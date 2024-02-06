A spirited look at Cape County's cemeteries

Nearly 300 known cemeteries exist within Cape Girardeau County's borders, outside of Cape Girardeau and Jackson city limits, and in addition to honoring the dead who helped settle and build this county, they are rich with history and tradition.

At the Cape Girardeau County Archive Center in Jackson, about a decade ago, several staff and volunteers here took equipment, maps and rough descriptions from various sources and hiked into the wilds to find, catalog and clean up some of these cemeteries. Over about four years — working in the colder months to avoid snakes, ticks and underbrush — they identified more than 200, from tiny cemeteries meant for one family to churchyards with hundreds of memorials.

The team captured data, and a lot of it: Photos of headstones, latitude/longitude of each cemetery, photo of each cemetery entrance, directions to reach it and the like. They took along bug spray, water bottles, small hand shovels, brushes, gloves, straps — sometimes a stone had fallen over, and a team lift was necessary to right it. Stones weather and break over time, and while the earliest burials in the county were either unmarked or had temporary markers, some granite or limestone headstones from early on give key insight into rituals around death.

Researchers later compiled photos, words on each stone and other information into binders and grouped them by township. Those are accessible to researchers here at the Archive.