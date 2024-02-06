A magical trove of Ricky Jay ephemera hits auction block

NEW YORK -- Conjurers, cheats, hustlers, hoaxsters, pranksters, jokesters, posturers, pretenders, sideshow showmen, armless calligraphers, mechanical marvels and popular entertainments.

Those were the things that interested the grizzled Ricky Jay, the sleight-of-hand artist, card shark, author, actor and scholar extraordinaire on all of the above who died in 2018 at age 72. When he passed, he left behind a vast trove of rare books, posters, broadsides and other artifacts honoring many who came before him.

Now, nearly 2,000 of more than 10,000 pieces that stuffed his Beverly Hill's house will make their way into the hands of those who care to bid during an unusual upcoming Sotheby's auction after Jay's widow, the Emmy-winning producer Chrisann Verges, turned them over.

Selby Kiffer, Sotheby's international senior specialist for books and manuscripts, was one of two experts from the auction house to visit Verges at home in California and select what they wanted for the Ricky Jay Collection.

"It's really a collection of collections," Kiffer said ahead of the two-day live auction starting today. "The challenge was to find an institution that was interested not only in magic but also in circus, not only in books but also in posters and apparatus, and all of the elements of popular entertainment."

A portrait of Ricky Jay is displayed at Sotheby's on Friday in New York. Charles Sykes ~ Invision/AP

Divided into 634 lots, Sotheby's estimates the collection at $2.2 million to $3.2 million, hoping for bidders from those inside Jay's world, magic admirers from afar and art enthusiasts on the hunt to decorate their walls. There's more than enough to choose from.

Harry Houdini is ever present, an obligation of sorts to any collector like Jay. Closer to Jay's heart was the magician Max Malini of the early 20th century. A poster advertises Malini's appearance at King's Theatre in New York with a rounded portrait, medals on one lapel and touting performances before six heads of state. Dating to around 1916, it's one of only two known copies and estimated to fetch $15,000 to $20,000.

Jay was so enamored of Malini he devoted an entire chapter of his book, "Learned Pigs & Fireproof Women," to the man he described as the "last of the mountebanks."

Malini, Jay wrote, was rarely featured on music hall or theater stages. Rather, he was the "embodiment of what a magician should be. Not a performer who requires a fully equipped stage, elaborate apparatus, elephants or handcuffs to accomplish his mysteries, but one who can stand a few inches from you and with a borrowed coin, a lemon, a knife, a tumbler or a pack of cards convince you he performed miracles."

A rare Houdini poster from around 1913 depicts the escape artist upside down in his water torture cell, a look of dire concern on his face that told the story in the color lithograph valued at $40,000 to $60,000.

A lithograph poster featuring magician Harry Houdini, from the Ricky Jay Collection, is displayed at Sotheby's on Friday in New York. Charles Sykes ~ Invision/AP

An entire room on display at Sotheby's spacious Manhattan headquarters is dedicated to another who drew Jay's attention: Matthias Buchinger. He was a German artist, magician and calligrapher born without hands or lower legs and measuring just 29 inches tall. Buchinger, who died in 1740 and lived most of his life in the UK, was married four times and had at least 14 children.