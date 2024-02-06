A cornucopia of recipes

You've heard it said to never go grocery shopping when you are hungry. That can also apply to writing this recipe column. After a long day with no lunch and approaching evening, I went looking for ideas to include in this week's column. I found ideas for football tailgating, nice supper entrees, delicious desserts and an old familiar super simple dessert, soup and a warm cider recipe that reeled me in from the picture. One of the football sandwich recipes includes chicken tenders, bacon and honey mustard. How can you go wrong with that?

Have fun trying all these recipes and let me know how you like them.

Shrimp Chowder

If you like Clam Chowder, you are going to love this easy Shrimp Chowder recipe. It's even better! Creamy and packed full of shrimp, potatoes, spices and cheese.

1 onion, diced

2 tablespoons butter

1 cup boiling water

3 medium potatoes, cut into cubes

1/4 cup celery, chopped

2 cans small cocktail shrimp, drained and rinsed

2 1/2 cup milk

1/2 cup Swiss cheese, shredded

1/2 cup cheddar cheese, shredded

1/2 teaspoon salt

1/4 teaspoon pepper

1 teaspoon garlic powder

1/2 teaspoon celery salt

2 tablespoons fresh parsley, chopped finely

Add butter to a large pot on medium heat. Once melted, add onions and cook until soft, but make sure to not brown them.

Add in celery, potatoes, salt, pepper, garlic powder, celery salt and boiling water. Cook for about 15 minutes on medium heat or until potatoes are softened.

Reduce heat to medium low and add in milk and shrimp. Heat for five to seven minutes.

Stir in parsley, Swiss cheese and cheddar cheese. Serve hot.

Source: www.simplystacie.net/shrimp-chowder/?fbclid=IwAR25kC80S5ghUuxtwQH2WI_Eg2e2jStEVDk-ncSxJXaa8kr0mJDd1t7CAF4

Pecan Apple Streusel

1 yellow cake mix, made with instructions and ingredients on box

1 large can apple pie filling (chop apples into bite size), run a knife against the inside of the can to easily chop apples

The streusel:

1 cup brown sugar

1 cup chopped roasted pecans or walnuts

2 teaspoons cinnamon

1/2 teaspoon nutmeg

1/4 cup all-purpose flour

1/2 stick butter

The molasses glaze:

1 teaspoon lemon extract

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

1/8 cup molasses

Spray or grease a 9-inch-by-13-inch glass dish. Preheat oven 350 degrees.

Mix cake mix and pour 1/2 batter in bottom of dish. Place small pats of butter (1/4 stick) over the cake batter. Spread half of streusel mixture of brown sugar, cinnamon, nutmeg, flour, roasted nuts over butter. Spread apple pie filling over streusel mixture.

Repeat the batter, butter, and streusel mixture.

When it has about 10 minutes left drizzle the molasses over the top by combining the molasses and flavorings to make a glaze.

Bake for 35 to 40 minutes or until you see it brown and toothpick clean.

Source: The source is unknown to me, as I have had this recipe for years. I failed to write down who gave it to me, but we really enjoy it every fall.

French Dip Biscuits

French Dip Biscuits are refrigerated biscuits, stuffed with roast beef, provolone, horseradish, and baked. Brush with melted butter when they are hot. Serve with a side of hot au jus for parties, tailgating, lunch or dinner. These are always a hit!

1 (16.3-oz) can refrigerated biscuits (8-count)

1 pound thinly sliced deli roast beef

2 tablespoons creamy horseradish sauce or to taste

8 slices provolone cheese

1 (1-ounce) packet Au Jus Gravy mix

Preheat oven to 400 degrees. Line a baking sheet with parchment paper.

Separate each biscuit into two layers. Spread each layer with horseradish sauce. Top half of the biscuit layers with provolone cheese slice and roast beef. Top meat and cheese with remaining biscuit layers and pinch edges to seal. Place on the prepared baking sheet.

Bake for 12 to 15 minutes, until golden brown.

While biscuits are baking, prepare Au Jus Gravy mix according to package directions.

Notes: Can use your favorite cheese in place of provolone — pepper jack, cheddar, or white cheddar would all be good. Suggest using a can of Pillsbury Grands! Flaky Layer biscuits in this recipe. Brush baked biscuits with melted butter and sprinkle with dried parsley, if desired.

Source: www.plainchicken.com/french-dip-biscuits/?fbclid=IwAR3Jnyfy3ES6hG7kPpiKYQYnRXUpn2q5VoZt84IrzxVxT6SSPLkg-hSpx5A

South Carolina Bird Dogs

This may become your new favorite sandwich, especially for game time! Chicken fingers, bacon, cheese, and honey mustard served in a warm hot dog bun. Great for a quick lunch, dinner, or parties! We love to take these to the parking lot for tailgating food! Assemble and warm up on the grill before the big game. Everyone loves these easy chicken finger sandwiches.

8 breaded chicken fingers, cooked

8 slices cooked bacon

1 cup shredded cheddar cheese

1/2 cup honey mustard dressing

8 hot dog buns

For each Bird Dog, chop chicken finger and place in hot dog bun.

Top with one slice of bacon, crumbled. Top bacon and chicken with 2 tablespoons cheese. Melt the cheese with a kitchen blow torch or under the oven broiler.

Top with 1 tablespoon honey mustard dressing.

Notes: Suggest using Martin's Potato Rolls for this recipe. They are the best if you can find them, I highly suggest using them.

Source: www.plainchicken.com/south-carolina-bird-dogs-football-friday/

The Pioneer Woman's Mulled Apple Cider

Rhee Drummond put this recipe in her holiday cookbook, and you will enjoy it all year through. Whether you are planning a ghoulish gathering for Halloween on a Christmas party, this apple cider recipes will fulfill your beverage option.

Makes about 1 1/4 gallons.

1 gallon apple cider

3 Granny Smith apples, skin on

1 orange

1 tablespoon allspice berries

5-7 cinnamon sticks

1/2 cup fresh cranberries

1/2 cup sugar

1 cup apple brandy or regular brandy, optional

Pour the apple cider into a large pot over medium-high heat. Dice up the apples and toss them into the cider. Peel the rind off the orange in large pieces and toss them in. Add the allspice berries, the cinnamon sticks, and the cranberries. Add the sugar and stir it around to dissolve.

Bring the mixture to a low boil, then reduce the heat to low and simmer for 45 minutes to one hour. Add the brandy if using, then simmer for another 10 to 15 minutes. Serve warm.

Source: www.reluctantentertainer.com/the-pioneer-womans-mulled-apple-cider-recipe/?fbclid=IwAR0bfce6ZrkZfxiED-jDwq2KK6nR9Nku0pXDNyJweA_8QWSeg8z7vkKX-4M

Creamy Tuscan Chicken

This creamy Tuscan chicken recipe is fast, easy, and totally delicious. You will love the creamy sauce with sun-dried tomatoes, basil, and fresh spinach! Ready in 25 minutes.

2 large chicken breasts, sliced lengthwise

Salt and pepper to taste

1/2 teaspoon garlic powder

Flour for dredging

1 tablespoon olive oil

1 tablespoon butter

1/4 cup chicken broth or dry white wine

1 heaping teaspoon Dijon mustard

1 cup heavy/whipping cream

2 cups (loosely packed) fresh baby spinach

1/4 cup sun-dried tomatoes (see note)

1 tablespoon fresh basil chopped

Cut the chicken in half lengthwise. Sprinkle with salt and pepper and garlic powder on both sides. Coat in flour.

Melt the oil and butter in a skillet over medium-high heat. Once hot, add the chicken and cook for four to five minutes/side or until golden. Take the chicken out of the pan and set aside.

Deglaze the pan with the chicken broth and Dijon mustard. Scrape up any brown bits and let it simmer for one to two minutes.

Stir in the cream, spinach, and sun-dried tomatoes. Add the chicken back to the pan. Cook for five minutes or until the chicken is fully cooked through and the sauce reduces a bit. Stir in the basil and season with extra salt and pepper if needed. Serve immediately.

Notes: If the sun-dried tomatoes are not packed in oil, you may want to add a bit more. The oil-packed ones taste more concentrated. I drain the oil prior to adding them to the pan.

If you have particularly small chicken breasts, I recommend leaving them whole and cooking them for a few minutes longer.

Chicken is safe to eat when it's reached an internal temperature of 165F. Use an instant read thermometer to test for doneness.

Source: www.saltandlavender.com/creamy-tuscan-chicken/?fbclid=IwAR2C8t4uyyHzd7tOM33qxTaLx9e4bMGHY49eqRUKuCYxW7oMekbUb5lBjQY

Honey Ham Biscuit Sliders

These sliders use canned biscuits instead of regular rolls. The biscuits are packed full of honey mustard, Swiss cheese, and our favorite Boar's Head Virginia Baked Ham. We brushed sliders with some warm honey as soon as they came out of the oven. They were delicious! Great for breakfast lunch or dinner. These are always a hit!