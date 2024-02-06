After running over to have someone at a neighboring business sign permission for a request to burn debris on property where a new building for the Humane Society of Southeast Missouri will be built and before going off to bottle feed a couple of orphan kittens as a fill-in for an foster parent, Charlotte Craig found a seat.

The semi-retiree looked at home on the wooden bench, which in turn sat in the shade of the porch a few feet away from the front door to the building, the longtime point of entry for dogs and cats in need of a home.

It was a laid-back setting to oblige a request by a reporter for an interview with one of the founders of the Humane Society of Southeast Missouri, which became incorporated in 1977, and who currently is the president of the organization's board of directors.

"I'm on a little bit of a short leash," said Craig, apologizing for her window of time for conversation, which often manages to include metaphors and words blended from her lifelong exposure and devotion to animals.

Then the bustle began.

Up pulled a car, and out popped a man whom Craig knew by name. He had an injured dog in the backseat that already had been taken to a veterinarian. He was accompanied by a woman, and they were surrendering the dog for the owner.

"They haven't been taking care of him," the woman said.

"Poor thing," Craig said. "Pretty dog. Darling dog."

The woman led the leashed, brown and white dog toward the front door. "He'd be pretty once he's clean," she said as they passed.

Minutes later, a woman arrives with two kittens in her arms.

When asked if the kittens were being dropped off, Craig smiled and said, "Probably. It's kitten season."

More cars pull up, and Craig greets a couple women by name as they drop off donations.

It becomes increasingly obvious where Craig is seated. She's at the busy intersection of Need and Kindness.

She's spent most of her life on this corner.

She was a nurse when she and husband Bill moved to Cape Girardeau in the early 1970s, eventually becoming a regional pioneer in public health as the executive director of the Cape Girardeau County Public Health Center, a position she would hold until 2012, when she retired from a program that grew extensively under her leadership.

While there, she started Christmas for the Elderly, which gathered and delivered gifts for needy senior citizens, and served on the Regional Homeland Oversight Committee, which prepared Southeast Missouri for possible disasters. The Girl Scouts honored her with the Women's Impact Award for serving as a positive role model for women and children in 2007, and she was named a Spirit of America nominee in 2015 by the Southeast Missourian.

"I don't think I ever had a choice about being involved in the Cape Girardeau community," Craig said, noting that animal control and animal health impact public health.

As for looking out for animals, she recalls no inspiration for her high level of involvement.

"It's just that I've always had animals in my life, and I'm a nurse, professional life as a nurse, very nurturing, and they're helpless," she said.

As if on cue, Linda Tilsen, who serves as one of the chief foster home volunteers for the Humane Society of Southeast Missouri, arrived with a portable kennel in hand.

Charlotte Craig, volunteer and president of the Humane Society of Southeast Missouri, poses for a photo with Betsy the dog at the Humane Society of Southeast Missouri Thursday, June 1, 2017 in Cape Girardeau. Andrew J. Whitaker

"She is the most giving, caring person I know," Tilsen said. "I mean she is just always there, for animals and people. Without her this place would not be half of what is."