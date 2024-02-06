A standing ovation for Susie's Bake Shop in Sikeston

Every once in a great while, as I journey across our part of the country in search of somewhere new and exciting to eat, I stumble upon a place that delights me to the core. Susie's Bake Shop and Restaurant in Sikeston, Missouri, is just such a place.

The menus are under glass on each dining table, so we sat down and perused the menu. I ended up going for the croissant sandwich, stuffed with cranberry nut chicken salad with a side of chicken and dumplings. My husband ordered the club deluxe, with honey-cured ham, turkey, Swiss and American cheese, lettuce and tomato on homemade white bread. His sandwich was served with a little container of honey mustard, so he could dress it as he pleased.

While waiting, we were served rolls in a basket — big, soft, beautiful clover rolls which immediately smelled of warm yeast. There was whipped honey butter on the side, but I didn't need it. When we took a bite of a roll, my husband said, "Wow," and we looked at each other. We had an idea then that we might be in for something special.

Our orders hit the table and visually impressed. My croissant was huge with a golden brown flaky top. The chicken salad was not too wet, not too dry, with tons of nuts and just the right number of sweet cranberries. I didn't hit a single bit of overlarge vegetable that could have brought the whole delicate balance crashing down into unpleasantness. The nuts and tiny celery bits added a nice crunch to the soft sandwich, and I enjoyed every bite.

I had a weird thought that I'll try to explain when I took my first bite of chicken and dumplings. I just thought, "Pure." That was the taste of Susie's dumplings. Pure, clean, not greasy, peppered just right and not under salted. It was simple, this chicken and dumplings dish, but like so many simple meals, so hard to get right. Susie's absolutely did.