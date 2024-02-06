2023 SEMO District Fair winners

Champion junior heifer calf: Birk Beef Cattle, Gordonville
Reserve champion junior heifer calf: Hat Creek Genetics, Jackson
Champion heifer calf: Hat Creek Genetics, Jackson
Reserve champion heifer calf: Versemann Angus, Jackson
Intermediate champion heifer: Wyatt Pohlman, Oak Ridge
Reserve intermediate champion heifer: Hahs Farms, Friedheim
junior champion heifer: Jacob Bollinger, Sedgewickville, Missouri
Reserve junior champion heifer: Hahs Farms, Friedheim
Senior champion heifer: Hahs Farms, Friedheim
Reserve senior champion heifer: Lane Pohlman, Oak Ridge
Grand champion heifer: Birk Beef Cattle, Gordonville
Reserve grand champion heifer: Hat Creek Genetics, Jackson
Champion junior bull calf: Hat Creek Genetics, Jackson
Reserve Champion junior Bull calf: Hahs Farms, Friedheim
Champion bull calf: Butch's Angus, Jackson
Reserve champion bull calf: Hat Creek Genetics, Jackson
Intermediate champion bull: Birk Beef Cattle, Gordonville
Grand champion bull: Birk Beef Cattle, Gordonville
Reserve grand champion bull: Butch's Angus, Jackson
Grand champion cow/calf: Phillip Mueller, Perryville, Missouri
Champion junior heifer calf: Emmalee Mueller, Perryville, Missouri
Reserve champion junior heifer calf: Phillip Mueller, Perryville, Missouri
Champion heifer calf: Bailey and Shelby Pearl, DuQuoin, Illinois
Reserve champion heifer calf: Alex Roth, Frohna, Missouri
Intermediate champion heifer: Bailey and Shelby Pearl, DuQuoin, Illinois
Reserve intermediate champion heifer: Bailey and Shelby Pearl, DuQuoin, Illinois
Junior champion heifer: Bailey and Shelby Pearl, DuQuoin, Illinois
Reserve junior champion heifer: Hat Creek Genetics, Jackson
Senior champion heifer: Phillip Mueller, Perryville, Missouri
Reserve senior champion heifer: Haleigh Ferguson, Windsor, Missouri
Grand champion heifer: Bailey and Shelby Pearl, DuQuoin, Illinois
Reserve grand champion heifer: Bailey and Shelby Pearl, DuQuoin, Illinois
Champion junior bull calf: Phillip Mueller, Perryville, Missouri
Reserve champion junior Bull calf: Phillip Mueller, Perryville, Missouri
Champion bull calf: Alex Roth, Frohna, Missouri
Reserve champion bull calf: Bailey and Shelby Pearl, DuQuoin, Illinois
Intermediate champion bull: Rheinecker Farms, Cutler, Illinois
Junior champion bull: Emmalee Mueller, Perryville, Missouri
Grand champion bull: Alex Roth, Frohna, Missouri
Reserve grand champion bull: Emmalee Mueller, Perryville, Missouri
Grand champion cow/calf: Shady Ridge Simmentals, Cape Girardeau
Champion junior heifer calf: Andrew Puchbauer, Friedheim
Reserve champion junior heifer calf: Grant Meyer, Sedgewickville, Missouri
Champion heifer calf: Hayley Hahs, Daisy
Reserve champion heifer calf: Hayley Hahs, Daisy
Intermediate champion heifer: Case Seabaugh, Patton, Missouri
Junior champion heifer: Andrew Puchbauer, Friedheim
Reserve junior champion heifer: Abagayle Britton, Olmsted, Illinois
Senior champion heifer: Lonnie Peetz, St. Joseph, Missouri
Reserve senior champion heifer: Kole Nothdurft, Advance, Missouri
Grand champion heifer: Andrew Puchbauer, Friedheim
Reserve grand champion heifer: Lonnie Peetz, St. Joseph, Missouri
Champion junior bull calf: Andrew Puchbauer, Friedheim
Reserve champion junior bull calf: Carson Hahs, Oak Ridge
Champion bull calf: Lonnie Peetz, St. Joseph, Missouri
Reserve champion bull calf: Shady Ridge Simmentals, Cape Girardeau
junior champion bull: Lonnie Peetz, St. Joseph, Missouri
Reserve junior champion bull: Kole Nothdurft, Advance, Missouri
Grand champion vull: Lonnie Peetz, St. Joseph, Missouri
Reserve grand champion bull: Andrew Puchbauer, Friedheim
Champion junior heifer calf: Lily Stephens, Puxico, Missouri
Reserve champion junior heifer calf: Kate Wachter, Jackson
Champion heifer calf: Ty Wright, Jackson
Reserve champion heifer calf: Ty Wright, Jackson
Junior champion heifer: Schabbing Shorthorn Farms, Cape Girardeau
Reserve junior champion heifer: Schabbing Shorthorn Farms, Cape Girardeau
Senior champion heifer: Lily Stephens, Puxico, Missouri
Reserve senior champion heifer: Ty Wright, Jackson
Grand champion heifer: Schabbing Shorthorn Farms, Cape Girardeau
Reserve grand champion heifer: Schabbing Shorthorn Farms, Cape Girardeau
junior champion bull: Schabbing Shorthorn Farms, Cape Girardeau
Reserve junior champion bull: Schabbing Shorthorn Farms, Cape Girardeau
Grand champion bull: Schabbing Shorthorn Farms, Cape Girardeau
Reserve grand champion bull: Schabbing Shorthorn Farms, Cape Girardeau
Champion junior heifer calf: Lydia Hunt, Frohna, Missouri
Reserve champion junior heifer calf: Afton Palisch, Frohna, Missouri
Champion heifer calf: Austin Hunt, Frohna, Missouri
Reserve champion heifer calf: Snowy River Charolais, Sedgewickville, Missouri
Intermediate champion heifer: Tim Mueller, Altenburg, Missouri
Reserve intermediate champion heifer: Seth Mueller, Altenburg, Missouri
junior champion heifer: Abagayle Britton, Olmsted, Illinois
Reserve junior champion heifer: Maebry Enderle, Jackson
Senior champion heifer: Austin Hunt, Frohna, Missouri
Reserve senior champion heifer: Ansley Palisch, Frohna, Missouri
Grand champion heifer: Abagayle Britton, Olmsted, Illinois
Reserve grand champion heifer: Austin Hunt, Frohna, Missouri
Champion junior bull calf: Ansley Palisch, Frohna, Missouri
Reserve champion junior bull calf: Trevor Miller, Perryville, Missouri
Champion bull calf: Snowy River Charolais, Sedgewickville, Missouri
Intermediate champion bull: Snowy River Charolais, Sedgewickville, Missouri
Reserve intermediate champion bull: Trevor Miller, Perryville, Missouri
junior champion bull: Coebie Glastetter, Cape Girardeau
Reserve junior champion bull: Austin Hunt, Frohna, Missouri
Grand champion bull: Snowy River Charolais, Sedgewickville, Missouri
Reserve grand champion bull: Coebie Glastetter, Cape Girardeau
Grand champion cow/calf: Landon Trankler, Burfordville
Reserve grand champion cow/calf: Shane Jansen, Whitewater
Champion junior heifer calf: Mark Wessell, Cape Girardeau
Reserve champion junior heifer calf: Mark Wessell, Cape Girardeau
Champion heifer calf: Logan Wessell, Cape Girardeau
Reserve champion heifer calf: Ben Martin, Puxico, Missouri
Intermediate champion heifer: Bridget Welker, Cape Girardeau
Reserve intermediate champion heifer: Shane Jansen, Whitewater
Junior champion heifer: Logan Wessell, Cape Girardeau
Reserve junior champion heifer: Frances Hendrix, Farmington, Missouri
Senior champion heifer: Ty Bollinger, Jackson
Reserve champion senior heifer: Kierstin Bollinger, Jackson
Grand champion heifer: Logan Wessell, Cape Girardeau
Reserve grand champion heifer: Ty Bollinger, Jackson
junior champion female: Robert Landgraf, Jackson
Reserve junior champion female: Robert Landgraf, Jackson
Senior champion female: Robert Landgraf, Jackson
Reserve senior champion female: Robert Landgraf, Jackson
Grand champion female: Robert Landgraf, Jackson
Reserve grand champion Female: Robert Landgraf, Jackson
Junior champion female: Ronald Walther, Jackson
Reserve junior champion female: John Schoen, Jackson
Senior champion female: Tricia Walther, Jackson
Reserve senior champion female: John Schoen, Jackson
Grand champion female: Tricia Walther, Jackson
Reserve grand champion female: John Schoen, Jackson
Junior champion female: Clayton Kirchdoerfer, Cape Girardeau
Reserve junior champion female: Clayton Kirchdoerfer, Cape Girardeau
Senior champion female: Joe Kirchdoerfer, Cape Girardeau
Reserve senior champion female: Tyler Kirchdoerfer, Cape Girardeau
Grand champion female: Joe Kirchdoerfer, Cape Girardeau
Reserve grand champion female: Tyler Kirchdoerfer, Cape Girardeau
Junior champion female: John Schoen, Jackson
Reserve junior champion female: Emmet Schomaker, Palmyra, Missouri
Senior champion cemale: Emmet Schomaker, Palmyra, Missouri
Reserve champion female: Emmet Schomaker, Palmyra, Missouri
Grand champion female: Emmet Schomaker, Palmyra, Missouri
Reserve grand champion female: Emmet Schomaker, Palmyra, Missouri
Junior champion female: Emmet Schomaker, Palmyra, Missouri
Reserve junior champion female: Emmet Schomaker, Palmyra, Missouri
Senior champion female: Josh Walther, Jackson
Reserve senior champion female: Emmet Schomaker, Palmyra, Missouri
Grand champion female: Josh Walther, Jackson
Reserve grand champion female: Emmet Schomaker, Palmyra, Missouri
Grand champion horse mule: Dale Moreland, Dexter, Missouri
Reserve grand champion horse mule: Dale Moreland, Dexter, Missouri
Grand champion mare mule: Cherlyn Adams, Lamar, Missouri
Reserve grand champion mare mule: Dale Moreland, Dexter, Missouri
Champion miniature mule: Jeffery Miller, Butler, Missouri
Reserve champion miniature mule: Jeffery Miller, Butler, Missouri
Champion pair of mules: Dale Moreland, Dexter, Missouri
Champion stallion: Steve Mangels, Oak Ridge
Reserve champion stallion: Steve Mangels, Oak Ridge
Champion mare: Steve Mangels, Oak Ridge
Reserve champion mare: Steve Mangels, Oak Ridge
Champion gelding: Steve Mangels, Oak Ridge
Reserve champion felding: Darla Mangels, Oak Ridge
Champion stallion: Weston Mangels, Jackson
Reserve champion stallion: Weston Mangels, Jackson
Champion gelding: Charlie Meier, Jackson
Reserve champion gelding: Charlie Meier, Jackson
Champion mare: Weston Mangels, Jackson
Reserve champion mare: Weston Mangels, Jackson
Junior champion Hampshire gilt: Carter Modglin, Chaffee, Missouri
Grand champion Hampshire gilt: Carter Modglin, Chaffee, Missouri
junior champion Berkshire gilt: Mark James, Jackson
Reserve junior champion Berkshire gilt: Mark James, Jackson
Grand champion Berkshire gilt: Mark James, Jackson
Reserve grand champion Berkshire gilt: Mark James, Jackson
Junior champion commercial gilt: Elise Nothdurft, Cape Girardeau
Reserve junior champion commercial gilt: Mark James, Jackson
Grand champion commercial gilt: Elise Nothdurft, Cape Girardeau
Reserve grand champion commercial gilt: Mark James, Jackson
Grand champion open barrow: Mark James, Jackson
Champion market barrows carcass real time: Peyton Schroeder, Grandin, Missouri
Reserve champion market barrows carcass real time: Aggie Schroeder, Grandin, Missouri
Champion market barrow carcass on foot: Taylor Nothdurft, Sikeston, Missouri
Champion market barrow carcass on foot: Blake Aufdenberg, Burfordville
Southdown: Joe Ferguson, Marquand, Missouri
Polypays: Joe Ferguson, Marquand, Missouri
Suffolk: Joe Ferguson, Marquand, Missouri
Katahdins: Austin Petzoldt, Jackson
Shropshire: Emma Chandler, Fredericktown, Missouri
Tunis: Emma Chandler, Fredericktown, Missouri
White Dorper: Hazel Huelsmann, Advance, Missouri
Other Wool Breeds: Joe Ferguson, Marquand, Missouri
Other Meat Breeds: Joe Ferguson, Marquand, Missouri
POULTRY AND OTHER SMALL ANIMALS
Champion single comb clean leg standard class: Mike Tolka, Odin, Illiinois
Reserve champion single comb clean leg standard class: Kevin Tolka, Odin, Illinois
Champion all other comb clean leg standard class: Larry Parr, Carbondale, Illinois
Reserve champion all other comb clean leg standard class: Paige Burns, Jackson
Champion single comb feather leg standard class: Brooklyn Burns, Jackson
Reserve champion single comb feather leg standard class: Brooklyn Burns, Jackson
Champion all other comb feather leg standard class: Phyllis Sinn, Cape Girardeau
Reserve champion all other comb feather leg standard class: Phyllis Sinn, Cape Girardeau
Champion single comb clean leg bantam class: Troy Tyler, Jackson
Reserve champion single comb clean leg bantam class: Brooklyn Burns, Jackson
Champion all other comb clean leg bantam class: Larry Parr, Carbondale, Illinois
Reserve champion all other comb clean leg bantam Class: Brad Burns, Jackson
Champion single comb feather leg bantam class: Kevin Tolka, Odin, Illinois
Reserve champion single comb feather leg bantam class: Paige Burns, Jackson
Champion all other comb feather leg bantam class: Mike Tolka, Odin, Illinois
Reserve champion all other comb feather leg bantam class: Tami Tyler, Jackson
Champion large duck: Susan Duvall, Perryville, Missouri
Reserve champion large duck: Susan Duvall, Perryville, Missouri
Champion bantam duck: Larry Parr, Carbondale, Illinois
Reserve champion bantam duck: Brad Burns, Jackson
Champion goose: Matt Simmons, Marion, Illinois
Reserve champion goose: Norman Dale, Dongola, Illinois
Champion turkey: Matt Simmons, Marion, Illinois
Reserve champion turkey: Luke Blattel, Chaffee, Missouri
Champion large pigeon class: Kaleb Davis, Cape Girardeau
Reserve champion large pigeon class: Luke Blattel, Chaffee, Missouri
Champion small pigeon class: Matt Simmons, Marion, Illilnois
Reserve champion small pigeon class: Richard Britain, Chaffee, Missouri
Champion dove: Mark Uhrhan, Cape Girardeau
Reserve champion dove: Mark Uhrhan, Cape Girardeau
Champion guinea pig: Whitley Morris, Marquand, Missouri
Reserve champion guinea pig: Whitley Morris, Marquand, Missouri
Champion large rabbit class: Susan Duvall, Perryville, Missouri
Reserve champion large rabbit class: Susan Duvall, Perryville, Missouri
Champion medium rabbit class: Susan Duvall, Perryville, Missouri
Reserve champion medium rabbit class: Abby Morrison, Oak Ridge
Champion small rabbit class holland lop, lion head, Jersey wooly: Susan Duvall, Perryville, Missouri
Reserve champion small rabbit class holland lop, lion head, Jersey wooly: Brenda Kneir, Cape Girardeau
Champion small rabbit class mini rex, Netherland dwarf, Polish, other: Susan Duvall, Perryville, Missouri
Reserve champion small rabbit class mini Rex, Netherland dwarf, Polish, other: Kainen Reker, Cape Girardeau
Overall grand champion poultry exhibit: Phyllis Sinn, Cape Girardeau
Overall grand champion pigeon: Kaleb Davis, Cape Girardeau
Overall grand champion guinea pig: Whitley Morris, Marquand, Missouri
Overall grand champion rabbit: Susan Duvall, Perryville, Missouri
Grand champion: 70 ears of corn: JC Brucker, Chaffee, Missouri
Grand champion: 10 ears of corn: Kara Seiler, Scott City, Missouri
Grand champion: 1 ear of corn: Emma Essner, Chaffee, Missouri
Grand champion: 3 stalks of soybeans, oil: JC Brucker, Chaffee, Missouri
Grand champion hay bale: Joe Kirchdoerfer, Cape Girardeau
Best of show: fruits: BJ McArthur, Jackson
Best of show: vegetables: Luke Moll, Cape Girardeau
Best of show: miscellaneous: Aaron Pobst, Sikeston, Missouri
Best of show: garden display: Marti Warhurst, Cape Girardeau
Best of show: potted plant: Chris Pulley, Jackson
Best of show: cut flowers: Denise Jahns, Perryville, Missouri
Best of show: arrangement: Samantha Brown, Jackson
Best of show: Canning: Shirley Weaver, Altenburg, Missouri
(Best of show in danning creceived gift certificate from Gail Howard with Pampered Chef.)
Best of show: baking: Connie Hanner, Cape Girardeau
Best of show: sewing: Morgan Loesel, Jackson
Best of show: quilts, hand-quilting: Helen Vandeven, Marble Hill, Missouri
Best of show: hand-quilting received $50 cash award from River Heritage Quilters' Guild and $50 gift certificate from Bohemian Scrapsody Quilt Shop.
Best of show: quilts, machine-quilting: Caroline Tilghman, Cape Girardeau
Best of show: machine-quilting received $50 cash award from River Heritage Quilters' Guild and $50 gift certificate from Bohemian Scrapsody Quilt Shop.
Best of show: Tom McCreary, Cape Girardeau
Best of show, Age 13: 17: Anna Ahrens, Jackson
Best of show, Age 12 and under: Hadley Bradshaw, Gordonville
Best of show: Barb Duncan, Jackson
Best of show: Paul Clarke, Cape Girardeau
Best of show, age 12 and under: Keagan Zschille, Cape Girardeau
