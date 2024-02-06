A hodge-podge of recipes

I started putting this column together in a hodge-podge manner, for sure. I came across this blueberry-sausage breakfast cake recipe that sounded interesting, so I decided I had to try it. Then I came across a small jar of apple butter in my refrigerator that I need to use before I get new this fall; so found a recipe to use it up. Then, while getting something out of our chest freezer, I came across a bag of frozen cranberries I need to use; so I found a recipe for cranberry baked beans I can take to a potluck dinner we have in a couple of weeks. A lady at work said she makes brown sugar brownies, and I love a good blondie, so I had to find a recipe to make to satisfy that craving. Then, my cousin sent me a picture of his plentiful sweet potato crop; so I sent him a few recipes to help use them up, and this sweet potato cake recipe sounded so delicious. And on and on.
So, that is how this column came about for today. A hodge-podge, but all for a purpose. I hope you enjoy!
The blueberries and sausage are such a nice sweet-salty flavor combo.
Blueberry Sauce:
In a bowl, cream butter and sugars together. Add eggs, one at a time, beating well after each addition. Combine flour, baking powder and baking soda; add alternately with sour cream to creamed mixture, beating well after each addition. Fold in sausage and blueberries.
Pour into a greased 13-inch-by-9-inch baking pan. Sprinkle with pecans. Bake at 350 degrees until a toothpick inserted in cake comes out clean, 35 to 40 minutes.
For sauce, combine sugar and cornstarch in a saucepan. Add water and blueberries. Cook and stir until thick and bubbly. Spoon over individual servings. Refrigerate leftover cake and sauce.
Apple butter pie is a quick and easy alternative to pumpkin or apple pie. Featuring a custard-like filling bursting with so much fall flavor, this pie is the perfect end to supper.
Preheat oven to 350 degrees.
In a large bowl, whisk together the apple butter, evaporated milk, brown sugar, eggs, cinnamon, vanilla, and nutmeg until smooth.
Pour filling into pie crust, then bake in preheated oven 55 to 60 minutes, or until pie is no longer jiggly in the center (a little wobble is fine but if it looks liquidy it needs more time.)
Serve warm or cold with whipped cream and freshly grated nutmeg if desired.
Notes: It helps the eggs incorporate better into the filling if you let them come to room temperature first.
Wondering how to tell if your pie is done? The center should be set. It may have a little wobble but not look liquidy at all.
This pie is fantastic either warm like apple pie or chilled like pumpkin pie. It's the perfect pie for people wanting something traditional but who don't like pumpkin!
Preheat the oven to 350 degrees.
In a skillet, cook the bacon until crispy over medium high heat. Remove and crumble it into small pieces. Set aside.
Prick bottom of pie shell with a fork and bake for 15 minutes. Remove from oven. Brush the crust with beaten egg and bake for five more minutes. Set aside.
In the same skillet, melt half the butter and saute the onion until soft and translucent for five minutes. Reduce heat to low and caramelize onions. Cook and stir until they turn brown (around 40 minutes).
In a bowl, whisk together the two eggs, sour cream, softened cream cheese, salt and black pepper.
Spread the remaining butter and caramelized onions over the pie crust. Add half of the cheese. Sprinkle crumbled bacon over. Follow with egg mixture and top with remaining cheese.
Bake the quiche in the preheated oven for about 30 to 35 minutes or until the filling sets and the crust turns golden brown.
Allow the quiche to cool slightly before slicing and serving.
Garnish with more chopped bacon and sliced green onions on top for added color and presentation!
Preheat oven to 375 degrees.
Heat a stovetop-safe and oven-safe Dutch oven on the stovetop over medium heat. Add the chopped bacon and cook for three to four minutes, uncovered, until it starts to get slightly crisp. Add the onion and habanero to the pot with the bacon and cook for three minutes, uncovered, then add the cranberries and cook for another minute.
Add all the remaining ingredients: the Great Northern Beans, tomato paste, brown sugar, maple syrup, Worcestershire sauce, mustard and stock. Turn off heat, cover and transfer the Dutch oven to the preheated oven. Bake for 40 minutes at 375 degrees. Let cool for a few minutes then enjoy!
Notes: You do not have to defrost the cranberries if using frozen. If you do not have a habanero, substitute with a jalapeno or serrano pepper. This recipe makes four to six side dish servings.
Preheat the oven to 350 degrees. Spray a 8 x 8-inch square pan, or line with parchment paper.
In a medium-sized mixing bowl, combine all ingredients with a mixer. Mix until well blended but do not overmix.
Add to the baking pan. Bake for 35-45 minutes, checking to make sure they do not get overbaked.
You can add chopped pecans or chocolate chips to this blondie if you would like.
Cool before cutting for a prettier cut and serving piece.
Preheat oven to 350 degrees and lightly grease an 8x8-inch casserole baking dish.
In a large bowl, mix together the zucchini, onion, half the cheese, corn, jalapeÃ±o, eggs and spices. Slowly mix in the corn muffin mix until fully combined.
Transfer mixture to the prepared baking dish and top with remaining cheese.
Bake for 50-55 minutes or until cooked through the center and golden on top. Serve warm.
This is a very familiar recipe for four-layer dessert, just in pie form. It is a fun change-up from a large 9x13 made in a 9-inch pie pan.
For the crust:
For the cream cheese layer:
For the chocolate layer:
For the topping:
Preheat the oven to 350 degrees.
In a medium bowl, stir together the melted butter, flour, pecans, and brown sugar. Press mixture into the bottom and up the sides of a 9-inch pie pan and bake until crust begins to brown around the edges, 15-20 minutes. Let cool completely.
In a clean bowl, beat the cream cheese, 1/2 cup powdered sugar, and heavy cream with an electric mixer until smooth. Spread into cooled crust.
In a separate bowl, combine the pudding mixes and milk and allow to set for 5 minutes. Spread thickened pudding over cream cheese mixture and place in refrigerator to chill until set, at least 4 hours.
When ready to serve, make the topping by beating the heavy cream and powdered sugar until soft peaks form. Spread over chocolate pudding layer and top with pecans.
This delicious Sweet Potato Cake Recipe is perfect to serve for any occasion or any time! The cake is made with soft and moist sweet potato and cinnamon layers and filled with honey cinnamon buttercream for a perfect combination!
Preset the oven to 350 degrees. Butter, line with parchment, and flour two 6-inch cake pans.
Sift together the flour, baking powder, cinnamon, nutmeg, cardamom and salt in a large bowl and set aside.
In an electric mixer with the paddle attachment, beat the butter, oil, vanilla and sugars until light and fluffy. There should be no clumps of brown sugar. Add the egg and sweet potato puree and mix until incorporated. On low speed, add the dry mixture until just incorporated. Mix the last bit of flour with a spatula to avoid over mixing.
Divide the batter evenly between the two cake pans. Bake for 20-25 minutes or until a toothpick placed in the center comes out clean.
Let the cakes cool in the pan for 5 minutes. Then, un-mold and cool completely on racks.
Top the cake layers with your favorite frosting or use my cinnamon cream cheese frosting recipe cream cheese frosting recipe.
Notes: To make a four-layer cake, I recommend freezing the two baked layers after completely cooling them. Once frozen, they are easier to slice in half. Use a long-serrated knife and a cutting board for support. You can also frost the cake while it is still frozen. Just be sure to let it thaw before serving.
In the bowl of a stand mixer fitted with the paddle attachment (or in a mixing bowl, using a hand mixer), beat the butter and cream cheese for 2-3 minutes on medium-high speed or until light and fluffy. Add vanilla, honey, and cinnamon. Mix well. Add powdered sugar a little at a time, mixing until combined. Scrape bowl.
Beat on medium-high speed until fluffy, another 2 minutes or so.
To frost the cake, place one layer on your serving plate. Scoop 1/3 of the frosting on top and spread evenly. Place the second cake layer on top. Scoop half of the remaining frosting on top and spread evenly.
Use the remaining frosting to cover the sides of the cake.
Decorate the top of the cake as desired, then slice and serve! Store leftover cake in an airtight container in the refrigerator.
Okra Pancakes with Pimento Cheese are studded with pieces of okra, topped with gorgeous fresh tomato, and a spoonful of pimiento cheese. Super impressive and delicious, but totally easy to make.
In a medium bowl, whisk together the cornmeal, flour, baking powder, salt, pepper, garlic powder, and cayenne pepper.
In a large bowl, whisk together eggs and buttermilk. Add jalapeno, onion, and okra to buttermilk mixture and stir to combine.
Add cornmeal mixture and lightly stir to combine.
Heat 1 1/2 tablespoons canola oil in a large nonstick skillet. Working in 2 batches, pour batter to form 2-3-inch pancakes. Cook until golden brown on both sides, about 1 1/2 minutes per side. Drain on paper towels and use the remaining oil to fry second half of batter. Season with a little additional salt if desired while pancakes are still warm.
To serve, top each pancake with a tomato slice, a spoonful of pimento cheese, and garnish with basil.
Notes: Yield: 18 3-inch pancakes.
This is a great way to use red tomatoes. Red Tomato Preserves is easy to make. Serve with fresh baked biscuits, toast or homemade rolls. Use anyway you might use any other fruit preserves.
Scald, skin, cut up and weigh tomatoes.
Stir in sugar, salt, and ginger. Tie cinnamon stick, whole cloves and whole allspice in cheese cloth and add bag to pot with chopped tomatoes and other spices. If using ground allspice instead of whole stir it into mixture.
Bring tomatoes to a boil, stirring frequently.
Cook until syrup is fairly thick, (about an hour at a hard boil).
Remove spice bag and ladle into sterilized hot jars leaving about 2-inches at top of jar. Wipe jar rims, add lids and rings. Do not screw rings on tight.
Process jars in boiling water bath for five minutes.
Remove from canner and tighten rings.
Let sit for 24 hours. Makes 1 1/2 pints.
With its intoxicating aroma, delicious flavors, and nostalgia-inducing qualities, this Swedish Meatball Noodle Bake is a recipe that begs to be saved and savored. Whether you're cooking for loved ones or simply seeking comfort in a bowl, this dish is sure to become a new family favorite.
Preheat the oven to 350 degrees.
Cook the wide egg noodles according to package instructions. Drain and set aside.
In a large skillet, melt the unsalted butter over medium heat. Add the finely diced onion and thinly sliced mushrooms. Saute until they are softened and lightly browned. Sprinkle the all-purpose flour over the cooked vegetables. Stir and cook for about 1-2 minutes to create a roux. Gradually pour in the beef broth while stirring constantly to avoid lumps. Add Worcestershire sauce and continue stirring until the mixture thickens. Reduce the heat to low and stir in the sour cream and heavy cream until well combined. Season the sauce with salt and pepper to taste.
Add the thawed meatballs to the sauce, gently stirring to coat them.
Combine the cooked wide egg noodles with the meatball mixture.
Transfer everything to a baking dish and spread it evenly. Bake in the preheated oven for about 20-30 minutes, or until the dish is heated through and the top is lightly golden.
Once done, remove it from the oven and let it cool slightly before serving.
Garnish with additional chopped parsley or grated Parmesan cheese, if desired.
Serve the Swedish Meatball Noodle Bake warm and enjoy!
Have a great week, and until next time, happy cooking.
