A hodge-podge of recipes

I started putting this column together in a hodge-podge manner, for sure. I came across this blueberry-sausage breakfast cake recipe that sounded interesting, so I decided I had to try it. Then I came across a small jar of apple butter in my refrigerator that I need to use before I get new this fall; so found a recipe to use it up. Then, while getting something out of our chest freezer, I came across a bag of frozen cranberries I need to use; so I found a recipe for cranberry baked beans I can take to a potluck dinner we have in a couple of weeks. A lady at work said she makes brown sugar brownies, and I love a good blondie, so I had to find a recipe to make to satisfy that craving. Then, my cousin sent me a picture of his plentiful sweet potato crop; so I sent him a few recipes to help use them up, and this sweet potato cake recipe sounded so delicious. And on and on.

So, that is how this column came about for today. A hodge-podge, but all for a purpose. I hope you enjoy!

Blueberry-Sausage Breakfast Cake with Blueberry Sauce

The blueberries and sausage are such a nice sweet-salty flavor combo.

1/2 cup butter, softened

3/4 cup sugar

1/4 cup packed brown sugar

2 large eggs, room temperature

2 cups all-purpose flour

1 teaspoon baking powder

1/2 teaspoon baking soda

1 cup sour cream

1 pound bulk pork sausage, cooked and drained

1 cup fresh or frozen blueberries

1/2 cup chopped pecans

Blueberry Sauce:

1/2 cup sugar

2 tablespoons cornstarch

1/2 cup water

2 cups fresh or frozen blueberries

In a bowl, cream butter and sugars together. Add eggs, one at a time, beating well after each addition. Combine flour, baking powder and baking soda; add alternately with sour cream to creamed mixture, beating well after each addition. Fold in sausage and blueberries.

Pour into a greased 13-inch-by-9-inch baking pan. Sprinkle with pecans. Bake at 350 degrees until a toothpick inserted in cake comes out clean, 35 to 40 minutes.

For sauce, combine sugar and cornstarch in a saucepan. Add water and blueberries. Cook and stir until thick and bubbly. Spoon over individual servings. Refrigerate leftover cake and sauce.

Source: www.tasteofhome.com/recipes/blueberry-sausage-breakfast-cake/?_cmp=recipeoftheday&_ebid=recipeoftheday8112023&_mid=628859&ehid=44C76A2B8B0C507F18C25776BD00D4D622677&os_ehash=44C76A2B8B0C507F53318C25776BD00D4D622677&_PermHash=26c42d347a716295d58ff36ec50ef386a9d466e5db42de7aae0e17d0c424a8ea&tohMagStatus=NONE

Apple Butter Pie

Apple butter pie is a quick and easy alternative to pumpkin or apple pie. Featuring a custard-like filling bursting with so much fall flavor, this pie is the perfect end to supper.

1 1/2 cups apple butter

1 can evaporated milk

1/2 cup brown sugar

3 large eggs

1 teaspoon ground cinnamon

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

1/2 teaspoon ground nutmeg

1 premade pie crust

Whipped cream and grated nutmeg for serving (optional)

Preheat oven to 350 degrees.

In a large bowl, whisk together the apple butter, evaporated milk, brown sugar, eggs, cinnamon, vanilla, and nutmeg until smooth.

Pour filling into pie crust, then bake in preheated oven 55 to 60 minutes, or until pie is no longer jiggly in the center (a little wobble is fine but if it looks liquidy it needs more time.)

Serve warm or cold with whipped cream and freshly grated nutmeg if desired.

Notes: It helps the eggs incorporate better into the filling if you let them come to room temperature first.

Wondering how to tell if your pie is done? The center should be set. It may have a little wobble but not look liquidy at all.

This pie is fantastic either warm like apple pie or chilled like pumpkin pie. It's the perfect pie for people wanting something traditional but who don't like pumpkin!

Source: www.4sonrus.com/apple-butter-pie/?fbclid=IwAR350_zTLZAf6X_5H4rxrzUfqaGdEdklWOtQ7BzzAU3TqsCTg16auKYQClE

Bacon, Cheese and Caramelized Onion Quiche

1 (9-inch) pie crust without pre-baking

4 slices of bacon

1 diced onion

1/4 cup unsalted butter

n 1 beaten egg

2 large eggs

1 1/4 cups sour cream

1 cup grated cheddar cheese

1/4 cup softened cream cheese

Salt and pepper to taste

Preheat the oven to 350 degrees.

In a skillet, cook the bacon until crispy over medium high heat. Remove and crumble it into small pieces. Set aside.

Prick bottom of pie shell with a fork and bake for 15 minutes. Remove from oven. Brush the crust with beaten egg and bake for five more minutes. Set aside.

In the same skillet, melt half the butter and saute the onion until soft and translucent for five minutes. Reduce heat to low and caramelize onions. Cook and stir until they turn brown (around 40 minutes).

In a bowl, whisk together the two eggs, sour cream, softened cream cheese, salt and black pepper.

Spread the remaining butter and caramelized onions over the pie crust. Add half of the cheese. Sprinkle crumbled bacon over. Follow with egg mixture and top with remaining cheese.

Bake the quiche in the preheated oven for about 30 to 35 minutes or until the filling sets and the crust turns golden brown.

Allow the quiche to cool slightly before slicing and serving.

Garnish with more chopped bacon and sliced green onions on top for added color and presentation!

Source: www.cooktopcove.com/2023/08/03/possibly-the-best-iteration-of-this-meal-ive-ever-made-its-yummy/?src=fbfan_75353&t=fbsub_casserolekitchen&fbclid=IwAR3Bf1Mk8LrgjdXT5g45l13DS-BYOkh9wHVPWoERPNOfCz8-IHjnxan_CDU

Cranberry Baked Beans

4 slices bacon, chopped

1 small yellow onion, diced

1 habernaro, minced

3/4 cup cranberries, fresh or frozen

2 cans (15.5 ounce each) Great Northern Beans, drained and rinsed

1/4 cup vegetable stock

3 tablespoons tomato paste

3 tablespoons brown sugar

2 tablespoons pure maple syrup

2 teaspoons Worcestershire sauce

2 teaspoons Dijon mustard

Preheat oven to 375 degrees.

Heat a stovetop-safe and oven-safe Dutch oven on the stovetop over medium heat. Add the chopped bacon and cook for three to four minutes, uncovered, until it starts to get slightly crisp. Add the onion and habanero to the pot with the bacon and cook for three minutes, uncovered, then add the cranberries and cook for another minute.

Add all the remaining ingredients: the Great Northern Beans, tomato paste, brown sugar, maple syrup, Worcestershire sauce, mustard and stock. Turn off heat, cover and transfer the Dutch oven to the preheated oven. Bake for 40 minutes at 375 degrees. Let cool for a few minutes then enjoy!

Notes: You do not have to defrost the cranberries if using frozen. If you do not have a habanero, substitute with a jalapeno or serrano pepper. This recipe makes four to six side dish servings.

Source: www.uscranberries.com/recipe/cranberry-baked-beans-2/?fbclid=IwAR2dkGhQCBKqfBK_gXHb8TQT7o5G-z_Sv2AZpHZnT780qmo9T9T2t7XxH5I

Brown Sugar Brownies

1 stick butter, melted

2 cups brown sugar

1 teaspoon baking powder

1 teaspoon vanilla

2 eggs

1 cup of all-purpose flour

Preheat the oven to 350 degrees. Spray a 8 x 8-inch square pan, or line with parchment paper.

In a medium-sized mixing bowl, combine all ingredients with a mixer. Mix until well blended but do not overmix.

Add to the baking pan. Bake for 35-45 minutes, checking to make sure they do not get overbaked.

You can add chopped pecans or chocolate chips to this blondie if you would like.

Cool before cutting for a prettier cut and serving piece.

Source: www.mamasuessouthernkitchen.com/post/brown-sugar-brownies?fbclid=IwAR3VzWBFSr8k6xV9j2GKoQyjDVISbHWvO1AkMm6X4nMfwBYamwAJ7kKAttM

Zucchini Cornbread Casserole

3 1/2 cups shredded zucchini, well drained

1 white onion, diced

16 ounces shredded cheddar cheese, divided

1 cup frozen corn, thawed

1 jalapeÃ±o, diced (remove seeds for less spice)

2 eggs

1 teaspoon garlic powder

1 teaspoon cumin

1 teaspoon salt

1/2 teaspoon black pepper

1 (8.5 ounce) box corn muffin mix

Preheat oven to 350 degrees and lightly grease an 8x8-inch casserole baking dish.

In a large bowl, mix together the zucchini, onion, half the cheese, corn, jalapeÃ±o, eggs and spices. Slowly mix in the corn muffin mix until fully combined.

Transfer mixture to the prepared baking dish and top with remaining cheese.

Bake for 50-55 minutes or until cooked through the center and golden on top. Serve warm.

Source: www.12tomatoes.com/zucchini-cornbread-casserole/?fbclid=IwAR1CsTNnnfCDddf2rJd-3tE0O2-D5XHLrfhBc8QDBg9Sz9W2wmPC_2lScGE

Arkansas Opossum Pie

This is a very familiar recipe for four-layer dessert, just in pie form. It is a fun change-up from a large 9x13 made in a 9-inch pie pan.

For the crust:

1/2 cup (1 stick) butter, melted

1 cup all-purpose flour

3/4 cup pecans, finely chopped

1/4 cup brown sugar

For the cream cheese layer:

8 ounces cream cheese, at room temperature

2 tablespoons heavy cream

1/2 cup powdered sugar

For the chocolate layer: