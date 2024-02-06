A few quiche recipes

Easter seems like a perfect time to serve quiche at an early morning brunch and light lunch. Served with a fresh green salad, it is a complete meal packed full of protein and whatever else you choose to put in it.
But I was also thinking about my grandson, who will eat anything, and what a nice thing to have prepared for him to eat for breakfast or a snack! Filled full of vegetables, cheese, eggs and some meat, he would love it.
Also, quiche is a perfect bridal or baby shower brunch food. You can make a few kinds to have something for everyone.
Whenever you think you might serve quiche, I'm sure it will be a big hit!
Preheat oven to 350 degrees and fit the premade pie dough into pie dish.
In a large bowl, combine eggs, heavy cream, cottage cheese, oregano, thyme, nutmeg, salt and pepper. Beat until smooth.
Fold in the cauliflower, bacon, onion, cheese, and chives. Stir until combined.
Transfer mixture into the prepared crust and bake for 35 to 40 minutes or until the center of the quiche no longer jiggles.
Source: www.12tomatoes.com/cauliflower-bacon-quiche/?fbclid=IwAR0h4s1TqKddbXI3uIVRFUs2_E4fcCLDSs0pmyvr0ROqnEHDEoR0o7PJPo0
Heat oven to 375 degrees. Take pie crust from freezer, to thaw and place on a baking sheet for easy handling. Sprinkle cheddar (4 ounces), mozzarella and Parmesan cheese on bottom of pie crust. Set aside.
In a medium-sized bowl, whisk together eggs, half & half and sour cream until frothy. Add in garlic powder, parsley, chives, salt and pepper and whisk. Pour egg mixture over cheeses. Sprinkle remaining cheddar cheese on top and place in oven.
Bake for approximately 40 to 45 minutes until top of quiche is golden brown and center is set. Remove from oven and serve immediately.
To freeze — follow instructions and cook for 35 minutes until center of quiche is barely set. Remove from oven and let cool. Wrap quiche with foil, then place in a plastic ziptop back and freeze. When ready to reheat, let quiche thaw in refrigerator then place in oven, set at 350 for 15 minutes.
Source: www.asouthernsoul.com/three-cheese-quiche/
Ham and Cheese Quiche is an easy to make recipe that full of smokey ham, melted cheese, and tons of flavor. While this recipe is great to serve at brunch or breakfast, it's also hearty enough for a quick weeknight dinner. Ready to serve in just 30 minutes, this family favorite dish is the perfect way to show someone a little love or say thank you!
Heat oven to 375 degrees.
Place pie crust on a baking sheet and set aside. In a medium-sized bowl, whisk eggs, half & half together. Add in ham, cheese, salt and pepper along with the nutmeg. Mix together. Gently pour into pie shell making sure ham and cheese is evenly distributed. Place in oven to cook for 25 minutes.
Check quiche at 25 minute mark and check for doneness. Cook for an additional five minutes if needed. Remove from oven and let rest for five minutes. Garnish with fresh basil or parsley.
Source: www.asouthernsoul.com/ham-and-cheese-quiche/
Lovely, unique quiche recipe.
Preheat the oven to 350 degrees.
Melt the butter in a large skillet over medium heat. Add the onions, cover and steam until the onions are soft, stirring occasionally. Season with salt and pepper. Drain any accumulated liquid and arrange the onions in the baked pie crust. Sprinkle with cheese.
In a medium bowl, whisk together the eggs, yolks, cream and nutmeg and pour on top of the onions/cheese in the crust.
Bake for 30 minutes, or until set and puffy. Let sit for five minutes before cutting.
Source: www.recipegirl.com/swiss-onion-quiche/
No pie crust needed for this amazing impossible quiche with ham and cheese! So easy, you just chop, mix, and bake! With a self-forming crust, this truly is a remarkable dish, and it's so crazy good, too.
Preheat your oven to 400 degrees and spray a pie dish with cooking spray.
Add the onion to a food processor and pulse it a few times to chop it up.
Cut the ham and cheese into smaller chunks and add them to the food processor, and pulse until it is coarsely chopped.
Transfer the ham, cheese, and onion mixture to the prepared pie dish and fill about 2/3 of the dish. Move the filled pie dish to a baking sheet for easy transportation to the oven.
Whip the eggs with a whisk in a large bowl. Add the milk and cream until well combined.
Add the Bisquick baking mix to the egg-milk custard and whisk it in until there are no lumps.
Add a pinch of salt and mix it in.
Slowly pour the custard and Bisquick mixture over the top of the ham and cheese. Fill the dish until it is almost full.
Bake the impossible quiche for 50 to 60 minutes or until the center has puffed up and is set in the middle.
Slice and enjoy.
Notes: Bake the quiche on a baking sheet with rimmed sides to catch any spillover. Don't overfill your pie dish.
How to tell when your quiche is cooked? Cooked quiche will be golden-brown on top, uniformly puffy, and will be set — not too jiggly — in the center. You can always poke it with a toothpick to see if the egg is set.
Don't care for Swiss cheese? You can use any type of cheese you prefer.
Source: www.cookwhatyoulove.com/ham-cheese-impossible-quiche/?fbclid=IwAR2tSo3U8C7vtyH4wfcD5un7QBcvPkfei3tWxsZ-hVeMzzSEiAbYa7hhSKU
If lobster is plentiful in your neck of the woods, this quiche recipe is a good place for it to land! If not, this would be a special occasion treat or look for an imitation lobster as a substitute.
Preheat oven to 450 degrees. Add the pie crust to a 9-inch pie pan and flute the edges. Poke the bottom of the crust with a fork, and refrigerate until ready to use.
In a skillet, saute the mushrooms, broccoli and onion in the butter until the onion is tender and the vegetables have released their liquid; drain.
In a bowl, whisk together the milk, light cream and eggs until blended. Stir in the lobster and sauteed vegetables. Add the dry mustard, basil, salt and pepper and mix well.
Pour the lobster mixture into the pie crust. Bake for 10 minutes. Reduce the oven temperature to 325 dergees. and bake for 20 to 30 minutes longer or just until the center is firm.
Note: Another idea... serve with a tossed green salad for a light summer dinner.
Source: www.recipegirl.com/lobster-quiche/?fbclid=IwAR063m1cezEXDBJNwOdUgYUYHgZjYftA672pH0xCowikC1TSUkjhhavmGwE
Its herbed crust is what really makes this quiche unique.
Crust:
Filling:
Preheat the oven to 350 degrees.
Make the crust: Cut the butter into small pieces and place in the bowl of a food processor with the flour, thyme, salt and 1/8 teaspoon of the pepper. Pulse several times to combine. Pieces of butter should still be visible. Mix the water and vinegar and slowly add to the flour mixture, pulsing to combine as you do so, until the mixture comes together. You may need to add a little more ice water. You want the crust to come together when pinched, but not to be a wet, sticky ball. Use your own judgement and add the water carefully.
Turn the dough out onto a piece of plastic wrap and form it into a ball. Cover with another piece of plastic wrap and, using a rolling pin, flatten the dough into a circle about 4 inches across. Refrigerate the dough for 15 minutes while you make the filling.
Fill and assemble: In a saute pan, heat the oil over medium heat and saute the onion and garlic for 2 minutes, stirring often. Add the mushrooms and continue to cook 5 minutes, or until the mushrooms are soft and there is no liquid in the pan. Set aside to cool.
After the dough has chilled and rested, roll it out between the two sheets of plastic to fill a 9-inch pie plate. Peel the plastic off the top and carefully transfer the crust to the plate. Peel the other layer of plastic off. Gently press the crust into the pie plate and trim the edges. If you like, give the edges a decorative fluting. (The crust may be made ahead to this point and refrigerated for 1 day or frozen for up to 1 month).
In a medium bowl, whisk the eggs, then add oregano, basil, nutmeg, white pepper, sea salt and black pepper.
Place the pie plate on a baking sheet, scatter the cheeses and sauteed mushrooms in the crust, and pour the egg mixture over the filling.
Bake for 35 to 45 minutes, or until the quiche is slightly puffed, springy to the touch, and a toothpick inserted into the center comes out clean.
Source: www.recipegirl.com/mushroom-and-goat-cheese-quiche/
With this quiche recipe you can make my own crust, but if you want a faster, easier quiche I am sure a purchased pastry shell will do the job. This is incredibly good even warmed in the microwave as leftovers.
The crust:
The filling:
Cut shortening into flour using a pasty cutter until flour mixture is small pea-sized beads. Add water and blend by hand just enough to form a dough. Then roll out on a floured cloth or surface. Fit pie crust to pie pan. Crimp and prick bottom and sides with a fork. Line pastry with heavy-duty aluminum foil.
Bake in a 450-degree oven for 8 minutes. Remove the foil, bake 5 minutes more or until golden. Cool on a wire rack.
While the pastry is baking, cook bacon and onion together in a medium-sized skillet until bacon is crisp. Drain on paper towels.
In a medium-sized bowl, beat eggs. Then add the rest of the ingredients and blend together. Pour egg mixture into warm pie shell.
Bake for 45 minutes at 325 degrees. Cool at least ten minutes before serving.
Source: www.justapinch.com/recipe/kittys-spinach-quiche-by-katrina-freed-kat19702?fbclid=IwAR26lx8tn5LY0yNE4QH26sOmYzB9Z-PqLPRskXSTNSZH6HlI-PtENMrsSAM
This simple asparagus quiche is loaded up with eggs, asparagus, and cheese. It's terrific for a brunch spread or weeknight meal.
Preheat the oven to 375 degrees.
Add the asparagus to a large skillet with a few tablespoons of water. Cover and cook over medium heat for 5-7 minutes, until the asparagus is bright green and crisp tender. Drain the water and move the asparagus to a plate to cool slightly.
Press the pie crust into a 9-inch pie dish or quiche dish, and trim the edges. In a medium bowl, whisk together the eggs and half and half. Add the flour and water to a small bowl and mix until combined, dissolving any lumps. Add the flour mixture, salt, and pepper to the eggs, and mix to combine.
Spread half of the Swiss cheese evenly in the bottom of the pie crust, then top with the asparagus and crumbled bacon. Pour the egg mixture over the asparagus. Sprinkle the remaining Swiss cheese on top. Bake 35-40 minutes, or until the top of the quiche is lightly golden and only jiggles slightly when shaken gently. Let stand 10-15 minutes before serving.
Source: www.lilluna.com/asparagus-quiche/#wprm-recipe-container-144310
Broccoli quiche is one of my favorite hot breakfast recipes! Healthy, filling, and flavorful. It has everything you want and more!
Preheat the oven to 350 degrees.
Use a shallow sided 9-inch glass pie plate. Place the pie crust in the plate and crimp the edges. (We double folded the edges of the crust and then crimped them.) Poke bottom of the pie crust to let air vent out. Prebake the crust for 10-12 minutes.
Allow to cool a bit then place the broccoli and cheese on the bottom of the pie crust.
In a medium bowl mix up the filling: milk, eggs, salt, pepper, and garlic. Pour over the broccoli and cheese.
Bake for 40-45 minutes. Check if it's done by inserting a knife in the center. If it comes out clean, take the quiche out of the oven.
Let stand for 5-10 minutes before serving.
Source: www.lilluna.com/broccoli-quiche/
You're going to love this cheesy Spinach Quiche! The ultra creamy filling is perfectly complemented by the flaky crust. This quiche recipe is great for breakfast, brunch, lunch, dinner or anything in between. Easy and delicious!
Place a baking sheet in the oven and preheat the oven to 350 degrees.
If using a frozen pie crust, thaw, and keep in the fridge until needed.
Put the thawed spinach in a colander and squeeze and drain as much water as possible. Make sure it is very well drained. Set aside.
Slice the mushrooms and saute over medium high heat in a medium skillet with 1 to 2 teaspoons extra virgin olive oil. Season with salt and pepper. Saute, stirring frequently, for about 5 to 6 minutes.
Cook bacon and chop into small pieces. Place on paper towels to absorb any excess grease. Try baking bacon or making air fryer bacon.
Remove the pie crust from the refrigerator. If using a frozen pie crust, place the pie tin in a larger pie dish.
In a medium-sized bowl, whisk together the eggs, evaporated milk, ricotta cheese, flour, garlic powder, onion powder, salt, and pepper together until smooth. Stir in the spinach, cheddar cheese, and mushrooms until combined.
Pour the mixture into the prepared pie crust. Arrange the crumbled bacon on top. (The bacon can also be mixed in with the filling if you prefer.)
Carefully place the quiche on the heated baking sheet and bake for 50 to 60 minutes, or until the middle is just set and is no longer jiggly. Let cool for 15 minutes before cutting into pieces and serving.
Notes: If using a refrigerated pie crust, press into a 9-inch pie plate and return to the refrigerator until needed.
If using a homemade pie crust, roll out and press into a 9-inch pie plate and place in the fridge until needed.
If using a glass pie dish, do not refrigerate or you run the risk of the glass breaking when you place in the preheated oven.
Source: www.momontimeout.com/spinach-quiche-recipe/?fbclid=IwAR33ztbh_Nzl5JNyIOLm_aRb7am9OlSDAvvkn_iKJWPYwR-gGWfDCoR_P4
This Bacon and Cheese Quiche is the perfect hot breakfast to share with a crowd. It's filling, savory, and full of delicious flavors.
Preheat the oven to 350 degrees. Using a shallow-sided 9-inch glass pie plate, place the softened pie crust inside and crimp the edges. We double-folded the edges of the crust and then crimped.
Add the bacon and cheese to the bottom of the pie crust.
In a medium bowl mix the milk, eggs, salt, and pepper, then pour over the bacon and cheese.
Bake for 45-50 minutes or until a knife, inserted in the center, comes out clean. Let set for 5-10 minutes before cutting.
Source: www.lilluna.com/bacon-and-cheese-quiche/?fbclid=IwAR2P6go9VHMQLY57eS_-gwlxnlb-tSYa9GlVzdXJWjeXu5unRTztM8TMiFw#wprm-recipe-container-127554
Preheat oven to 350 degrees and lightly grease a baking sheet with non-stick spray.
In a large bowl, beat eggs until frothy, then beat in half-and-half, mustard, salt, pepper and garlic powder.
Roll out pie dough and place in baking sheet so pie sheets are just slightly overlapping, then trim off excess.
Sprinkle ham and onion evenly across baking sheet, then pour egg mixture over the top.
Top off with gruyere cheese, then place in oven.
Bake for 30-35 minutes, then remove from oven when center is just set, but still has a slight jiggle.
Let cool 10 minutes, then slice, serve and enjoy.
Source: www.12tomatoes.com/sheet-pan-quiche-lorraine/?fbclid=IwAR2sRn849oC6LVWh9qujVs-ERGw7XkmS07emZdD1NHc0QwynGKEhNcN2NIE
A quiche filled with lots of asparagus and ham — perfect for breakfast, brunch, or even dinner!
Preheat oven to 350 degrees.
Lightly flour a work surface and roll out the pie dough. Fit into a 9-inch pie dish. Line the pastry with foil or parchment paper and fill with pie weights or dry beans. Bake for 15 minutes. Remove from the oven and remove the foil and weights. Prick the bottom and sides of the pie and return to the oven for an additional 10 minutes. Transfer to a cooling rack to cool while you make the filling.
Increase the oven temperature to 375 degrees.
In a medium saute pan over medium heat, heat the olive oil. Add the onion and cook just until clear, a couple of minutes. Add the asparagus and cook until browned but still crisp, 8 to 10 minutes.
Sprinkle half of the cheese on the bottom of the crust. Top with the asparagus mixture and the ham. In a bowl, whisk together the milk, cream and eggs. Season with pepper. Pour over the ham. Top with the remaining cheese.
Bake in the preheated oven until it is just set in the center, about 30 minutes. Cool for 10 minutes before serving.
Source: www.tasteandtellblog.com/ham-and-asparagus-quiche/?fbclid=IwAR0-s0BMIjabuqgLe7yFGR_yR0SkgwxjU0gik8-ncW3mAThOTrvH61r-AME#tasty-recipes-29885
Preheat the oven to 450 degrees.
Place the pie crust in a pie dish and flute the edges. Line the crust with a layer of foil that has been sprayed with nonstick cooking spray (sprayed side down against the pastry) and place pie weights or dried beans on the foil to weigh it down. Place the dish on a baking sheet and bake for 8 minutes.
Remove from the oven and remove the foil and weights. Return the crust to the oven for 4-5 minutes, just until the crust is set. Remove from the oven.
Lower the oven temperature to 325 degrees.
Cut the bacon into pieces and cook in a skillet over medium-high heat until crispy. Remove with a slotted spoon to a paper towel covered plate.
Drain all but 2 tablespoons of the bacon grease from the skillet. Add the onion and cook until the onion is tender and translucent.
Meanwhile, in a large bowl, beat together the eggs, milk and salt.
In a small bowl, combine the cheese and the flour and toss to coat. Add the cooked onions and bacon to the egg mixture, then fold in the cheese.
Pour the mixture into the hot pie crust.
Bake for 40-50 minutes, or until the center is set and the top is lightly browned. Cover the crust edges if they start to get too brown.
Let the quiche cool for 10 minutes before slicing to serve.
Source: www.tasteandtellblog.com/quiche-lorraine/
A beautiful quiche recipe using seasonal summer vegetables.
Pie dough:
Filling:
Prepare pie dough: In a large bowl, combine the flour, butter and salt. Cover and let chill in the freezer for 10 minutes until cold.
Use a pastry blender (or two forks) to cut the cold butter into the flour until the mixture resembles coarse, pebbled sand. Add the vinegar and 4 tablespoons ice water. Fold to combine until the dough is shaggy. If the dough is too dry, add an additional tablespoon of water. Dump onto a lightly floured work surface and gently knead together.
Pat the dough to a thickness of 1/2-inch and cover in plastic wrap. Let chill in the fridge for at least one hour (overnight is best).
Allow the chilled pie dough to sit at room temperature for 5 minutes. Working on a lightly floured work surface, roll the dough to a thickness about 1/8-inch. Transfer the dough to 9-inch pie dish.
Trim the excess dough, leaving about 1/2-inch overhang from pie dish. Flute, crimp, or decorate pie edges as desired. Cover with plastic wrap and let chill in the fridge for about 15 minutes while the oven preheats.
Preheat oven to 375 degrees. Line pie with parchment paper and fill with pie weights (or dried beans). Bake for 15 minutes. Remove pie weights and parchment paper. Bake for another 10 minutes. Cool to room temperature.
Prepare filling and assemble: Heat a large skillet over medium high heat. Add about 1 teaspoon of olive oil and swirl to coat pan. Add the zucchini and a pinch of kosher salt. Saute for 3 to 5 minutes, or until tender. Transfer to a dish. Repeat with the remaining vegetables, cooking each separately. Add additional oil to pan as necessary. Set aside.
Sprinkle half of the shredded cheese into the partially baked pie shell. Follow with cooked vegetables. Sprinkle remaining cheese on top.
In a large bowl, whisk together the eggs, milk, cream, salt, and pepper until no egg white streaks are visible. Slowly pour into filled pie shell. Bake for 40 to 42 minutes, or until the edges of the pie are golden brown and the center of the quiche no longer jiggles. If the edges of the pie are browning too fast, cover with foil, and continue to bake until the egg mixture is set.
Allow the quiche to cool before slicing. Serve warm or at room temperature.
Notes: These summer vegetables are high in moisture. It is best to cook them separately to prevent a soggy mess.
The raw vegetables will reduce in volume once cooked. You will end up with about 1 3/4 to 2 cups cooked vegetables. Alternatively, use any leftover cooked vegetables in place.
Store any leftovers chilled in the fridge. Reheat in a toaster oven, bring to room temperature, or serve chilled.
Source: www.recipegirl.com/summer-vegetable-quiche/
Turkey Sausage Asparagus Quiche is a quick and easy recipe that's ready in about 30 minutes. This is a good dinner or brunch recipe.
Heat a large skillet to medium-high and cook sausage.
Meanwhile, blind back the pie crust. Simply prick the bottom with a fork a couple of times then bake for 10 minutes at 350 degrees.
When sausage is cooked, drain on paper towels. Layer sausage then asparagus and green onions in pie crust.
In a bowl, whisk eggs, thyme, pepper, salt, and rosemary together. Slowly pour egg mixture over sausage into pie crust. Top with cheese.
Bake at 350 25 to 27 minutes or until center is set.
Allow to cool 2 to 3 minutes before slicing. Serve hot.
Refrigerate leftovers and reheat in microwave or oven until hot.
Notes: *You can use regular pork sausage if you prefer. Change up the cheese and use your favorite or what you have on hand.
Source: www.callmepmc.com/turkey-sausage-asparagus-quiche/?fbclid=IwAR3PCh_K_0jbstKbwoOl2JUKz31_UZeki9FSIYTqsmmiwzmGwypcrUH1St0
This is a perfect base quiche recipe and it's all baked in a super flaky homemade pie crust. Use a combination of milk and heavy cream for the richest, creamiest filling and add your favorites such as bacon, feta cheese, ham, white cheddar cheese, crab meat or spinach. See notes at the end of the recipe for options.
Prepare pie crust: I like to make sure my pie dough is prepared before I begin the quiche. Make pie dough the night before because it needs to chill in the refrigerator for at least 2 hours before rolling out and blind baking (next step).
Roll out the chilled pie dough: On a floured work surface, roll out one of the disks of chilled dough (use the 2nd pie crust for another recipe). Turn the dough about a quarter turn after every few rolls until you have a circle 12 inches in diameter. Carefully place the dough into a 9-inch pie dish. Tuck it in with your fingers, making sure it is completely smooth. To make a lovely edge, I do not trim excess dough around the edges. Instead, fold the excess dough back over the edge and use your hands to mold the edge into a rim around the pie. Crimp the edges with a fork or use your fingers to flute the edges. Chill the pie crust in the refrigerator for at least 30 minutes and up to 5 days. Cover the pie crust with plastic wrap if chilling for longer than 30 minutes.
While the crust is chilling, preheat oven to 375 degrees.
Partially blind bake: Line the chilled pie crust with parchment paper. Fill with pie weights or dried beans. Make sure the weights are evenly distributed around the pie dish. Bake until the edges of the crust are starting to brown, about 15-16 minutes. Remove pie from the oven and carefully lift the parchment paper (with the weights) out of the pie. Prick holes all around the bottom crust with a fork. Return the pie crust to the oven. Bake until the bottom crust is just beginning to brown, about 7-8 minutes. Remove from the oven and set aside. (Crust can still be warm when you pour in the filling. You can partially pre-bake the crust up to 3 days ahead of time. Cover cooled crust tightly and refrigerate until ready to fill.)
Reduce oven temperature to 350 degrees.
In a large bowl with a handheld or stand mixer fitted with a whisk attachment, beat the eggs, whole milk, heavy cream, salt, and pepper together on high speed until completely combined, about 1 minute. Whisk in add-ins and then pour into crust.
Bake the quiche until the center is just about set, about 45-55 minutes. Don't over-bake. Use a pie crust shield to prevent the pie crust edges from over-browning. Allow to cool for 15 minutes. Top with optional toppings before slicing and serving, if desired. Or you can cool the quiche completely before serving — it's fantastic at room temperature!
This quiche makes great leftovers! Cover tightly and store in the refrigerator for up to 4 days.
Notes: Make Ahead and Freezing Instructions: The pie dough can be prepared ahead of time and stored in the refrigerator for up to 5 days or in the freezer for up to 3 months. You can pre-bake the crust ahead of time too. See end of step 2. To freeze, cool baked quiche completely, then cover tightly with a couple sheets of aluminum foil and freeze for up to 3 months. Thaw in the refrigerator or on the counter, then bake at 350 degrees for 20-25 minutes.
Pie Crust: Both linked pie crust recipes make 2 crusts. You only need 1 crust for this pie, so freeze the 2nd half for another use.
Mini Quiche: Here is my mini quiche recipe and instructions.
Whole Milk and Heavy Cream: Use this combination for best taste. If desired, use 1 cup of half-and-half instead.
Cheese: Some favorites include feta cheese, goat cheese, cheddar cheese, white cheddar cheese, Swiss cheese, and gruyere.
Add-Ins: Add up to 2 cups add-ins including vegetables and meat/seafood. Most quiche add-ins should be pre-cooked and can still be warm when mixing into the egg filling. Pat dry prior to mixing in. See blog post for more information.
Added Salt: Reduce or leave out salt if your add-ins and cheese are particularly salty. For example, in the 3 recipes listed in the next note, I don't even add salt!
Quiche Recipes: Leave out added salt, then whisk in these ingredients in step 4. Crab, Old Bay, and Gruyere: 1 and 1/2 cups fresh jumbo lump crabmeat (it's sold as "fresh" but it is always pre-cooked), 1 cup shredded gruyere cheese, 1/2 teaspoon Old Bay Seasoning, and dash of hot sauce.
Bacon, White Cheddar, and Scallion: 6-8 cooked and crumbled bacon slices, 1 cup white cheddar cheese, and 3 tablespoons chopped scallion. Ham, Spinach, & Feta: 1 cup cooked and cubed ham, 3 cups chopped fresh spinach (saute for a few minutes with a drizzle of olive oil over medium heat), and 1 cup crumbled feta cheese.
Source: www.sallysbakingaddiction.com/quiche-recipe/
Have a great week, and until next time, happy cooking.
