

1 (14 ounce) can sweetened condensed milk

2/3 cup salted roasted almonds, lightly chopped

2 cups semi-sweet chocolate chips

Preheat oven to 325 degrees. Prepare cookie sheets by lining with parchment paper.

In a large mixing bowl, combine the coconut, sweetened condensed milk, chopped almonds, and chocolate chips.

Scoop the cookie dough into small mounds on the prepared cookie sheets. Wet your hands with water and then shape the mounds into round cookies and slightly flatten the tops of each cookie.

Bake at 325 degrees for 12 to 14 minutes until golden brown around the edges. Cool the cookies on the baking sheet before serving.

Source: www.kitchenfunwithmy3sons.com/4-ingredient-almond-joy-cookies/?fbclid=IwAR19Ml4FdKzdHtc8eAlPKFXtouIpsaJ72xHXzeYqzGKGuGiDcmDndw4r2a0

Eggnog Thumbprint Cookies

1/2 cup butter

1/2 cup sugar

1/2 cup eggnog

1 teaspoon rum extract

1 3/4 cup all-purpose flour

1 teaspoon baking powder

1/2 teaspoon baking soda

1/2 teaspoon nutmeg

1/2 teaspoon salt

24 Maraschino cherries

For the optional drizzle:

1 cup powdered icing sugar

1/4 cup eggnog, as needed

1/2 teaspoon nutmeg

Rum extract optional

Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Line two baking sheets with parchment paper or silicone baking mats. Set aside.

In a large bowl, beat together the butter and sugar until light and whipped, about 2 minutes.

Add the eggnog and rum extract and beat until combined.

In a small bowl, stir together the flour, baking powder, baking soda, nutmeg and salt. Slowly beat the dry ingredients in the butter mixture until fully incorporated.

Use a cookie scoop to portion out the cookie dough onto the prepared cookie sheets.

Press a maraschino cherry into the center of each cookie dough ball.

Bake for 8 to 10 minutes, until just lightly golden brown on the edges. Allow the cookies to cool completely before adding the optional drizzle.

To make the drizzle: combine powdered icing sugar, nutmeg and 2 tablespoons of eggnog. Add the rum extract, if using. Beat until fully combined, adding more eggnog as needed to achieve a thick yet runny consistency.

Scoop the drizzle mixture into a piping bag and make a small snip at the end. Drizzle over the cookies.

Allow the drizzle to set before eating or storing.

Source: www.myincrediblerecipes.com/eggnog-thumbprint-cookies/?fbclid=IwAR1CcbijadLQFrK0QfU6yZtEUlFomQd1-DNWAFPgpL6V8lpaRpzM8Fn6uq4

Chocolate Sugar Kiss Cookies

Chocolate Sugar Kiss Cookies are a gorgeous addition to any cookie platter at the holidays but are so simple to make, you can whip up a couple dozen of them in about 30 minutes with just 4 ingredients! Chocolate sugar cookies rolled in crystalized sugar and decorated with a candy kiss. For variety, use the red and white striped peppermint kisses. What's not to love?

1 (16 ounce) package refrigerated sugar cookie dough, softened

1/3 cup cocoa powder

Sugar Crystals

24 chocolate kiss candies

Preheat oven to 350 degrees.

With a mixer, combine cocoa powder and sugar cookie dough.

Roll dough into balls, and roll them in sugar crystals. Place on a parchment-lined cookie sheet.

Bake for 8 minutes. Remove from the oven and press a kiss into the centers of the hot cookies. After about 2 minutes remove to a cooling rack. Cool. Store in an airtight container.

Source: www.anaffairfromtheheart.com/chocolate-sugar-kiss-cookies/?fbclid=IwAR3-bFq4LYLmFklycs_NiByUz5wK7U1izqdyr__D1NHmKq6B3vHWhaHCyvg#mv-creation-878-jtr

Cranberry White Chocolate Chip Cookies

Cranberry white chocolate chip cookies are a chewy cookie full of white chocolate and dried cranberries. Easy to make and no chilling required, makes these cookies perfect for Christmas and winter baking.

3/4 C salted butter at room temperature

1 cup brown sugar

1/2 cup white sugar

2 teaspoons vanilla extract

1 large egg

1 large egg yolk

2 cups all-purpose flour spooned and levelled*

1/2 teaspoon baking soda

1/2 teaspoon baking powder

1/4 teaspoon salt

1/2 cup dried cranberries, plus more for topping the cookies

1/2 cup white chocolate chips, plus more for topping the cookies

Preheat oven to 350 and line baking sheets with parchment paper.

In a large bowl or stand mixer cream together butter and sugars until light and fluffy. This takes a good 3-4 minutes. Add in vanilla, egg, and egg yolk. Beat until mixture is well combined.

In a second bowl whisk together flour, baking soda, baking powder, and salt. Add dry ingredients into wet and mix until combined.

Fold in the dried cranberries and white chocolate chips.

Scoop out 3 tablespoons of dough and shape into a ball. Place on the baking sheet 2-inches apart.

Bake for 10 to 12 minutes or until cookies are golden brown on the edges. The cookies will be puffed up and look slightly under done but they will continue to bake as they cool and flatten out.

Top the warm cookies with extra white chocolate and cranberries. Let cookies cool on the baking sheet.

Notes: *Spooned and levelled flour refers to the way of measuring flour. To properly measure flour you should scoop spoonfuls of flour into your measuring cup and then scrape with a knife to level off the access. Scooping the measuring cup directly into your flour causes the flour to compress and getting more than the recipe calls for.

Source: www.jessiebakestreats.com/cranberry-white-chocolate-chip-cookies/?fbclid=IwAR1lxDPyIdukmr9ZVWkmRKE728PbXb0KqxQ8mzdzYJy5GWJkTL_gIiTIr6M

Coconut Pecan Cookies

Cream cheese frosting is the perfect addition to this easy Coconut Pecan cake mix cookie recipe that is full of sweetened coconut and chopped pecans.

Cookies

1 (15.25 ounces) box white cake mix

1/4 cup brown sugar

2/3 cup all-purpose flour

1/2 teaspoon cinnamon

2 eggs

1/2 cup butter, melted

2 tablespoons sour cream

1/2 cup sweetened coconut

1/2 cup chopped pecans

Cream Cheese Frosting:

8 ounces cream cheese, softened

1/4 cup butter, softened

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

3 1/2 - 4 cups powdered sugar

1 to 3 tablespoons milk

Toppings:

1/3 cup sweetened coconut

12 pecan halves

Preheat the oven to 350 degrees.

Combine cake mix, brown sugar, flour and cinnamon in a large bowl and whisk to combine. Add eggs, melted butter and sour cream and mix using a handheld {or stand} mixer until you have a thick dough.

Add the sweetened coconut and chopped pecans to the cookie dough and mix by hand until everything is evenly distributed.

Using a 1/4 cup, measure out 12 cookies. Roll the cookie dough in your hands and form into a round disc. Bake 6 cookies at a time. Place the cookie on a silicone mat {or parchment} lined baking sheet for 11 to 13 minutes or until set and the edges are just starting to turn golden brown.

Cream Cheese Frosting: combine the softened cream cheese and butter in a large bowl with a handheld mixer until creamy and smooth. Add vanilla and powdered sugar and continue to mix. Add enough milk to get the consistency you want.

Add a heaping tablespoon of frosting to the top of each cooled cookie and spread out. Top with sweetened coconut and a pecan half in the middle of each cookie. Store cookies in an airtight container in the refrigerator for up to 4 days. Unfrosted cookies freeze well for up to 3 months.

Notes: Don't skip whisking the dry ingredients together. It is an important step to be sure that the brown sugar isn't clumpy.

For added flavor, toast the pecans before adding to the cookie dough. Toasting them for 5 to 10 minutes at 350 degrees is magical.

Do not over bake the cookies. Bake them until they are set and starting to brown around the edges but for no longer than 13 minutes.

Additional Add-in Ingredient Ideas: Mini chocolate chips, toffee bits, dried cranberries, white chocolate chunks and coconut extract.

Source: www.practicallyhomemade.com/easy-coconut-pecan-cookies-recipe/?fbclid=IwAR3rqPGX9XctoQnfcWhte9IKs3pyMQ2fxFGiQZiCX5Ei9xtHIJuwGLCQdZo#recipe

Maraschino Cherry, Almond and Chocolate Chip Cookies

These pretty-in-pink cookies are the perfect treat for a Christmas Cookie Exchange! Maraschino cherries, chocolate chips, and a touch of almond give these cookies all their sweetness.

1 cup butter, softened

1 teaspoon almond extract

1 cup powdered sugar

2 1/4 cups all-purpose flour

2 to 3 tablespoons maraschino cherry juice

1/2 cup maraschino cherries, chopped

1 cup semi-sweet chocolate chip morsels

Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Cover cookie sheets with parchment paper.