7 dead after tour boat sinks in Hungary

BUDAPEST, Hungary -- Rescue crews in Hungary's capital were preparing to raise a sightseeing boat from the bottom of the Danube River Thursday as search teams scoured the waters for 21 people missing after the vessel, packed with South Korean tourists, collided with a larger cruise ship and sank.

Seven people are confirmed dead and seven were rescued, all of them South Koreans, Hungarian officials said. Hungary's state TV reported all those rescued have been released from the hospital except one who's being treated for broken ribs. Police launched a criminal investigation into the incident.

A South Korean group on a package tour of Europe -- including 30 tourists, two guides and a photographer -- were on an hourlong sightseeing tour of Budapest when their boat collided with a Viking cruise ship amid a downpour Wednesday evening.

Nineteen South Koreans and two Hungarian crew members -- the captain and his assistant -- remain missing.

A map released by Hungarian police showed the locations and times the seven bodies were recovered, with one body found nearly 7.5 miles downstream, nearly three hours after the collision.

"Those contributing to the search will continue to do everything possible ... along the full Hungarian stretch of the Danube's coasts in the interests of the locating the missing persons," Budapest police said in a statement, adding the river was flowing at speeds of about 6 miles per hour.

Officials said preparations to bring up the 70-year-old boat, which was built in the former Soviet Union, could take days.

The sunken boat was located early Thursday near the Margit Bridge, not far from the neo-Gothic Parliament building on the riverbank.

Video released by Hungarian police showed the sightseeing boat, identified as the Mermaid, traveling closely side by side and in the same direction as a German-built Viking cruise ship as they approached the bridge Wednesday night.

The Mermaid then appeared to steer slightly to its left, into the path of the 443-feet-long cruise ship, which continued to sail on at the same speed. The two collided and the sightseeing boat was then seen tipping on its side between the bridge's two supports.

"As the Viking comes into contact with (the Mermaid), it overturns it and in about seven seconds, as it turn on its side, it sinks," Police Col. Adrian Pal said.