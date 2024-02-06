5-year-old places flag at Veterans Cemetery

BLOOMFIELD, Mo. -- Dan Slavings and his 5-year-old grandson Logan share a special job together, to honor some special people.

They place flags at the Missouri Veterans Cemetery at Bloomfield, Missouri the week before Memorial Day and Veterans Day.

Nine years ago, when Slavings was involved with Boy Scout Troop 72 in Bloomfield, he received a call from then-Missouri Veterans Cemetery Director Ken Swearington.

"Ken, who was the director then, called and said he needed some help putting out flags at the cemetery," said Slavings. "So I said sure, we would be glad to."

Slavings, an Army veteran himself, serving from 1986 to 1991, gathered his scout troop and they started placing flags in the cemetery for Memorial Day and Veterans Day. Slavings continued placing flags with the scouts each year.

Things changed four years ago, when Slavings was preparing to leave the house to place flags at the cemetery.

"Logan wanted to go, so I said sure," Slavings stated.

As Slavings was walking along the Ceremonial Wall, placing flags in wooden posts, he realized Logan had run up behind him.

"As I was putting them (flags) in the holes, he came up behind me and he started putting them in the holes," said Slavings.

Logan was 16 months old at the time, and now can place all the flags at the Ceremonial Wall by himself. When asked why he wanted to place flags at the cemetery, his answer was short and to the point.

"I just wanted to," said Logan, who is the son of Matt and Courtney Tidwell.

Once at the cemetery, Logan needs little instruction. The flags are set out in bundles of 10 at various points along the Ceremonial Wall. Logan then picks up a bundle, removes the rubber band and places the flags. This process continues until all flags at the Ceremonial Wall have been placed.