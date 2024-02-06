A few dessert recipes for a reader

A long-time reader of this recipe column nudged me a little this week that I haven't shared any dessert recipes in a while. After giving it a few seconds of thought, I guess I haven't done an entire column designated just to desserts for a while.

I had saved a few recipes recently that I wanted to make when I had an occasion to do so, and it was perfect timing to pass them along today. I hope you will be able to go online and read the entire column as a few that sound so good just will not make the space limitations of the printed paper.

Have fun trying a few new, sweet treats!

Pina Colada Poke Cake

This Pina Colada Poke Cake is drizzled with coconut sauce, crushed pineapple and topped with coconut whipped cream and toasted coconut.

1 box yellow cake mix, plus ingredients to make per the box

1 1/2 cups heavy cream

3 tablespoons sugar

2 teaspoons coconut extract

1 (16 ounce) jar maraschino cherries, 24 cherries for the holes, the rest for garnish, stems removed

1 cup cream of coconut, (like Coco Lopez, see note)

1/2 cup drained crushed pineapple, (about an 8 ounce can)

3 teaspoons rum extract, (use 2 teaspoons if you want a more subtle rum flavoring)

1/2 cup toasted coconut

Spray a 9-inch-by-13-inch baking dish with nonstick cooking spray.

Prepare and bake cake according to package instructions. Cool for 10 minutes.

Combine the heavy cream, sugar and coconut extract in a chilled metal bowl. Whip the cream with a whisk or electric hand mixer until soft peaks form. Refrigerate until ready to use.

Using the handle of a wooden spoon, poke holes in the cake, six across in each of four rows, to make 24 holes. Press a cherry into each hole.

In a small bowl, combine the cream of coconut, crushed pineapple and rum extract. Pour over the cake and the liquid absorb for about 10 minutes.

Gently spread the whipped cream over the top of the cake and sprinkle with toasted coconut. Garnish with maraschino cherries. Chill in the refrigerator until serving.

Notes: You can toast coconut a variety of ways. You can do it in a skillet over medium high heat and stir until golden brown. You can also do it in the oven (this is the method I prefer). Bake at 350 degrees in a single layer on a baking sheet for five to 10 minutes. Stir intermittently to ensure even browning. Be careful! It's easy to burn if you lose track of time.

If you are using rum, you'll need 2 tablespoons to replace the rum extract.

Cream of coconut is not the same as coconut milk. It can be found next to the drink mixers.

Source: www.the-girl-who-ate-everything.com/pina-colada-poke-cake/?fbclid=IwAR0K2ENyfy6Eb69ccyjYfGH8UTvrOJgah4t2IbAJy3HKi6IvxC0Q2GdWghk

Raspberry Oat Bars

These simple bars are so good and are a nice, sweet treat as a snack or dessert. Try with blackberry preserves or your favorite to change the flavor.

3/4 cup (1 1/2 sticks) unsalted butter, softened

1/2 cup brown sugar, packed

1/2 cup granulated sugar

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

1 1/2 cups old fashioned rolled oats, not quick cook or instant

1 1/2 cups all-purpose flour

1/2 teaspoon salt

1/2 teaspoon baking powder

1 (18 ounce) jar raspberry jam

Preheat oven to 350 degrees and grease an 8-inch square baking dish with nonstick spray. Set aside.

In a large mixing bowl, cream together the butter and sugars with an electric mixer until smooth.

Add vanilla extract, oats, flour, salt and baking powder, and stir to combine.

Press 3/4 of the oat mixture firmly into the bottom of the prepared pan. Spread jam over the top in an even layer. Crumble remaining oat mixture over the top.

Bake until lightly golden brown on top, 30 to 40 minutes. Let cool completely (probably two hours) before slicing and serving.

Source: www.12tomatoes.com/raspberry-oatmeal-crumble-bars/?fbclid=IwAR21-ou00izMMRNHYzL98xEipQAecJZCLWq-SfOhZSEgkEh2kj2Cduk4fzQ

Graham Cracker Pudding

This is a quick, simple and delicious dessert that will surely become a family favorite. It is nice to have in the refrigerator for after school snacks or drop in company.

1 box graham cracker

2 box vanilla pudding (large, 5.1 ounce each)

1 box chocolate pudding (small, 3.9 ounce)

1 jar peanut butter

1 package (8 ounce) thawed whipped topping

Go ahead and prepare puddings according to package instructions. Prepare vanilla pudding and set aside. Prepare the chocolate pudding.

Next, spread peanut butter on the large rectangle graham crackers. Place the first layer of graham cracker/peanut butter on the bottom of 9x13 pan, peanut butter side up.

Then spread 1/3 of the vanilla pudding on top of that. Then spread a layer of whipped topping (works best if soft) on top of vanilla pudding.

Continue layering in order as above. Layer until there's just enough room to spread chocolate pudding on top as a finish (use chocolate pudding to top the dessert only).

Crush remaining graham crackers. Sprinkle them over the chocolate pudding for garnish.

Refrigerate 1-2 hours or until graham crackers are soft.

You can use any flavor graham cracker you wish and honestly whatever flavor pudding you wish. I have used cinnamon crackers with cream cheese pudding, and it was great. Whatever you prefer.

Source: www.justapinch.com/recipe/erica-freyer/graham-cracker-pudding/quick-easy-cake-for-kids?fbclid=IwAR2hnIlUPnFzl5T13mmitlMNi8CeVP0LxRlSRmxkF-dI3IJcTChO1Py_JvQ

No Bake Strawberry Lasagna

1 box (3 ounce) strawberry gelatin mix

2/3 cup boiling water

1 cup ice-cold water

3 containers (8 ounce each) whipped topping, thawed

3 cups graham cracker crumbs

1/2 cup unsalted butter, melted

1 package (8 ounce) cream cheese, softened

1/2 cup powdered sugar

16-ounce fresh strawberries, chopped or halved, for topping

In a large mixing bowl, combine strawberry gelatin with boiling water. Stir until dissolved, then add in the cold water and mix until combined. Allow to cool about 15 minutes.

Once cooled, fold in 1 container of whipped topping. Cover the bowl with plastic wrap and refrigerate for 30 minutes.

In a mixing bowl, combine graham cracker crumbs with melted butter. Press into the bottom only of a 13x9 baking dish. Freeze crust for about 15 minutes, while the strawberry layer is cooling in the fridge.

Meanwhile, in a mixing bowl, beat cream cheese with powdered sugar until smooth. Add in one container of whipped topping and blend until combined. Spoon this layer over the cold graham cracker crust.

Remove the strawberry layer from the refrigerator and spoon over the cheesecake layer. Cover with plastic wrap and chill for at least 4 hours (or overnight).

When ready to serve, spread the last container of whipped topping over the top and sprinkle with strawberries. Serve cold.

Notes: Store: Keep lasagna covered and refrigerate for up to 3 days.

Freeze: Cover with plastic wrap, then foil, and freeze for up to 2 months. Thaw overnight in refrigerator.

Swap out the whipped topping for our homemade stabilized whipped cream instead.

Use softened cream cheese for a creamy, smooth filling. Be sure to choose the block of cream cheese, not the spreadable kind in a tub.

Be sure to chill the layers. The strawberry layer needs to chill for 30 minutes to set up to the right consistency before you layer it into the lasagna. The crust also needs about 15 minutes in the freezer to set up firmly.

Swap out the crust. Instead of a graham cracker crust, feel free to use Golden Oreos or Butter Cookies as the base of the lasagna. Or try it with an Oreo pie crust for a chocolate twist.

Change up the flavor! Instead of strawberry, choose a different flavor gelatin and use that fruit for topping the lasagna.

Source: www.shugarysweets.com/no-bake-strawberry-lasagna/?fbclid=IwAR2YTPewQ4WSQsLzsJWzuqBHviZQvT-MYBci2dhZB-2Rz1lfbUVQNAh4Kz0

Raspberry Lemon Cookies

The red marbling on these Raspberry Lemonade Cookies is incredibly unique. It's impressive enough to stand out at any potluck, holiday tray, or dessert spread. Even better, they're tasty and easy to make. No special skill or decorations required. It's all in the delicious fruit filling!

2 1/3 cups all-purpose flour

1/2 teaspoon baking powder

1/4 teaspoon kosher salt

1/2 teaspoon baking soda

1/2 cup unsalted butter, softened

1 cup granulated sugar

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

2 tablespoons lemon juice

1/4 cup Greek yogurt (plain or vanilla flavored)

1 large egg

Zest of 1 lemon

2/3 cup frozen raspberries

1/4 cup turbinado sugar for topping

Preheat the oven to 350 degrees. Line 2 baking sheets with parchment paper and set aside.

In a medium mixing bowl, combine the flour, baking powder, salt, and baking soda with a whisk. Set aside.

In a separate large mixing bowl, beat the butter and sugar until well combined. Add the vanilla extract, lemon juice, Greek yogurt, and egg. Mix until combined. Add half the dry ingredients to the wet ingredients and mix with a spoon then add the rest of the dry ingredients and continue mixing until a dough forms.

Break up the frozen raspberries into smaller pieces. Fold in the raspberry pieces and lemon zest until evenly distributed throughout the dough. Do not overmix.

Using a 2 or 3 tablespoon scoop, scoop 6 dough balls onto each baking sheet. Sprinkle each cookie with turbinado sugar.

Freeze for 10 minutes before baking (optional for thicker cookies). Bake the cookies at 350 degrees for 14-16 minutes or until the edges are golden.

Source: www.shugarysweets.com/raspberry-lemon-cookies/

Elvis Presley Cake

Elvis the King of rock and roll, loved this Jailhouse Rock cake. Its cream cheese and pecan frosting are perfect for this white pineapple-filled cake!

1 package of white cake mix (any brand made to package instructions)

Pineapple Topping:

1 (20-ounce) can of crushed pineapple with juice not heavy syrup

1 cup of sugar (you can use less sugar if you like your pineapple juice a little less sweet and tarter)

1/2 teaspoon pure vanilla extract

Frosting:

1 (8 ounce) package of cream cheese at room temperature

1/2 cup butter, softened (1 stick)

3 cups powdered sugar

1 teaspoon pure vanilla extract

2 tablespoons or more of heavy cream or half and half

2 to 3 cups coarsely chopped pecans

Preheat the oven to 350 degrees and grease a 13 x 9 sheet cake pan.

Prepare the cake mix by the package ingredients and instructions. Pour the prepared mix into the greased pan. Bake the cake to your package instructions then cool completely.

While this is baking make the pineapple filling.

In a small saucepan bring the crushed pineapple with juice and 1 cup of sugar to a boil for around 2 minutes or until the sugar is totally dissolved. Let the filling cool completely before adding to the cooled cake or frosting it.

Using the back handle of a wooden spoon, poke holes evenly in each row of your cooled baked cake. Pour the cooled pineapple topping over the cooled cake and smooth the pineapple to the edges to cover the cake evenly.

In a large bowl beat the cream cheese, and softened butter, and beat together until smooth and creamy (this takes around 2 minutes).

Stir in the vanilla, and a little of the cream and slowly add the powdered sugar until it reaches an easy consistency to spread on the cake. Add more cream if necessary.

Fold in the chopped pecans, then spread over the top of the cooled filled cake by dropping large scoops and smoothing out the frosting with an offset spatula.

If desired decorate the cake with more pecans on top or individual slices of cake. This cake can be served immediately however we find that refrigerating it melds the flavors together better after a few hours. Keep leftovers in the refrigerator covered. This cake is great served with butter pecan ice cream or vanilla ice cream.

Tips and Suggestions: Make two cakes instead of one big one for smaller families. Cut the sugar in half for a less sweet cake. Always use pineapple in juice not heavy syrup. Any nuts can be added even sunflower seeds for nut allergies. For a richer cake mix add milk instead of water to the mix, an extra egg, and butter instead of oil. Any fruit can be used as mentioned. Cool the filling and cake completely before adding the frosting. For a thinner frosting add a few tablespoons of heavy cream of half and half. Add any kind of nuts. The cake tastes great with just whipped cream if you're not a fan of cream cheese frosting. Instead of frosting, dust with powdered sugar. Make Jailhouse Rock cupcakes by filling them with pineapple and then top with frosting instead of a sheet cake. For a tropical twist on the original add some toasted coconut on top of the cake after frosting it. Refrigerate leftovers covered.

Source: www.whatscookinitalianstylecuisine.com/2023/02/elvis-presley-cake.html?fbclid=IwAR3U5m6hxFFbdOqiqWZHd9XlHWmqKAe8hWLMuxK-Me2-oDd-ktwcFAF_IQs

Bananas Foster Crisp

Bananas Foster:

8 medium bananas cut into 1/4- inch slices

4 tablespoons salted butter plus 1 tablespoon for baking dish

1/2 cup heavy cream

1/3 cup light corn syrup

2/3 cup packed light brown sugar

6 tablespoons dark rum

1 teaspoon pure vanilla extract

Crisp Topping:

1 cup quick cooking oats (not instant)

3/4 cup packed light brown sugar

1/2 cup all purpose flour

1 teaspoon ground cinnamon

1/4 teaspoon salt

1/2 cup cold salted butter, cubed

1/2 cup roughly chopped walnuts

Vanilla ice cream for serving

Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Brush a 1 1/2- 2 quart baking dish with 1 tablespoon melted butter. Set aside.

To make bananas: On the stove top using a large 12-inch skillet, melt reserved 4 tablespoon butter with heavy cream, corn syrup and brown sugar over medium-high heat. Heat stirring, just until sugar has dissolved. Remove from heat, add rum and vanilla. Mix well. Add bananas, tossing until coated. Pour into prepared baking dish. (The skillet should be big enough to double as a mixing bowl)

To make the topping: In a medium-size mixing bowl, toss together oats, brown sugar, flour, cinnamon and salt.

Use a pastry blender to cut cold butter into dry ingredients until it resembles cornmeal. Add walnuts, toss to evenly distribute. Sprinkle evenly over bananas.

Place into oven baking for 30-40 minutes or until golden and bubbly.