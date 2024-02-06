95-year-old interrupts mask making by surviving coronavirus

MARYSVILLE, Ohio -- When the coronavirus pandemic began, Miriam Looker sprang into action at the behest of her stepson, a central Ohio doctor.

Looker, 95, used her supply of quilting materials and soon was making up to 10 masks a day at her assisted living facility in Marysville, about 30 miles northwest of Columbus. Then, as she pushed well more than 1,000 masks, Looker took a break -- to recover from COVID-19 herself.

"It was kind of my turn, I guess," she said.

After feeling exhausted and taking a lot of naps in November, Looker was feeling like herself again and started back in. She cuts out patterns at night and adds pleats while watching the news, then inserts elastic straps the next day.

The masks have gone to her stepson's patients, residents at Walnut Crossing Assisted Living Community where Looker lives, churches, hospice groups and schools.

"It's something to do when you're tired of reading and tired of whatever is going on, or don't want to do it," Looker said. "I can always sew, and it was fun."

Looker now estimates she's made about 1,700 masks, slightly ahead of a fellow resident who's pushing 1,300 of her own.

It's not the first time Looker has worked with material in an effort to save lives. In 1943, she had just finished her first year at Glenville St. College in her hometown of Glenville, West Virginia, when military recruiters came looking for women for the war effort.