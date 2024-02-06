A lifetime collecting

Tucked back on a one-lane county road just outside of Gordonville, there's a bright red barn with a handwritten sign taped to the door: "Fat Chance General Store -- Not Open to the Public." Step inside and there's a collection. At first glance it overwhelms, but a closer look reveals intriguing pieces that tell a story of how our region was settled and grew.

Harlan Smothers has been collecting antiques and having sales for a long, long time.

"I started out when I was 10 years old," he said. The first piece he bought was an oil lamp with a glass hurricane.

"I just thought it was beautiful. I liked the old stuff."

What started as a childhood fancy grew with him. He mowed lawns at a dollar apiece, "two if it was a big lawn," and spent his weekends at auctions and estate sales. Smothers said he never had a taste for either beer or cigarettes, but antiques appealed to him, so he spent his money accordingly. His company, Harlan Smothers Estate Liquidation, holds sales either on location or in his country store at 467 Oakshire Drive, about three miles west of Cape Girardeau. He said he's held more than 500 sales in 35 years, one just last weekend, with another scheduled this weekend.

Harlan Smothers holds a colorful glass vessel inside Fat Chance General Store in Cape Girardeau County. Laura Simon

"People think I pick over the sale before I hold it, get all the good stuff for myself, but that's not the case," he said. "You can't do that and expect to do well in this business. I try to do everything ethically, fairly."

He said he doesn't bid if he handles the sale.

"I might ask a friend of mine to bid on something for me, but I offer everything to the public first," Smothers said. "I believe strongly in that."

Smothers displays his pieces in groups, using display cases, shelving and signs originally used in mercantiles and shops.

"Some of the shelves here came from a shop in Carterville, Illinois," he said. He stored them for two years, and, he said, "I finally decided I'd either have to sell the shelves or build myself a shop to put them into."

He decided to build a shop. Last summer, Smothers hired Mennonites from Crowley Ridge Mennonite Church in Stoddard County, Missouri, to do a barn raising. He'd heard for years that they did great work, and put his name on a waiting list to have a barn built.

"It was quite a sight," he said. "We did it the old-fashioned way, you might say. Lifted the walls, teams working together."

The barn has a concrete floor and electrical work done by Smothers' son-in-law, Scot Kluesner. He installed knob-and-tube wiring visible against the ceiling, and built a chandelier out of a wagon wheel and some fruit jars. "I had that wagon wheel out leaning against the barn, and Scot asked if he could make me a chandelier," Smothers said. "Well, I thought that was a great idea, and here it is. He does good work."

For his personal collection, he focuses on pieces made prior to the mid-20th century.

"I've noticed many younger people are more interested in the mid-century stuff," he said. "I don't care for it as much, myself. I was there then. I had to live with it."

He sees more appeal in pieces like the wooden box with a sliding lid. He bought it at least 40 years ago at a sale near Old Saint Francis Hospital in Cape Girardeau. It isn't a large piece, at about 8 inches long, but a date, 1835, is inscribed on one side. On the other is a name, M.L. Heiser.

"Nobody wanted this stuff back then," he said. "They thought it was old junk. I don't think I gave 50 cents for this box, and look, the lid still works. Piece is over a hundred and fifty years old. Can you imagine?"

He said many pieces like this were brought to the region by settlers in the 1800s.

"A lot of times, little stuff like this would be sold by the boxful at auctions," Smothers said. "People wouldn't know what they had their hands on."

He said that's how auctions were handled, years ago.