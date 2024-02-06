A salute to Old Glory at the Avenue of Flags

Five times a year, a vast display of flags line the road at Cape Girardeau County Park that lead to the veterans' memorial on top of the hill.

According to chairman for the Avenue of Flags program, David Cantrell, about 60 to 70 volunteers help put up and take down the flags each time, from organizations such as Adult and Teen Challenge, ROTC and Boy Scouts, and individual volunteers.

Cantrell said since his involvement with the project in 2016, it has raised about a quarter of a million dollars, every cent of which goes to the management of the flags. It wouldn't have been possible without the generosity of the community, he said.

Three times in a year, new flags are added--on Memorial Day, July 4th and Veterans Day. Each flag represents a deceased Cape Girardeau county veteran who served in a foreign war.