A few dessert recipes for a reader

A long-time reader of this recipe column nudged me a little this week that I haven't shared any dessert recipes in a while. After giving it a few seconds of thought, I guess I haven't done an entire column designated just to desserts for a while.
I had saved a few recipes recently that I wanted to make when I had an occasion to do so, and it was perfect timing to pass them along today. I hope you will be able to go online and read the entire column as a few that sound so good just will not make the space limitations of the printed paper.
Have fun trying a few new, sweet treats!
This Pina Colada Poke Cake is drizzled with coconut sauce, crushed pineapple and topped with coconut whipped cream and toasted coconut.
Spray a 9-inch-by-13-inch baking dish with nonstick cooking spray.
Prepare and bake cake according to package instructions. Cool for 10 minutes.
Combine the heavy cream, sugar and coconut extract in a chilled metal bowl. Whip the cream with a whisk or electric hand mixer until soft peaks form. Refrigerate until ready to use.
Using the handle of a wooden spoon, poke holes in the cake, six across in each of four rows, to make 24 holes. Press a cherry into each hole.
In a small bowl, combine the cream of coconut, crushed pineapple and rum extract. Pour over the cake and the liquid absorb for about 10 minutes.
Gently spread the whipped cream over the top of the cake and sprinkle with toasted coconut. Garnish with maraschino cherries. Chill in the refrigerator until serving.
Notes: You can toast coconut a variety of ways. You can do it in a skillet over medium high heat and stir until golden brown. You can also do it in the oven (this is the method I prefer). Bake at 350 degrees in a single layer on a baking sheet for five to 10 minutes. Stir intermittently to ensure even browning. Be careful! It's easy to burn if you lose track of time.
If you are using rum, you'll need 2 tablespoons to replace the rum extract.
Cream of coconut is not the same as coconut milk. It can be found next to the drink mixers.
Source: www.the-girl-who-ate-everything.com/pina-colada-poke-cake/?fbclid=IwAR0K2ENyfy6Eb69ccyjYfGH8UTvrOJgah4t2IbAJy3HKi6IvxC0Q2GdWghk
These simple bars are so good and are a nice, sweet treat as a snack or dessert. Try with blackberry preserves or your favorite to change the flavor.
Preheat oven to 350 degrees and grease an 8-inch square baking dish with nonstick spray. Set aside.
In a large mixing bowl, cream together the butter and sugars with an electric mixer until smooth.
Add vanilla extract, oats, flour, salt and baking powder, and stir to combine.
Press 3/4 of the oat mixture firmly into the bottom of the prepared pan. Spread jam over the top in an even layer. Crumble remaining oat mixture over the top.
Bake until lightly golden brown on top, 30 to 40 minutes. Let cool completely (probably two hours) before slicing and serving.
Source: www.12tomatoes.com/raspberry-oatmeal-crumble-bars/?fbclid=IwAR21-ou00izMMRNHYzL98xEipQAecJZCLWq-SfOhZSEgkEh2kj2Cduk4fzQ
This is a quick, simple and delicious dessert that will surely become a family favorite. It is nice to have in the refrigerator for after school snacks or drop in company.
Go ahead and prepare puddings according to package instructions. Prepare vanilla pudding and set aside. Prepare the chocolate pudding.
Next, spread peanut butter on the large rectangle graham crackers. Place the first layer of graham cracker/peanut butter on the bottom of 9x13 pan, peanut butter side up.
Then spread 1/3 of the vanilla pudding on top of that. Then spread a layer of whipped topping (works best if soft) on top of vanilla pudding.
Continue layering in order as above. Layer until there's just enough room to spread chocolate pudding on top as a finish (use chocolate pudding to top the dessert only).
Crush remaining graham crackers. Sprinkle them over the chocolate pudding for garnish.
Refrigerate 1-2 hours or until graham crackers are soft.
You can use any flavor graham cracker you wish and honestly whatever flavor pudding you wish. I have used cinnamon crackers with cream cheese pudding, and it was great. Whatever you prefer.
Source: www.justapinch.com/recipe/erica-freyer/graham-cracker-pudding/quick-easy-cake-for-kids?fbclid=IwAR2hnIlUPnFzl5T13mmitlMNi8CeVP0LxRlSRmxkF-dI3IJcTChO1Py_JvQ
In a large mixing bowl, combine strawberry gelatin with boiling water. Stir until dissolved, then add in the cold water and mix until combined. Allow to cool about 15 minutes.
Once cooled, fold in 1 container of whipped topping. Cover the bowl with plastic wrap and refrigerate for 30 minutes.
In a mixing bowl, combine graham cracker crumbs with melted butter. Press into the bottom only of a 13x9 baking dish. Freeze crust for about 15 minutes, while the strawberry layer is cooling in the fridge.
Meanwhile, in a mixing bowl, beat cream cheese with powdered sugar until smooth. Add in one container of whipped topping and blend until combined. Spoon this layer over the cold graham cracker crust.
Remove the strawberry layer from the refrigerator and spoon over the cheesecake layer. Cover with plastic wrap and chill for at least 4 hours (or overnight).
When ready to serve, spread the last container of whipped topping over the top and sprinkle with strawberries. Serve cold.
Notes: Store: Keep lasagna covered and refrigerate for up to 3 days.
Freeze: Cover with plastic wrap, then foil, and freeze for up to 2 months. Thaw overnight in refrigerator.
Swap out the whipped topping for our homemade stabilized whipped cream instead.
Use softened cream cheese for a creamy, smooth filling. Be sure to choose the block of cream cheese, not the spreadable kind in a tub.
Be sure to chill the layers. The strawberry layer needs to chill for 30 minutes to set up to the right consistency before you layer it into the lasagna. The crust also needs about 15 minutes in the freezer to set up firmly.
Swap out the crust. Instead of a graham cracker crust, feel free to use Golden Oreos or Butter Cookies as the base of the lasagna. Or try it with an Oreo pie crust for a chocolate twist.
Change up the flavor! Instead of strawberry, choose a different flavor gelatin and use that fruit for topping the lasagna.
Source: www.shugarysweets.com/no-bake-strawberry-lasagna/?fbclid=IwAR2YTPewQ4WSQsLzsJWzuqBHviZQvT-MYBci2dhZB-2Rz1lfbUVQNAh4Kz0
The red marbling on these Raspberry Lemonade Cookies is incredibly unique. It's impressive enough to stand out at any potluck, holiday tray, or dessert spread. Even better, they're tasty and easy to make. No special skill or decorations required. It's all in the delicious fruit filling!
Preheat the oven to 350 degrees. Line 2 baking sheets with parchment paper and set aside.
In a medium mixing bowl, combine the flour, baking powder, salt, and baking soda with a whisk. Set aside.
In a separate large mixing bowl, beat the butter and sugar until well combined. Add the vanilla extract, lemon juice, Greek yogurt, and egg. Mix until combined. Add half the dry ingredients to the wet ingredients and mix with a spoon then add the rest of the dry ingredients and continue mixing until a dough forms.
Break up the frozen raspberries into smaller pieces. Fold in the raspberry pieces and lemon zest until evenly distributed throughout the dough. Do not overmix.
Using a 2 or 3 tablespoon scoop, scoop 6 dough balls onto each baking sheet. Sprinkle each cookie with turbinado sugar.
Freeze for 10 minutes before baking (optional for thicker cookies). Bake the cookies at 350 degrees for 14-16 minutes or until the edges are golden.
Source: www.shugarysweets.com/raspberry-lemon-cookies/
Elvis the King of rock and roll, loved this Jailhouse Rock cake. Its cream cheese and pecan frosting are perfect for this white pineapple-filled cake!
Pineapple Topping:
Frosting:
Preheat the oven to 350 degrees and grease a 13 x 9 sheet cake pan.
Prepare the cake mix by the package ingredients and instructions. Pour the prepared mix into the greased pan. Bake the cake to your package instructions then cool completely.
While this is baking make the pineapple filling.
In a small saucepan bring the crushed pineapple with juice and 1 cup of sugar to a boil for around 2 minutes or until the sugar is totally dissolved. Let the filling cool completely before adding to the cooled cake or frosting it.
Using the back handle of a wooden spoon, poke holes evenly in each row of your cooled baked cake. Pour the cooled pineapple topping over the cooled cake and smooth the pineapple to the edges to cover the cake evenly.
In a large bowl beat the cream cheese, and softened butter, and beat together until smooth and creamy (this takes around 2 minutes).
Stir in the vanilla, and a little of the cream and slowly add the powdered sugar until it reaches an easy consistency to spread on the cake. Add more cream if necessary.
Fold in the chopped pecans, then spread over the top of the cooled filled cake by dropping large scoops and smoothing out the frosting with an offset spatula.
If desired decorate the cake with more pecans on top or individual slices of cake. This cake can be served immediately however we find that refrigerating it melds the flavors together better after a few hours. Keep leftovers in the refrigerator covered. This cake is great served with butter pecan ice cream or vanilla ice cream.
Tips and Suggestions: Make two cakes instead of one big one for smaller families. Cut the sugar in half for a less sweet cake. Always use pineapple in juice not heavy syrup. Any nuts can be added even sunflower seeds for nut allergies. For a richer cake mix add milk instead of water to the mix, an extra egg, and butter instead of oil. Any fruit can be used as mentioned. Cool the filling and cake completely before adding the frosting. For a thinner frosting add a few tablespoons of heavy cream of half and half. Add any kind of nuts. The cake tastes great with just whipped cream if you're not a fan of cream cheese frosting. Instead of frosting, dust with powdered sugar. Make Jailhouse Rock cupcakes by filling them with pineapple and then top with frosting instead of a sheet cake. For a tropical twist on the original add some toasted coconut on top of the cake after frosting it. Refrigerate leftovers covered.
Source: www.whatscookinitalianstylecuisine.com/2023/02/elvis-presley-cake.html?fbclid=IwAR3U5m6hxFFbdOqiqWZHd9XlHWmqKAe8hWLMuxK-Me2-oDd-ktwcFAF_IQs
Bananas Foster:
Crisp Topping:
Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Brush a 1 1/2- 2 quart baking dish with 1 tablespoon melted butter. Set aside.
To make bananas: On the stove top using a large 12-inch skillet, melt reserved 4 tablespoon butter with heavy cream, corn syrup and brown sugar over medium-high heat. Heat stirring, just until sugar has dissolved. Remove from heat, add rum and vanilla. Mix well. Add bananas, tossing until coated. Pour into prepared baking dish. (The skillet should be big enough to double as a mixing bowl)
To make the topping: In a medium-size mixing bowl, toss together oats, brown sugar, flour, cinnamon and salt.
Use a pastry blender to cut cold butter into dry ingredients until it resembles cornmeal. Add walnuts, toss to evenly distribute. Sprinkle evenly over bananas.
Place into oven baking for 30-40 minutes or until golden and bubbly.
Let stand for 5 minutes then serve with a big scoop of vanilla ice cream.
Notes: When using an oven safe skillet, you may opt to prepare the bananas on the stovetop then bake the bananas foster crisp in the same skillet instead of transferring to a baking dish.
When doing so you'll be starting with a hot skillet so the bake time may be less, adjust accordingly.
Source: www.melissassouthernstylekitchen.com/bananas-foster-crisp/?fbclid=IwAR1AQyMY7nP7710Mlh-a52HieeMhl4_Xp0NG9vkzMDoTFiZy1F5eY4R2AOs
Mandarin orange cake and crushed pineapple make this cake moist and full of sunshiny citrus sweet flavors. The perfect summer cake with a fluffy whipped pineapple frosting.
Cake Batter:
Frosting:
Preheat the oven to 350 degrees and lightly oil spray a 13 x 9 sheet pan or use 3 (8-inch) round pans for a tiered cake.
Beat the cake mix with oranges and juice, sugar, oil, and eggs for around 3 minutes using an electric mixer.
Pour into the prepared pan and bake to the cake mix package instructions for the size of your pan, usually 35 minutes. Cool completely.
Add the drained pineapple to a medium-sized bowl, with instant pudding and combine it evenly.
Fold in the whipped topping until blended. Spread on cooled cake.
Garnish with orange peel and pineapple if desired.
Notes: Pans to Use (just the package instructions for time):
Sheet cake: 13 x 9 around 35 minutes
Bundt pan: 9 -inches around 45 to 50 minutes
Round pans: 2- 9-inch around 25 to 20 minutes
Note: use the toothpick method (place in the cake when it comes out clean, the cake is cooked)
Make a triple-layer cake with 3- 8inch pans. Always drain the pineapple juice. Another fruit can be used as mentioned below. Add coconut to the cake for another tropical-tasting cake.
Use whipped real cream instead of whipped topping. Chopped raisins are a nice garnish. Cool the filling and cake completely before adding the frosting. For a thinner frosting add a little bit of pineapple juice to the instant pudding frosting. Refrigerate leftovers covered.
Fruit Substitutions: mango, banana slices, blood oranges, peaches canned with juice, fruit cocktail with juice.
Source: www.whatscookinitalianstylecuisine.com/2023/02/orange-pineapple-cake.html?fbclid=IwAR35NsIprv1luq1F66NDFCqo-BZApZK6mL41l_L7CLyncnIiCIklH79vzJ0
Strawberry Heaven on Earth Cake is a lush dessert worthy of its name, made with angel food cake, creamy pudding, whipped cream, and sweet strawberry pie filling. Of course you can change the pie filling to any flavor and make it your own favorite.
Lightly spray a 9x9 glass baking dish with cooking spray. Set it aside.
Layer half of the cubed angel food cake in the bottom of the prepared baking dish. Evenly spread 2/3 of the strawberry pie filling on top of the cubed angel food cake. Layer the remaining angel food cake cubes on top of the strawberry pie filling.
Using a medium-size mixing bowl, whisk together the cold milk and the sour cream until the mixture is well incorporated and no lumps are visible. Whisk in the instant pudding mix and continue whisking until the mixture is smooth and just beginning to thicken. Evenly spread the milk mixture over the top of the angel food cake cubes.
Using an offset spatula, evenly spread the thawed whipped topping.
Spoon the remaining strawberry pie filling in dollops across the whipped topping. Using a butter knife, gently swirl the pie filling.
Cover tightly and chill in the refrigerator for at least 8 hours or overnight. Keep the cake in the refrigerator until you are ready to serve.
Notes: Storage: Store any leftovers tightly covered, in the refrigerator, for up to 4 days.
You can substitute any fruit pie filling for the strawberries.
You can sprinkle thin sliced almonds or any other type of chopped nut.
You can allow the cake to chill in the fridge for as little as 5 hours, but 8 hours to overnight lets the cake absorb all the pudding mixture and pie filling.
Source: www.thebestblogrecipes.com/strawberry-heaven-on-earth-cake/?fbclid=IwAR2U8DBsuhDGaKgb6kcYTp5MyFsbdZxo-tKV8kBzMrC8GFLPIz8mYhUxbL0
These glorious buckeye brownies are the perfect mix of chocolate and peanut butter that will leave your taste buds asking for more. If you are wanting to use a brownie box mix skip the brownie making step and replace it with the box steps for the brownies.
Brownie Layer:
Peanut Butter Layer:
Ganache Layer:
For The Brownies:
Preheat oven to 325 degrees. Grease a 9 x 13-inch baking pan.
Melt butter, then stir in cocoa. Add in sugar and eggs to the mixing bowl and stir together.
Add in vanilla, flour, and salt and beat together well.
Spoon batter into the prepared pan. Bake 25 to 30 minutes, or until cooked through. Top with peanut butter layer and ganache.
For the peanut butter layer: Place peanut butter and butter into medium bowl. Beat with an electric mixer on medium speed until light and creamy, scrape bowl. Add powdered sugar, milk, vanilla and salt. Beat on low speed 1 minute, scrape bowl. Beat on medium speed until smooth and creamy.
For the ganache: Melt chocolate chips and butter in the microwave for 2 minutes in 30 second intervals, stirring in between, and mix until smooth.
Spread on top of the frosting layer and let it cool until hardened.
Notes: If you are wanting to use a brownie box mix skip the brownie making step and replace it with the box steps for the brownies.
Source: www.sixsistersstuff.com/recipe/buckeye-brownies/?fbclid=IwAR3rXkfdds_t9Av9TGgFpPh-8kyiNagcH1IX6ZBT2EULfPEw7oP70xzzoe4
This old-fashioned German chocolate cake is wonderful classic! Each bite has crunch from the pecans, and sweetness from coconut and chocolate. If you haven't made one in awhile, it is well worth your time to revisit this traditional classic.
Frosting:
Icing:
Line 3 greased 9-inch round baking pans with waxed paper. Grease waxed paper and set aside. In small saucepan, melt chocolate with water over low heat; cool.
Preheat oven to 350 degrees. In a large bowl, cream butter and sugar until light and fluffy, 5-7 minutes. Beat in 4 egg yolks, 1 at a time, beating well after each addition. Blend in melted chocolate and vanilla. Combine flour, baking soda and salt; add to the creamed mixture alternately with buttermilk, beating well after each addition.
In a small bowl and with clean beaters, beat the 4 egg whites until stiff peaks form. Fold a fourth of the egg whites into creamed mixture; fold in remaining whites.
Pour batter into prepared pans. Bake 24-28 minutes or until a toothpick inserted in center comes out clean. Cool 10 minutes before removing from pans to wire racks to cool completely.
For the icing, in a small saucepan, heat sugar, milk, butter and egg yolks over medium-low heat until mixture is thickened and golden brown, stirring constantly. Remove from heat. Stir in coconut, pecans and vanilla. Cool until thick enough to spread. Spread a third of the frosting over each cake layer and stack the layers.
In a microwave, melt chocolate and shortening; stir until smooth. Drizzle over cake.
Source: www.tasteofhome.com/recipes/german-chocolate-cake/print/
This Homemade Ice Cream Cake recipe is better than store bought, guaranteed!! Filled with Oreos and hot fudge, this is the ultimate dessert.
Remove ice cream from the freezer and defrost about 15 minutes.
While ice cream is softening, line two 8-inch cake pans well with plastic wrap, leaving several inches of overhang. Spoon soft ice cream into each prepared pan, pressing down to remove air bubbles as you go. Cover with plastic wrap and press down evenly to smooth the top. Freeze for 8-12 hours or until hardened.
1 hour before assembling cake, place serving platter into freezer. (Make sure your platter can freeze!)
Place heavy cream, sugar and vanilla into a large bowl and whip until stiff peaks form. Refrigerate.
To assemble cake: remove ice cream layers and serving platter from freezer. Unwrap the tops of the ice cream layers and using the excess plastic wrap, remove layers from pans. Place chocolate layer on the bottom. Smooth an even layer of hot fudge over the chocolate layer, leaving a 1/2-inch border. Sprinkle crushed Oreo thins over hot fudge and press down gently. Add vanilla layer over top. Spread whipped cream overtop of the entire cake, add sprinkles as desired and freeze until ready to serve.
Source: www.laurenslatest.com/homemade-ice-cream-crunch-cake/?fbclid=IwAR3R2QiOOGtSuACUaSNymT_7SQSNUiDfGwWH4HRZ3AojaGAHXgjmboEb8ms
These Chocolate Chip Cookie Bars are soft, delicious, and a good runner-up for chocolate chip cookies. This recipe also makes a delicious cookie cake!
Preheat oven to 350 degrees and prepare a 9x13 baking dish with butter or nonstick baking spray. You can also line it with parchment paper for easy cleanup.
Combine the flour, cornstarch, baking soda, and baking powder in a bowl and set aside.
In a large bowl, combine the melted and cooled butter, granulated sugar, and brown sugar and mix until well combined. Add in the eggs and vanilla and mix until well combined. Add the flour mixture in slowly, mixing in between, until all of the flour is mixed in. Fold in the chocolate chips.
Using a spatula, spread the cookie dough into your prepared pan.
Sprinkle the top with extra chocolate chips if you would like them to look like ours on top.
Bake the cookies for 25-27 minutes, rotating once in between if needed for your oven. Cook 2 minutes more for a crispy cookie bar.
Source: www.courtneyssweets.com/chocolate-chip-cookie-bars/?fbclid=IwAR0Cx2K8lWJdnHIV05rpnL7uGs-TCP3f_NlSbgBhQvyVZfJ4SLMzGkbSP4E
Have a great rest of your week, and until next time, happy cooking.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.