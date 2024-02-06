2023 SEMO District Fair winners

Reserve grand champion female: Emmet Schomaker, Palmyra, Missouri

DRAFT HORSES AND MULES

Draft Mules

Grand champion horse mule: Dale Moreland, Dexter, Missouri

Reserve grand champion horse mule: Dale Moreland, Dexter, Missouri

Grand champion mare mule: Cherlyn Adams, Lamar, Missouri

Reserve grand champion mare mule: Dale Moreland, Dexter, Missouri

Champion miniature mule: Jeffery Miller, Butler, Missouri

Reserve champion miniature mule: Jeffery Miller, Butler, Missouri

Champion pair of mules: Dale Moreland, Dexter, Missouri

Draft Ponies

Champion stallion: Steve Mangels, Oak Ridge

Reserve champion stallion: Steve Mangels, Oak Ridge

Champion mare: Steve Mangels, Oak Ridge

Reserve champion mare: Steve Mangels, Oak Ridge

Champion gelding: Steve Mangels, Oak Ridge

Reserve champion felding: Darla Mangels, Oak Ridge

Draft Horses

Champion stallion: Weston Mangels, Jackson

Reserve champion stallion: Weston Mangels, Jackson

Champion gelding: Charlie Meier, Jackson

Reserve champion gelding: Charlie Meier, Jackson

Champion mare: Weston Mangels, Jackson

Reserve champion mare: Weston Mangels, Jackson

SWINE

Junior champion Hampshire gilt: Carter Modglin, Chaffee, Missouri

Grand champion Hampshire gilt: Carter Modglin, Chaffee, Missouri

junior champion Berkshire gilt: Mark James, Jackson

Reserve junior champion Berkshire gilt: Mark James, Jackson

Grand champion Berkshire gilt: Mark James, Jackson

Reserve grand champion Berkshire gilt: Mark James, Jackson

Junior champion commercial gilt: Elise Nothdurft, Cape Girardeau

Reserve junior champion commercial gilt: Mark James, Jackson

Grand champion commercial gilt: Elise Nothdurft, Cape Girardeau

Reserve grand champion commercial gilt: Mark James, Jackson

Grand champion open barrow: Mark James, Jackson

Champion market barrows carcass real time: Peyton Schroeder, Grandin, Missouri

Reserve champion market barrows carcass real time: Aggie Schroeder, Grandin, Missouri

Champion market barrow carcass on foot: Taylor Nothdurft, Sikeston, Missouri

Champion market barrow carcass on foot: Blake Aufdenberg, Burfordville

SHEEP

Sheep Premier Breeders

Southdown: Joe Ferguson, Marquand, Missouri

Polypays: Joe Ferguson, Marquand, Missouri

Suffolk: Joe Ferguson, Marquand, Missouri

Katahdins: Austin Petzoldt, Jackson

Shropshire: Emma Chandler, Fredericktown, Missouri

Tunis: Emma Chandler, Fredericktown, Missouri

White Dorper: Hazel Huelsmann, Advance, Missouri

Other Wool Breeds: Joe Ferguson, Marquand, Missouri

Other Meat Breeds: Joe Ferguson, Marquand, Missouri

POULTRY AND OTHER SMALL ANIMALS

Champion single comb clean leg standard class: Mike Tolka, Odin, Illiinois

Reserve champion single comb clean leg standard class: Kevin Tolka, Odin, Illinois

Champion all other comb clean leg standard class: Larry Parr, Carbondale, Illinois

Reserve champion all other comb clean leg standard class: Paige Burns, Jackson

Champion single comb feather leg standard class: Brooklyn Burns, Jackson

Reserve champion single comb feather leg standard class: Brooklyn Burns, Jackson

Champion all other comb feather leg standard class: Phyllis Sinn, Cape Girardeau

Reserve champion all other comb feather leg standard class: Phyllis Sinn, Cape Girardeau

Champion single comb clean leg bantam class: Troy Tyler, Jackson

Reserve champion single comb clean leg bantam class: Brooklyn Burns, Jackson

Champion all other comb clean leg bantam class: Larry Parr, Carbondale, Illinois

Reserve champion all other comb clean leg bantam Class: Brad Burns, Jackson

Champion single comb feather leg bantam class: Kevin Tolka, Odin, Illinois

Reserve champion single comb feather leg bantam class: Paige Burns, Jackson

Champion all other comb feather leg bantam class: Mike Tolka, Odin, Illinois

Reserve champion all other comb feather leg bantam class: Tami Tyler, Jackson

Champion large duck: Susan Duvall, Perryville, Missouri

Reserve champion large duck: Susan Duvall, Perryville, Missouri

Champion bantam duck: Larry Parr, Carbondale, Illinois

Reserve champion bantam duck: Brad Burns, Jackson

Champion goose: Matt Simmons, Marion, Illinois

Reserve champion goose: Norman Dale, Dongola, Illinois

Champion turkey: Matt Simmons, Marion, Illinois

Reserve champion turkey: Luke Blattel, Chaffee, Missouri

Champion large pigeon class: Kaleb Davis, Cape Girardeau

Reserve champion large pigeon class: Luke Blattel, Chaffee, Missouri

Champion small pigeon class: Matt Simmons, Marion, Illilnois

Reserve champion small pigeon class: Richard Britain, Chaffee, Missouri

Champion dove: Mark Uhrhan, Cape Girardeau

Reserve champion dove: Mark Uhrhan, Cape Girardeau

Champion guinea pig: Whitley Morris, Marquand, Missouri

Reserve champion guinea pig: Whitley Morris, Marquand, Missouri

Champion large rabbit class: Susan Duvall, Perryville, Missouri

Reserve champion large rabbit class: Susan Duvall, Perryville, Missouri

Champion medium rabbit class: Susan Duvall, Perryville, Missouri

Reserve champion medium rabbit class: Abby Morrison, Oak Ridge

Champion small rabbit class holland lop, lion head, Jersey wooly: Susan Duvall, Perryville, Missouri

Reserve champion small rabbit class holland lop, lion head, Jersey wooly: Brenda Kneir, Cape Girardeau

Champion small rabbit class mini rex, Netherland dwarf, Polish, other: Susan Duvall, Perryville, Missouri

Reserve champion small rabbit class mini Rex, Netherland dwarf, Polish, other: Kainen Reker, Cape Girardeau

Overall grand champion poultry exhibit: Phyllis Sinn, Cape Girardeau

Overall grand champion pigeon: Kaleb Davis, Cape Girardeau

Overall grand champion guinea pig: Whitley Morris, Marquand, Missouri

Overall grand champion rabbit: Susan Duvall, Perryville, Missouri

Field Crops

Grand champion: 70 ears of corn: JC Brucker, Chaffee, Missouri

Grand champion: 10 ears of corn: Kara Seiler, Scott City, Missouri

Grand champion: 1 ear of corn: Emma Essner, Chaffee, Missouri

Grand champion: 3 stalks of soybeans, oil: JC Brucker, Chaffee, Missouri

Grand champion hay bale: Joe Kirchdoerfer, Cape Girardeau

Horticulture

Best of show: fruits: BJ McArthur, Jackson

Best of show: vegetables: Luke Moll, Cape Girardeau

Best of show: miscellaneous: Aaron Pobst, Sikeston, Missouri

Best of show: garden display: Marti Warhurst, Cape Girardeau

Floriculture

Best of show: potted plant: Chris Pulley, Jackson

Best of show: cut flowers: Denise Jahns, Perryville, Missouri

Best of show: arrangement: Samantha Brown, Jackson

Family & Consumer Science

Best of show: Canning: Shirley Weaver, Altenburg, Missouri

Best of show in canning: Shirley Weaver, Altenburg, Missouri

Best of show: baking: Connie Hanner, Cape Girardeau

Best of show: sewing: Morgan Loesel, Jackson

Best of show: quilts, hand-quilting: Helen Vandeven, Marble Hill, Missouri

Best of show: quilts, hand-quilting: Helen Vandeven, Marble Hill, Missouri

Best of show: quilts, machine-quilting: Caroline Tilghman, Cape Girardeau

Best of show: quilts, machine-quilting: Caroline Tilghman, Cape Girardeau

Photography

Best of show: Tom McCreary, Cape Girardeau

Best of show, Age 13: 17: Anna Ahrens, Jackson

Best of show, Age 12 and under: Hadley Bradshaw, Gordonville

Fine Arts

Best of show: Barb Duncan, Jackson

Crafts and Hobbies

Best of show: Paul Clarke, Cape Girardeau

Best of show, age 12 and under: Keagan Zschille, Cape Girardeau