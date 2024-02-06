A little less drama

The kitchen backsplash -- that surface behind the stove top or sink that protects the wall from damage during cooking and dishwashing -- has long been used to add color and beauty to an otherwise utilitarian space.

But dramatic, ornately patterned backsplashes, once popular, are being replaced by sleeker, simpler designs, says interior designer Jenny Kirschner. Many designers are using monochromatic tiles arranged in simple patterns to create beautiful backsplashes that won't quickly go out of style.

We've asked New York-based Kirschner and two other interior designers -- Florida-based Andrew Howard and California-based Sayre Ziskin -- for advice on creating a kitchen backsplash that is as timeless as it is gorgeous.

Quality and handcrafting

"I make it a point in every kitchen to do a standout backsplash," Howard says. But that doesn't mean the project has to be expensive. Because a backsplash covers a relatively small area, he says, it's possible to use high-end and even custom-made tiles while keeping costs down.

There is usually a space of just 18 inches between upper and lower cabinets, so it doesn't take a lot of tile to fill that area if you wish to extend the backsplash beyond the sink or stove top.

All three designers suggest hunting for high-quality porcelain or ceramic tiles, or commissioning them in custom colors and finishes. For ceramic tiles in custom colors, Kirschner recommends Fireclay Tile, a California company that ships nationally. Ziskin is a fan of the handmade tiles by Anne Sacks, which she says offer the beautiful flaws and uniqueness that machine-made tiles don't have.

Coordinating, not contrasting

It's tempting to add a burst of color in your backsplash. But by keeping the backsplash neutral and adding brighter colors through more easily replaceable things like curtains and upholstery, you're less likely to get bored. And if you'll be selling your home within a few years, a neutral backsplash in classic white subway tile or a pale gray glass tile is a much easier sell than a distinctive color.

Kirschner likes designing backsplashes that are coordinated with the counter top material. By matching the materials instead of contrasting them, she says, "you don't run the risk of saying, 'What was I thinking?"'

One way to do this is to use faux-marble porcelain slab counter tops in a neutral color, and then use tiles or a solid slab in the same material for your backsplash. You can also choose a tile in a slightly different material than your counter tops but exactly match the color.