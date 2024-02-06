A cornucopia of recipes

You've heard it said to never go grocery shopping when you are hungry. That can also apply to writing this recipe column. After a long day with no lunch and approaching evening, I went looking for ideas to include in this week's column. I found ideas for football tailgating, nice supper entrees, delicious desserts and an old familiar super simple dessert, soup and a warm cider recipe that reeled me in from the picture. One of the football sandwich recipes includes chicken tenders, bacon and honey mustard. How can you go wrong with that?
Have fun trying all these recipes and let me know how you like them.
If you like Clam Chowder, you are going to love this easy Shrimp Chowder recipe. It's even better! Creamy and packed full of shrimp, potatoes, spices and cheese.
Add butter to a large pot on medium heat. Once melted, add onions and cook until soft, but make sure to not brown them.
Add in celery, potatoes, salt, pepper, garlic powder, celery salt and boiling water. Cook for about 15 minutes on medium heat or until potatoes are softened.
Reduce heat to medium low and add in milk and shrimp. Heat for five to seven minutes.
Stir in parsley, Swiss cheese and cheddar cheese. Serve hot.
Source: www.simplystacie.net/shrimp-chowder/?fbclid=IwAR25kC80S5ghUuxtwQH2WI_Eg2e2jStEVDk-ncSxJXaa8kr0mJDd1t7CAF4
The streusel:
The molasses glaze:
Spray or grease a 9-inch-by-13-inch glass dish. Preheat oven 350 degrees.
Mix cake mix and pour 1/2 batter in bottom of dish. Place small pats of butter (1/4 stick) over the cake batter. Spread half of streusel mixture of brown sugar, cinnamon, nutmeg, flour, roasted nuts over butter. Spread apple pie filling over streusel mixture.
Repeat the batter, butter, and streusel mixture.
When it has about 10 minutes left drizzle the molasses over the top by combining the molasses and flavorings to make a glaze.
Bake for 35 to 40 minutes or until you see it brown and toothpick clean.
Source: The source is unknown to me, as I have had this recipe for years. I failed to write down who gave it to me, but we really enjoy it every fall.
French Dip Biscuits are refrigerated biscuits, stuffed with roast beef, provolone, horseradish, and baked. Brush with melted butter when they are hot. Serve with a side of hot au jus for parties, tailgating, lunch or dinner. These are always a hit!
Preheat oven to 400 degrees. Line a baking sheet with parchment paper.
Separate each biscuit into two layers. Spread each layer with horseradish sauce. Top half of the biscuit layers with provolone cheese slice and roast beef. Top meat and cheese with remaining biscuit layers and pinch edges to seal. Place on the prepared baking sheet.
Bake for 12 to 15 minutes, until golden brown.
While biscuits are baking, prepare Au Jus Gravy mix according to package directions.
Notes: Can use your favorite cheese in place of provolone — pepper jack, cheddar, or white cheddar would all be good. Suggest using a can of Pillsbury Grands! Flaky Layer biscuits in this recipe. Brush baked biscuits with melted butter and sprinkle with dried parsley, if desired.
Source: www.plainchicken.com/french-dip-biscuits/?fbclid=IwAR3Jnyfy3ES6hG7kPpiKYQYnRXUpn2q5VoZt84IrzxVxT6SSPLkg-hSpx5A
This may become your new favorite sandwich, especially for game time! Chicken fingers, bacon, cheese, and honey mustard served in a warm hot dog bun. Great for a quick lunch, dinner, or parties! We love to take these to the parking lot for tailgating food! Assemble and warm up on the grill before the big game. Everyone loves these easy chicken finger sandwiches.
For each Bird Dog, chop chicken finger and place in hot dog bun.
Top with one slice of bacon, crumbled. Top bacon and chicken with 2 tablespoons cheese. Melt the cheese with a kitchen blow torch or under the oven broiler.
Top with 1 tablespoon honey mustard dressing.
Notes: Suggest using Martin's Potato Rolls for this recipe. They are the best if you can find them, I highly suggest using them.
Source: www.plainchicken.com/south-carolina-bird-dogs-football-friday/
Rhee Drummond put this recipe in her holiday cookbook, and you will enjoy it all year through. Whether you are planning a ghoulish gathering for Halloween on a Christmas party, this apple cider recipes will fulfill your beverage option.
Makes about 1 1/4 gallons.
Pour the apple cider into a large pot over medium-high heat. Dice up the apples and toss them into the cider. Peel the rind off the orange in large pieces and toss them in. Add the allspice berries, the cinnamon sticks, and the cranberries. Add the sugar and stir it around to dissolve.
Bring the mixture to a low boil, then reduce the heat to low and simmer for 45 minutes to one hour. Add the brandy if using, then simmer for another 10 to 15 minutes. Serve warm.
Source: www.reluctantentertainer.com/the-pioneer-womans-mulled-apple-cider-recipe/?fbclid=IwAR0bfce6ZrkZfxiED-jDwq2KK6nR9Nku0pXDNyJweA_8QWSeg8z7vkKX-4M
This creamy Tuscan chicken recipe is fast, easy, and totally delicious. You will love the creamy sauce with sun-dried tomatoes, basil, and fresh spinach! Ready in 25 minutes.
Cut the chicken in half lengthwise. Sprinkle with salt and pepper and garlic powder on both sides. Coat in flour.
Melt the oil and butter in a skillet over medium-high heat. Once hot, add the chicken and cook for four to five minutes/side or until golden. Take the chicken out of the pan and set aside.
Deglaze the pan with the chicken broth and Dijon mustard. Scrape up any brown bits and let it simmer for one to two minutes.
Stir in the cream, spinach, and sun-dried tomatoes. Add the chicken back to the pan. Cook for five minutes or until the chicken is fully cooked through and the sauce reduces a bit. Stir in the basil and season with extra salt and pepper if needed. Serve immediately.
Notes: If the sun-dried tomatoes are not packed in oil, you may want to add a bit more. The oil-packed ones taste more concentrated. I drain the oil prior to adding them to the pan.
If you have particularly small chicken breasts, I recommend leaving them whole and cooking them for a few minutes longer.
Chicken is safe to eat when it's reached an internal temperature of 165F. Use an instant read thermometer to test for doneness.
Source: www.saltandlavender.com/creamy-tuscan-chicken/?fbclid=IwAR2C8t4uyyHzd7tOM33qxTaLx9e4bMGHY49eqRUKuCYxW7oMekbUb5lBjQY
These sliders use canned biscuits instead of regular rolls. The biscuits are packed full of honey mustard, Swiss cheese, and our favorite Boar's Head Virginia Baked Ham. We brushed sliders with some warm honey as soon as they came out of the oven. They were delicious! Great for breakfast lunch or dinner. These are always a hit!
Preheat oven to 400 degrees.
Lightly spray a 9-inch pan with cooking spray. Set aside.
Separate each biscuit into two layers. Spread each layer with honey mustard and top with Swiss cheese. Place half of the biscuits, cheese side up, in the bottom of prepared pan. Top with ham. Top ham with remaining biscuits, cheese side down. Brush biscuit tops with melted butter.
Bake 12-15 minutes, until golden brown. Heat honey in microwave for 20 seconds. Brush biscuit tops with warm honey. Serve immediately.
Notes: Can use an 8-count can of refrigerated biscuits (Pillsbury Grands!) instead of the smaller 10-count can of biscuits.
Source: www.plainchicken.com/honey-ham-biscuit-sliders-football/
This easy Reese's No Bake Peanut Butter Cheesecake is the perfect dessert for peanut butter lovers. A tantalizing combination of cheesecake, peanut butter and chocolate, this no bake cheesecake is perfectly creamy and topped with Reese's peanut butter cups and hot fudge for an irresistibly decadent dessert that's perfect all year round!
Chocolate Crust:
Peanut Butter Cheesecake:
Cheesecake Toppings:
Chocolate Crust: Place chocolate graham crackers in a food processor and pulse until they are fine crumbs. Add in sugar and pulse until combined. Transfer to a bowl and mix in the peanut butter until the mixture holds together when pressed between your fingers.
Press mixture into a 9-inch springform pan making sure the crust goes up a little bit on the sides as well.
Cover the crust with plastic wrap and freeze for 20 to 30 minutes.
Peanut Butter Cheesecake: Beat softened cream cheese and granulated sugar together until fully combined, about 2 to 3 minutes. Beat in the creamy peanut butter until light and fluffy, about 1 to 2 minutes.
Add in the sour cream and whipped topping (or whipped cream, see notes below) and beat until combined. Mixture should be light and creamy. (If using whipped cream, whipped cream should be folded into the mixture, not beaten in.)
Remove the crust from the freezer and evenly spread the filling in the springform pan up to about Â¼ inch from the top of the pan. (You may have extra filling, if so, use for a fruit dip with apples and strawberries.)
Sprinkle the top of the cheesecake with cut up Reese's miniatures in an even layer.
Cover the cheesecake with plastic wrap. Refrigerate 6 hours or overnight. Serve cheesecake chilled.
Notes: Storage Information, This Reese's Peanut Butter No Bake Cheesecake should be stored tightly wrapped in the refrigerator until ready to serve. Leftovers should also be stored in the refrigerator. The cheesecake will stay good for 2 to 3 days.
To Freeze: Wrap tightly in plastic wrap and then store in an airtight container in the freezer for up to 2 months. Thaw overnight in the fridge.
To substitute homemade whipped cream for the whipped topping: You will need 6 cups total of whipped cream.
Chill the mixing bowl and whisk attachment in the freezer for 5 to 10 minutes.
Pour heavy whipping cream into mixing bowl and beat on medium-high speed until the cream gets bubbly and starts to thicken.
Gradually add the powdered sugar and vanilla extract. Continue beating on medium-high speed until stiff peaks form.
Use in place of the whipped topping in the recipe but make sure to carefully fold in so the whipped cream does not get deflated.
Source: www.momontimeout.com/reeses-no-bake-peanut-butter-cheesecake-recipe/?fbclid=IwAR1exT912balR_kuK3Rz5Bo6-rfW_ekVRhoQVZ28KojyF64PLXcTT6v0NLE#recipe
True lovers of food will love this Smothered Chicken with Creamed Spinach recipe. The chicken is tender and juicy, with perfect creamy spinach that complements it so well!
Heat the oven to 350 degrees.
Add the oil to a skillet over medium heat and saute the onions until softened and caramelized. Stir the mushrooms into the skillet and cook until tender.
In a bowl, combine the cream cheese and dressing packet.
Place the chicken breasts into a well-greased baking dish and top each one with an equal portion of the cream cheese mixture. Add the spinach to the skillet with the onions and mushrooms, and saute until wilted. Cover the cream cheese topped chicken with salt and pepper to taste, and the spinach mixture.
Top the chicken with the shredded cheese and bake for 30 minutes before serving.
Source: www.sweetpeaskitchen.com/smothered-chicken-with-creamed-spinach/
Easy Country Cinnamon Apple Dumplings dessert or breakfast recipe is a classic fall and holiday treat loaded with cinnamon and smothered in a buttery Mountain Dew sauce!
Peel and core apples. Cut each apple into 8 slices. Roll each apple slice up in a crescent roll triangle to make the dumplings (don't worry about sealing the sides or anything).
Place dumplings in a 9 x 13 greased/buttered baking dish or casserole dish.
Melt butter on medium/low heat, then add sugar and barely stir. Add vanilla, stir until incorporated, and evenly pour entire mixture over apple dumplings.
Pour Mountain Dew around the edges/perimeter of the pan. It will look like a lot of liquid but it's fine.
Sprinkle evenly with some cinnamon (don't skimp, but also don't overdo it) and bake at 350 degrees for 40 minutes.
Scoop some of the sweet sauce from the pan over the top of the dumplings before serving. Serve them warm. Add a scoop of ice cream on top, if desired.
Source: www.wishesndishes.com/country-cinnamon-apple-dumplings/?fbclid=IwAR3ibWT2ggGvhsX4RNCeppS_qSSql4mmyDlx1iov06VLUpaNFkyum8rCvV8
I think I have shared this recipe with you before, but it is just so good I must share it again. It is good alongside a simple bowl of cream of potato soup. The best grilled cheese recipe ever!
Butter the four slices of bread. Brush the other side with Sauvignon Blanc.
Heat a large skillet over medium-high heat. Place two slices of bread butter-side-down on the skillet. Top each slice with brie, sliced apple and cranberry sauce. Place the other slices of bread on top- butter-side-up. Place a lid on top of the skillet.
Reduce the heat to medium and let the sandwiches toast on the bottom. When the cheese looks like it's beginning to melt, take the lid off the skillet and use a spatula to check under the sandwiches. When they're golden brown, flip them gently. Toast the other side of the sandwich until golden brown. Serve and eat immediately.
Source: www.recipegirl.com/brie-apple-and-cranberry-grilled-cheese/?fbclid=IwAR1Rcry2QJtiFG64y7DTqxeREVL-hKZNIZHM1acdRUqZH6g3FGX_ctSliUM
Have a great week and until next time, happy cooking.
