A few quiche recipes

Easter seems like a perfect time to serve quiche at an early morning brunch and light lunch. Served with a fresh green salad, it is a complete meal packed full of protein and whatever else you choose to put in it.

But I was also thinking about my grandson, who will eat anything, and what a nice thing to have prepared for him to eat for breakfast or a snack! Filled full of vegetables, cheese, eggs and some meat, he would love it.

Also, quiche is a perfect bridal or baby shower brunch food. You can make a few kinds to have something for everyone.

Whenever you think you might serve quiche, I'm sure it will be a big hit!

Cauliflower Bacon Quiche

1 pre-made pie dough

4 eggs

1 cup heavy cream

1/2 cup cottage cheese

1/2 teaspoon oregano

1/2 teaspoon dried thyme

1/4 teaspoon nutmeg

Salt and pepper to taste

1 head of cauliflower, chopped and steamed

1/3 cup cooked and crumbled bacon

1/4 cup diced onion

1/2 cup Parmesan cheese, shredded

1/2 cup Gruyere cheese, shredded

2 tablespoons chopped chives

Preheat oven to 350 degrees and fit the premade pie dough into pie dish.

In a large bowl, combine eggs, heavy cream, cottage cheese, oregano, thyme, nutmeg, salt and pepper. Beat until smooth.

Fold in the cauliflower, bacon, onion, cheese, and chives. Stir until combined.

Transfer mixture into the prepared crust and bake for 35 to 40 minutes or until the center of the quiche no longer jiggles.

Source: www.12tomatoes.com/cauliflower-bacon-quiche/?fbclid=IwAR0h4s1TqKddbXI3uIVRFUs2_E4fcCLDSs0pmyvr0ROqnEHDEoR0o7PJPo0

Three Cheese Quiche

1 (9-inch) frozen deep dish pie crust

6 eggs

1/2 cup half & half or whole milk

1/2 cup sour cream

8 ounces cheddar cheese, shredded, halved

4 ounces mozzarella cheese, shredded

4 ounces Parmesan cheese, grated

1/4 teaspoon garlic powder

1 tablespoon fresh parsley, chopped

1 tablespoon fresh chives, chopped

1/4 teaspoon salt

1/2 teaspoon pepper

Heat oven to 375 degrees. Take pie crust from freezer, to thaw and place on a baking sheet for easy handling. Sprinkle cheddar (4 ounces), mozzarella and Parmesan cheese on bottom of pie crust. Set aside.

In a medium-sized bowl, whisk together eggs, half & half and sour cream until frothy. Add in garlic powder, parsley, chives, salt and pepper and whisk. Pour egg mixture over cheeses. Sprinkle remaining cheddar cheese on top and place in oven.

Bake for approximately 40 to 45 minutes until top of quiche is golden brown and center is set. Remove from oven and serve immediately.

To freeze — follow instructions and cook for 35 minutes until center of quiche is barely set. Remove from oven and let cool. Wrap quiche with foil, then place in a plastic ziptop back and freeze. When ready to reheat, let quiche thaw in refrigerator then place in oven, set at 350 for 15 minutes.

Source: www.asouthernsoul.com/three-cheese-quiche/

Ham and Cheese Quiche

Ham and Cheese Quiche is an easy to make recipe that full of smokey ham, melted cheese, and tons of flavor. While this recipe is great to serve at brunch or breakfast, it's also hearty enough for a quick weeknight dinner. Ready to serve in just 30 minutes, this family favorite dish is the perfect way to show someone a little love or say thank you!

1 (9-inch) deep dish pie crust

4 eggs

1 cup half and half or milk

1 1/2 cups ham, diced

2 cups gouda cheese, shredded (can use Swiss)

1/4 teaspoon salt

1/4 teaspoon pepper

1/8 teaspoon nutmeg, optional

Fresh herbs for garnish

Heat oven to 375 degrees.

Place pie crust on a baking sheet and set aside. In a medium-sized bowl, whisk eggs, half & half together. Add in ham, cheese, salt and pepper along with the nutmeg. Mix together. Gently pour into pie shell making sure ham and cheese is evenly distributed. Place in oven to cook for 25 minutes.

Check quiche at 25 minute mark and check for doneness. Cook for an additional five minutes if needed. Remove from oven and let rest for five minutes. Garnish with fresh basil or parsley.

Source: www.asouthernsoul.com/ham-and-cheese-quiche/

Swiss Onion Quiche

Lovely, unique quiche recipe.

One whole baked pie crust

1/4 cup (1/2 stick) unsalted butter

4 medium sweet onions, sliced thinly

1/2 teaspoon salt

1/2 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper

1 cup shredded Gruyere (Swiss) cheese

2 large eggs

2 large egg yolks

1 1/2 cups half and half cream

1/8 teaspoon ground nutmeg

Preheat the oven to 350 degrees.

Melt the butter in a large skillet over medium heat. Add the onions, cover and steam until the onions are soft, stirring occasionally. Season with salt and pepper. Drain any accumulated liquid and arrange the onions in the baked pie crust. Sprinkle with cheese.

In a medium bowl, whisk together the eggs, yolks, cream and nutmeg and pour on top of the onions/cheese in the crust.

Bake for 30 minutes, or until set and puffy. Let sit for five minutes before cutting.

Source: www.recipegirl.com/swiss-onion-quiche/

Crustless Ham and Cheese Impossible Quiche

No pie crust needed for this amazing impossible quiche with ham and cheese! So easy, you just chop, mix, and bake! With a self-forming crust, this truly is a remarkable dish, and it's so crazy good, too.

Nonstick cooking spray

8 ounces ham

4 ounces Swiss cheese

1/2 onion

4 eggs

1 1/2 cups milk

1/2 cup heavy whipping cream

1 cup Bisquick baking mix

1 pinch salt

Preheat your oven to 400 degrees and spray a pie dish with cooking spray.

Add the onion to a food processor and pulse it a few times to chop it up.

Cut the ham and cheese into smaller chunks and add them to the food processor, and pulse until it is coarsely chopped.

Transfer the ham, cheese, and onion mixture to the prepared pie dish and fill about 2/3 of the dish. Move the filled pie dish to a baking sheet for easy transportation to the oven.

Whip the eggs with a whisk in a large bowl. Add the milk and cream until well combined.

Add the Bisquick baking mix to the egg-milk custard and whisk it in until there are no lumps.

Add a pinch of salt and mix it in.

Slowly pour the custard and Bisquick mixture over the top of the ham and cheese. Fill the dish until it is almost full.

Bake the impossible quiche for 50 to 60 minutes or until the center has puffed up and is set in the middle.

Slice and enjoy.

Notes: Bake the quiche on a baking sheet with rimmed sides to catch any spillover. Don't overfill your pie dish.

How to tell when your quiche is cooked? Cooked quiche will be golden-brown on top, uniformly puffy, and will be set — not too jiggly — in the center. You can always poke it with a toothpick to see if the egg is set.

Don't care for Swiss cheese? You can use any type of cheese you prefer.

Source: www.cookwhatyoulove.com/ham-cheese-impossible-quiche/?fbclid=IwAR2tSo3U8C7vtyH4wfcD5un7QBcvPkfei3tWxsZ-hVeMzzSEiAbYa7hhSKU

Lobster Quiche

If lobster is plentiful in your neck of the woods, this quiche recipe is a good place for it to land! If not, this would be a special occasion treat or look for an imitation lobster as a substitute.

One 9-inch pie crust, unbaked

8 ounces cremini mushrooms, stems removed and cut into Â¼-inch slices

1 cup small broccoli florets

1 tablespoon minced onion

1 tablespoon butter

1 cup whole milk

1 cup whipping cream

3 large eggs, beaten lightly

1-pound cooked lobster, drained and chopped

1/2 teaspoon dry mustard

1/4 teaspoon basil

Salt and freshly ground black pepper, to taste

Preheat oven to 450 degrees. Add the pie crust to a 9-inch pie pan and flute the edges. Poke the bottom of the crust with a fork, and refrigerate until ready to use.

In a skillet, saute the mushrooms, broccoli and onion in the butter until the onion is tender and the vegetables have released their liquid; drain.

In a bowl, whisk together the milk, light cream and eggs until blended. Stir in the lobster and sauteed vegetables. Add the dry mustard, basil, salt and pepper and mix well.

Pour the lobster mixture into the pie crust. Bake for 10 minutes. Reduce the oven temperature to 325 dergees. and bake for 20 to 30 minutes longer or just until the center is firm.

Note: Another idea... serve with a tossed green salad for a light summer dinner.

Source: www.recipegirl.com/lobster-quiche/?fbclid=IwAR063m1cezEXDBJNwOdUgYUYHgZjYftA672pH0xCowikC1TSUkjhhavmGwE

Mushroom and Goat Cheese Quiche

Its herbed crust is what really makes this quiche unique.

Crust:

1/3 cup unsalted butter, chilled

1 1/2 cups all-purpose flour

1 teaspoon chopped fresh thyme

1/8 teaspoon salt

1/8 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper,

1 1/2 tablespoons ice water (or more)

1 teaspoon white vinegar

Filling:

1 teaspoon extra-virgin olive oil

1/4 medium red onion, peeled and diced (about 1/2 cup)

1 large garlic clove, peeled and minced

4 ounces mixed mushrooms, stemmed and cut into Â½-inch pieces (2 cups)

8 large eggs

6 leaves fresh basil, chopped (about 2 tablespoons)

2 teaspoons chopped fresh oregano leaves

1/8 teaspoon freshly grated nutmeg

1/4 teaspoon white pepper

1/8 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper

1/2 teaspoon sea salt

4 ounces goat cheese, crumbled (can also use Swiss or smoked gouda)

Preheat the oven to 350 degrees.

Make the crust: Cut the butter into small pieces and place in the bowl of a food processor with the flour, thyme, salt and 1/8 teaspoon of the pepper. Pulse several times to combine. Pieces of butter should still be visible. Mix the water and vinegar and slowly add to the flour mixture, pulsing to combine as you do so, until the mixture comes together. You may need to add a little more ice water. You want the crust to come together when pinched, but not to be a wet, sticky ball. Use your own judgement and add the water carefully.

Turn the dough out onto a piece of plastic wrap and form it into a ball. Cover with another piece of plastic wrap and, using a rolling pin, flatten the dough into a circle about 4 inches across. Refrigerate the dough for 15 minutes while you make the filling.

Fill and assemble: In a saute pan, heat the oil over medium heat and saute the onion and garlic for 2 minutes, stirring often. Add the mushrooms and continue to cook 5 minutes, or until the mushrooms are soft and there is no liquid in the pan. Set aside to cool.

After the dough has chilled and rested, roll it out between the two sheets of plastic to fill a 9-inch pie plate. Peel the plastic off the top and carefully transfer the crust to the plate. Peel the other layer of plastic off. Gently press the crust into the pie plate and trim the edges. If you like, give the edges a decorative fluting. (The crust may be made ahead to this point and refrigerated for 1 day or frozen for up to 1 month).

In a medium bowl, whisk the eggs, then add oregano, basil, nutmeg, white pepper, sea salt and black pepper.

Place the pie plate on a baking sheet, scatter the cheeses and sauteed mushrooms in the crust, and pour the egg mixture over the filling.

Bake for 35 to 45 minutes, or until the quiche is slightly puffed, springy to the touch, and a toothpick inserted into the center comes out clean.

Source: www.recipegirl.com/mushroom-and-goat-cheese-quiche/

Kitty's Spinach Quiche

With this quiche recipe you can make my own crust, but if you want a faster, easier quiche I am sure a purchased pastry shell will do the job. This is incredibly good even warmed in the microwave as leftovers.

The crust:

1 1/4 c all-purpose flour

1/3 c white shortening

5 tablespoons water

The filling:

6 slice bacon, cut into small pieces (raw)

1/2 cup chopped onion

8 eggs

3 cups fresh baby spinach chopped (do not pack)

1/2 cup sour cream

1/2 cup milk

Salt and pepper, to taste

Pinch nutmeg

2/3 cup shredded mozzarella

1/2 cup shredded Swiss cheese

Cut shortening into flour using a pasty cutter until flour mixture is small pea-sized beads. Add water and blend by hand just enough to form a dough. Then roll out on a floured cloth or surface. Fit pie crust to pie pan. Crimp and prick bottom and sides with a fork. Line pastry with heavy-duty aluminum foil.

Bake in a 450-degree oven for 8 minutes. Remove the foil, bake 5 minutes more or until golden. Cool on a wire rack.

While the pastry is baking, cook bacon and onion together in a medium-sized skillet until bacon is crisp. Drain on paper towels.

In a medium-sized bowl, beat eggs. Then add the rest of the ingredients and blend together. Pour egg mixture into warm pie shell.

Bake for 45 minutes at 325 degrees. Cool at least ten minutes before serving.

Source: www.justapinch.com/recipe/kittys-spinach-quiche-by-katrina-freed-kat19702?fbclid=IwAR26lx8tn5LY0yNE4QH26sOmYzB9Z-PqLPRskXSTNSZH6HlI-PtENMrsSAM

Asparagus Quiche

This simple asparagus quiche is loaded up with eggs, asparagus, and cheese. It's terrific for a brunch spread or weeknight meal.

1-pound fresh asparagus, trimmed and chopped into 1/2-inch pieces

1 pie crust, refrigerated or homemade

6 slices bacon, cooked and crumbled

8 eggs

1/2 cup half and half

2 tablespoons all-purpose flour

1/4 cup water

1 teaspoon salt

1/4 teaspoon pepper

2 cups shredded Swiss cheese

Preheat the oven to 375 degrees.

Add the asparagus to a large skillet with a few tablespoons of water. Cover and cook over medium heat for 5-7 minutes, until the asparagus is bright green and crisp tender. Drain the water and move the asparagus to a plate to cool slightly.

Press the pie crust into a 9-inch pie dish or quiche dish, and trim the edges. In a medium bowl, whisk together the eggs and half and half. Add the flour and water to a small bowl and mix until combined, dissolving any lumps. Add the flour mixture, salt, and pepper to the eggs, and mix to combine.

Spread half of the Swiss cheese evenly in the bottom of the pie crust, then top with the asparagus and crumbled bacon. Pour the egg mixture over the asparagus. Sprinkle the remaining Swiss cheese on top. Bake 35-40 minutes, or until the top of the quiche is lightly golden and only jiggles slightly when shaken gently. Let stand 10-15 minutes before serving.

Source: www.lilluna.com/asparagus-quiche/#wprm-recipe-container-144310

Broccoli Quiche

Broccoli quiche is one of my favorite hot breakfast recipes! Healthy, filling, and flavorful. It has everything you want and more!

1 pie crust, softened as directed on the box

2 cups chopped broccoli

1/2 cup shredded Cheddar cheese

1 cup mozzarella cheese

1 cup milk

4 eggs, slightly beaten

1/4 teaspoon garlic salt (with parsley flakes)

1/4 teaspoon pepper

3 teaspoons minced garlic

Preheat the oven to 350 degrees.

Use a shallow sided 9-inch glass pie plate. Place the pie crust in the plate and crimp the edges. (We double folded the edges of the crust and then crimped them.) Poke bottom of the pie crust to let air vent out. Prebake the crust for 10-12 minutes.

Allow to cool a bit then place the broccoli and cheese on the bottom of the pie crust.

In a medium bowl mix up the filling: milk, eggs, salt, pepper, and garlic. Pour over the broccoli and cheese.

Bake for 40-45 minutes. Check if it's done by inserting a knife in the center. If it comes out clean, take the quiche out of the oven.

Let stand for 5-10 minutes before serving.

Source: www.lilluna.com/broccoli-quiche/

Easy Spinach Quiche

You're going to love this cheesy Spinach Quiche! The ultra creamy filling is perfectly complemented by the flaky crust. This quiche recipe is great for breakfast, brunch, lunch, dinner or anything in between. Easy and delicious!

1 pie crust refrigerated, frozen, or homemade

6 ounces bacon

10 ounces frozen chopped spinach, thawed

3 eggs

1 cup evaporated milk or half and half, whole milk, or part heavy cream

1/2 cup ricotta cheese

2 1/2 tablespoons all-purpose flour

1 teaspoon garlic powder

1/2 teaspoon onion powder

1/2 teaspoon salt

1/4 teaspoon ground pepper

2 cups sharp cheddar cheese, grated

1 cup mushrooms, sliced

1 to 2 teaspoons extra virgin olive oil

Place a baking sheet in the oven and preheat the oven to 350 degrees.