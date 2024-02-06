What's a woman to do when her adult children are both 16 hours away on Mother's Day weekend? If you're me, you celebrate by splurging on the fine dining experience you think they may have wanted you to have. 36 Restaurant & Bar: Table for one, please.

I considered taking advantage of their curbside service and enjoying a high end meal in the casual comfort of my own home. My mind quickly filled with images of my hound dog baying, whimpering and dramatically convulsing on the floor nearby as I tried to enjoy my luxurious meal. I'm an experienced mom and can handle begging tactics. I've never had a problem setting boundaries and saying "no" to my kids. I cannot, however, say "no" to my dog. Actually, I take that back. What I say to him is "NO! NO! NO! Stop that! Bad dog! No!" in a firm and consistent tone ... until his puppy dog eyes eventually work their magic, trigger my guilt, and I hand over the last morsels of whatever I happen to be eating. He is an expert at his craft. What can I say? I've mellowed out. I justify my actions by calculating he is 91 years old (in dog years). He has provided his family with entertainment, comfort and unconditional love. He has earned some pampering, hasn't he?

That's when it hit me. I did the math and I am basically 322 years old. I've had the joy of raising two human beings and everything else being a mother entails. Not only do I love and admire them, I like who my adult children are as individuals. Motherhood is a huge responsibility. It is work. It can be stressful and exhausting. You cannot be a good mother without sacrifice. Motherhood is also a huge privilege. It is a gift. I am grateful I've had the opportunity to know that depth of love and decided it was definitely something which called for celebration. Now that you understand how I convinced my mom brain to splurge on a fine dining experience, let's move on to the restaurant.

I reviewed the menu online before I arrived. Hope Herring, the Front of House manager, greeted me at the door and took time to chat about the restaurant and local food industry. What I gleaned from my interactions with Hope and my server, Tim, was that our local food industry is very much like a family in many ways. The owners, chef, and various staff members began their relationships as co-workers at various area restaurants. Luckily, some of those relationships resulted in friendships, engagements, marriages, children and the birth of business partnerships, such as 36 Restaurant & Bar.