A Thanksgiving Countdown: holiday planning made easier

Thanksgiving is just around the bend, and if you are hosting you might already be thinking about how you might plan things better this year, how to make it all a bit less stressful.

While the truly prepared are already polishing their napkin rings, the rest of us are just starting to wonder, "How can I not want to throw a gravy boat out the window?"

Let me start by saying, striving for perfection is overrated. The messiness and imperfectness of the holidays is part of what makes each one memorable and particular to your family or the band of friends you share the occasion with.

Still, there are strategies and tricks to making sure Thanksgiving runs smoothly. Here's a game plan for getting things done ahead of time so you can truly enjoy the turkey and pie along with your gang.

One week before

This October 2017 photo provided by Katie Workman shows food on the table at her apartment in New York. When you are making a big Thanksgiving dinner getting as much done ahead of time - and enlisting as much help from family and friends as possible 'Ã„Ã® makes these epic meals much more enjoyable. Sarah Crowder/Katie Workman ~ Associated Press

1. Lists, lists, lists: Plan your menu, and make shopping lists, guest lists, lists of who is bringing what, lists of who needs to be picked up when.

2. Create a timeline leading all the way up to the "Dinner is Served" moment. Determine when you are going to get things done (for example, two days before, make Brussels sprouts; one day before, arrange the flowers, etc.). Write down all of the little things, like putting the mashed potatoes into the oven to reheat, filling the ice bucket, setting out the appetizers.

3. Do the Turkey Math: Calculate how long the turkey needs to be in the oven, and remember that it might take up the whole oven for that length of time. Plan accordingly.

4. Write down who is responsible for what: Giving people a written list of tasks with a time frame makes things clear for them, and lets you hand off things neatly.

5. Buy all non-perishables, including drinks (alcoholic and non), canned and boxed items (broth, cranberries), baking staples (flour, butter, refrigerated pie crusts -- what? They are terrific!), and also sturdier produce like potatoes, apples, squash and carrots. Make sure someone is home to help you unload.

6. Give any silver a quick polish (though I firmly believe the slightly tarnished look is in), iron any tablecloths and cloth napkins (though I firmly believe the slightly wrinkled look is in), find those candlesticks and candles.

7. Locate roasting pans, food processor blades, potato ricers, whatever equipment you'll need. Wash whatever hasn't been touched since last year.