FeaturesSeptember 30, 2023

2023 SEMO District Fair winners

Champion junior heifer calf: Birk Beef Cattle, Gordonville Reserve champion junior heifer calf: Hat Creek Genetics, Jackson Champion heifer calf: Hat Creek Genetics, Jackson Reserve champion heifer calf: Versemann Angus, Jackson Intermediate champion heifer: Wyatt Pohlman, Oak Ridge...

Open Class Award Winners

Beef

Angus

Champion junior heifer calf: Birk Beef Cattle, Gordonville

Reserve champion junior heifer calf: Hat Creek Genetics, Jackson

Champion heifer calf: Hat Creek Genetics, Jackson

Reserve champion heifer calf: Versemann Angus, Jackson

Intermediate champion heifer: Wyatt Pohlman, Oak Ridge

Reserve intermediate champion heifer: Hahs Farms, Friedheim

junior champion heifer: Jacob Bollinger, Sedgewickville, Missouri

Reserve junior champion heifer: Hahs Farms, Friedheim

Senior champion heifer: Hahs Farms, Friedheim

Reserve senior champion heifer: Lane Pohlman, Oak Ridge

Grand champion heifer: Birk Beef Cattle, Gordonville

Reserve grand champion heifer: Hat Creek Genetics, Jackson

Champion junior bull calf: Hat Creek Genetics, Jackson

Reserve Champion junior Bull calf: Hahs Farms, Friedheim

Champion bull calf: Butch's Angus, Jackson

Reserve champion bull calf: Hat Creek Genetics, Jackson

Intermediate champion bull: Birk Beef Cattle, Gordonville

Grand champion bull: Birk Beef Cattle, Gordonville

Reserve grand champion bull: Butch's Angus, Jackson

Hereford

Grand champion cow/calf: Phillip Mueller, Perryville, Missouri

Champion junior heifer calf: Emmalee Mueller, Perryville, Missouri

Reserve champion junior heifer calf: Phillip Mueller, Perryville, Missouri

Champion heifer calf: Bailey and Shelby Pearl, DuQuoin, Illinois

Reserve champion heifer calf: Alex Roth, Frohna, Missouri

Intermediate champion heifer: Bailey and Shelby Pearl, DuQuoin, Illinois

Reserve intermediate champion heifer: Bailey and Shelby Pearl, DuQuoin, Illinois

Junior champion heifer: Bailey and Shelby Pearl, DuQuoin, Illinois

Reserve junior champion heifer: Hat Creek Genetics, Jackson

Senior champion heifer: Phillip Mueller, Perryville, Missouri

Reserve senior champion heifer: Haleigh Ferguson, Windsor, Missouri

Grand champion heifer: Bailey and Shelby Pearl, DuQuoin, Illinois

Reserve grand champion heifer: Bailey and Shelby Pearl, DuQuoin, Illinois

Champion junior bull calf: Phillip Mueller, Perryville, Missouri

Reserve champion junior Bull calf: Phillip Mueller, Perryville, Missouri

Champion bull calf: Alex Roth, Frohna, Missouri

Reserve champion bull calf: Bailey and Shelby Pearl, DuQuoin, Illinois

Intermediate champion bull: Rheinecker Farms, Cutler, Illinois

Junior champion bull: Emmalee Mueller, Perryville, Missouri

Grand champion bull: Alex Roth, Frohna, Missouri

Reserve grand champion bull: Emmalee Mueller, Perryville, Missouri

Simmental

Grand champion cow/calf: Shady Ridge Simmentals, Cape Girardeau

Champion junior heifer calf: Andrew Puchbauer, Friedheim

Reserve champion junior heifer calf: Grant Meyer, Sedgewickville, Missouri

Champion heifer calf: Hayley Hahs, Daisy

Reserve champion heifer calf: Hayley Hahs, Daisy

Intermediate champion heifer: Case Seabaugh, Patton, Missouri

Junior champion heifer: Andrew Puchbauer, Friedheim

Reserve junior champion heifer: Abagayle Britton, Olmsted, Illinois

Senior champion heifer: Lonnie Peetz, St. Joseph, Missouri

Reserve senior champion heifer: Kole Nothdurft, Advance, Missouri

Grand champion heifer: Andrew Puchbauer, Friedheim

Reserve grand champion heifer: Lonnie Peetz, St. Joseph, Missouri

Champion junior bull calf: Andrew Puchbauer, Friedheim

Reserve champion junior bull calf: Carson Hahs, Oak Ridge

Champion bull calf: Lonnie Peetz, St. Joseph, Missouri

Reserve champion bull calf: Shady Ridge Simmentals, Cape Girardeau

junior champion bull: Lonnie Peetz, St. Joseph, Missouri

Reserve junior champion bull: Kole Nothdurft, Advance, Missouri

Grand champion vull: Lonnie Peetz, St. Joseph, Missouri

Reserve grand champion bull: Andrew Puchbauer, Friedheim

Shorthorn/Shorthorn+

Champion junior heifer calf: Lily Stephens, Puxico, Missouri

Reserve champion junior heifer calf: Kate Wachter, Jackson

Champion heifer calf: Ty Wright, Jackson

Reserve champion heifer calf: Ty Wright, Jackson

Junior champion heifer: Schabbing Shorthorn Farms, Cape Girardeau

Reserve junior champion heifer: Schabbing Shorthorn Farms, Cape Girardeau

Senior champion heifer: Lily Stephens, Puxico, Missouri

Reserve senior champion heifer: Ty Wright, Jackson

Grand champion heifer: Schabbing Shorthorn Farms, Cape Girardeau

Reserve grand champion heifer: Schabbing Shorthorn Farms, Cape Girardeau

junior champion bull: Schabbing Shorthorn Farms, Cape Girardeau

Reserve junior champion bull: Schabbing Shorthorn Farms, Cape Girardeau

Grand champion bull: Schabbing Shorthorn Farms, Cape Girardeau

Reserve grand champion bull: Schabbing Shorthorn Farms, Cape Girardeau

All Other Breeds

Champion junior heifer calf: Lydia Hunt, Frohna, Missouri

Reserve champion junior heifer calf: Afton Palisch, Frohna, Missouri

Champion heifer calf: Austin Hunt, Frohna, Missouri

Reserve champion heifer calf: Snowy River Charolais, Sedgewickville, Missouri

Intermediate champion heifer: Tim Mueller, Altenburg, Missouri

Reserve intermediate champion heifer: Seth Mueller, Altenburg, Missouri

junior champion heifer: Abagayle Britton, Olmsted, Illinois

Reserve junior champion heifer: Maebry Enderle, Jackson

Senior champion heifer: Austin Hunt, Frohna, Missouri

Reserve senior champion heifer: Ansley Palisch, Frohna, Missouri

Grand champion heifer: Abagayle Britton, Olmsted, Illinois

Reserve grand champion heifer: Austin Hunt, Frohna, Missouri

Champion junior bull calf: Ansley Palisch, Frohna, Missouri

Reserve champion junior bull calf: Trevor Miller, Perryville, Missouri

Champion bull calf: Snowy River Charolais, Sedgewickville, Missouri

Intermediate champion bull: Snowy River Charolais, Sedgewickville, Missouri

Reserve intermediate champion bull: Trevor Miller, Perryville, Missouri

junior champion bull: Coebie Glastetter, Cape Girardeau

Reserve junior champion bull: Austin Hunt, Frohna, Missouri

Grand champion bull: Snowy River Charolais, Sedgewickville, Missouri

Reserve grand champion bull: Coebie Glastetter, Cape Girardeau

Commercial

Grand champion cow/calf: Landon Trankler, Burfordville

Reserve grand champion cow/calf: Shane Jansen, Whitewater

Champion junior heifer calf: Mark Wessell, Cape Girardeau

Reserve champion junior heifer calf: Mark Wessell, Cape Girardeau

Champion heifer calf: Logan Wessell, Cape Girardeau

Reserve champion heifer calf: Ben Martin, Puxico, Missouri

Intermediate champion heifer: Bridget Welker, Cape Girardeau

Reserve intermediate champion heifer: Shane Jansen, Whitewater

Junior champion heifer: Logan Wessell, Cape Girardeau

Reserve junior champion heifer: Frances Hendrix, Farmington, Missouri

Senior champion heifer: Ty Bollinger, Jackson

Reserve champion senior heifer: Kierstin Bollinger, Jackson

Grand champion heifer: Logan Wessell, Cape Girardeau

Reserve grand champion heifer: Ty Bollinger, Jackson

DAIRY

Brown Swiss

junior champion female: Robert Landgraf, Jackson

Reserve junior champion female: Robert Landgraf, Jackson

Senior champion female: Robert Landgraf, Jackson

Reserve senior champion female: Robert Landgraf, Jackson

Grand champion female: Robert Landgraf, Jackson

Reserve grand champion Female: Robert Landgraf, Jackson

Holstein

Junior champion female: Ronald Walther, Jackson

Reserve junior champion female: John Schoen, Jackson

Senior champion female: Tricia Walther, Jackson

Reserve senior champion female: John Schoen, Jackson

Grand champion female: Tricia Walther, Jackson

Reserve grand champion female: John Schoen, Jackson

Jersey

Junior champion female: Clayton Kirchdoerfer, Cape Girardeau

Reserve junior champion female: Clayton Kirchdoerfer, Cape Girardeau

Senior champion female: Joe Kirchdoerfer, Cape Girardeau

Reserve senior champion female: Tyler Kirchdoerfer, Cape Girardeau

Grand champion female: Joe Kirchdoerfer, Cape Girardeau

Reserve grand champion female: Tyler Kirchdoerfer, Cape Girardeau

Milking Shorthorn

Junior champion female: John Schoen, Jackson

Reserve junior champion female: Emmet Schomaker, Palmyra, Missouri

Senior champion cemale: Emmet Schomaker, Palmyra, Missouri

Reserve champion female: Emmet Schomaker, Palmyra, Missouri

Grand champion female: Emmet Schomaker, Palmyra, Missouri

Reserve grand champion female: Emmet Schomaker, Palmyra, Missouri

Ayrshire

Junior champion female: Emmet Schomaker, Palmyra, Missouri

Reserve junior champion female: Emmet Schomaker, Palmyra, Missouri

Senior champion female: Josh Walther, Jackson

Reserve senior champion female: Emmet Schomaker, Palmyra, Missouri

Grand champion female: Josh Walther, Jackson

Reserve grand champion female: Emmet Schomaker, Palmyra, Missouri

DRAFT HORSES AND MULES

Draft Mules

Grand champion horse mule: Dale Moreland, Dexter, Missouri

Reserve grand champion horse mule: Dale Moreland, Dexter, Missouri

Grand champion mare mule: Cherlyn Adams, Lamar, Missouri

Reserve grand champion mare mule: Dale Moreland, Dexter, Missouri

Champion miniature mule: Jeffery Miller, Butler, Missouri

Reserve champion miniature mule: Jeffery Miller, Butler, Missouri

Champion pair of mules: Dale Moreland, Dexter, Missouri

Draft Ponies

Champion stallion: Steve Mangels, Oak Ridge

Reserve champion stallion: Steve Mangels, Oak Ridge

Champion mare: Steve Mangels, Oak Ridge

Reserve champion mare: Steve Mangels, Oak Ridge

Champion gelding: Steve Mangels, Oak Ridge

Reserve champion felding: Darla Mangels, Oak Ridge

Draft Horses

Champion stallion: Weston Mangels, Jackson

Reserve champion stallion: Weston Mangels, Jackson

Champion gelding: Charlie Meier, Jackson

Reserve champion gelding: Charlie Meier, Jackson

Champion mare: Weston Mangels, Jackson

Reserve champion mare: Weston Mangels, Jackson

SWINE

Junior champion Hampshire gilt: Carter Modglin, Chaffee, Missouri

Grand champion Hampshire gilt: Carter Modglin, Chaffee, Missouri

junior champion Berkshire gilt: Mark James, Jackson

Reserve junior champion Berkshire gilt: Mark James, Jackson

Grand champion Berkshire gilt: Mark James, Jackson

Reserve grand champion Berkshire gilt: Mark James, Jackson

Junior champion commercial gilt: Elise Nothdurft, Cape Girardeau

Reserve junior champion commercial gilt: Mark James, Jackson

Grand champion commercial gilt: Elise Nothdurft, Cape Girardeau

Reserve grand champion commercial gilt: Mark James, Jackson

Grand champion open barrow: Mark James, Jackson

Champion market barrows carcass real time: Peyton Schroeder, Grandin, Missouri

Reserve champion market barrows carcass real time: Aggie Schroeder, Grandin, Missouri

Champion market barrow carcass on foot: Taylor Nothdurft, Sikeston, Missouri

Champion market barrow carcass on foot: Blake Aufdenberg, Burfordville

SHEEP

Sheep Premier Breeders

Southdown: Joe Ferguson, Marquand, Missouri

Polypays: Joe Ferguson, Marquand, Missouri

Suffolk: Joe Ferguson, Marquand, Missouri

Katahdins: Austin Petzoldt, Jackson

Shropshire: Emma Chandler, Fredericktown, Missouri

Tunis: Emma Chandler, Fredericktown, Missouri

White Dorper: Hazel Huelsmann, Advance, Missouri

Other Wool Breeds: Joe Ferguson, Marquand, Missouri

Other Meat Breeds: Joe Ferguson, Marquand, Missouri

POULTRY AND OTHER SMALL ANIMALS

Champion single comb clean leg standard class: Mike Tolka, Odin, Illiinois

Reserve champion single comb clean leg standard class: Kevin Tolka, Odin, Illinois

(Sponsored by Power Electric)

Champion all other comb clean leg standard class: Larry Parr, Carbondale, Illinois

Reserve champion all other comb clean leg standard class: Paige Burns, Jackson

(Sponsored by Buchheit of Perryville, Missouri)

Champion single comb feather leg standard class: Brooklyn Burns, Jackson

Reserve champion single comb feather leg standard class: Brooklyn Burns, Jackson

(Sponsored by Discovery Playhouse, Cape Girardeau)

Champion all other comb feather leg standard class: Phyllis Sinn, Cape Girardeau

Reserve champion all other comb feather leg standard class: Phyllis Sinn, Cape Girardeau

(Sponsored by Graham Heating & Air, Chaffee, Missouri)

Champion single comb clean leg bantam class: Troy Tyler, Jackson

Reserve champion single comb clean leg bantam class: Brooklyn Burns, Jackson

(Sponsored by Sinn Logging)

Champion all other comb clean leg bantam class: Larry Parr, Carbondale, Illinois

Reserve champion all other comb clean leg bantam Class: Brad Burns, Jackson

(Sponsored by Matt's Poultry and Rabbitry)

Champion single comb feather leg bantam class: Kevin Tolka, Odin, Illinois

Reserve champion single comb feather leg bantam class: Paige Burns, Jackson

(Sponsored by Duvall Rabbit and Poultry)

Champion all other comb feather leg bantam class: Mike Tolka, Odin, Illinois

Reserve champion all other comb feather leg bantam class: Tami Tyler, Jackson

(Sponsored by Buchheit of Perryville, Missouri)

Champion large duck: Susan Duvall, Perryville, Missouri

Reserve champion large duck: Susan Duvall, Perryville, Missouri

(Sponsored by TSC of Cape Girardeau)

Champion bantam duck: Larry Parr, Carbondale, Illinois

Reserve champion bantam duck: Brad Burns, Jackson

(Sponsored by Duvall Rabbit and Poultry)

Champion goose: Matt Simmons, Marion, Illinois

Reserve champion goose: Norman Dale, Dongola, Illinois

(Sponsored by TSC of Cape Girardeau)

Champion turkey: Matt Simmons, Marion, Illinois

Reserve champion turkey: Luke Blattel, Chaffee, Missouri

(Sponsored by CO-OP Service Center, Jackson)

Champion large pigeon class: Kaleb Davis, Cape Girardeau

Reserve champion large pigeon class: Luke Blattel, Chaffee, Missouri

(Sponsored by Dottie Haupt)

Champion small pigeon class: Matt Simmons, Marion, Illilnois

Reserve champion small pigeon class: Richard Britain, Chaffee, Missouri

(Sponsored by Miles Diesel)

Champion dove: Mark Uhrhan, Cape Girardeau

Reserve champion dove: Mark Uhrhan, Cape Girardeau

(Sponsored by Sinn Logging)

Champion guinea pig: Whitley Morris, Marquand, Missouri

Reserve champion guinea pig: Whitley Morris, Marquand, Missouri

(Sponsored by Pear Tree Inn, Cape Girardeau)

Champion large rabbit class: Susan Duvall, Perryville, Missouri

Reserve champion large rabbit class: Susan Duvall, Perryville, Missouri

(Sponsored by MO Bunnies Rabbitry)

Champion medium rabbit class: Susan Duvall, Perryville, Missouri

Reserve champion medium rabbit class: Abby Morrison, Oak Ridge

(Sponsored by CO-OP Service Center, Jackson)

Champion small rabbit class holland lop, lion head, Jersey wooly: Susan Duvall, Perryville, Missouri

Reserve champion small rabbit class holland lop, lion head, Jersey wooly: Brenda Kneir, Cape Girardeau

(Sponsored by MFA Perryville, Missouri)

Champion small rabbit class mini rex, Netherland dwarf, Polish, other: Susan Duvall, Perryville, Missouri

Reserve champion small rabbit class mini Rex, Netherland dwarf, Polish, other: Kainen Reker, Cape Girardeau

(Sponsored by Matt's Poultry & Rabbitry)

Overall grand champion poultry exhibit: Phyllis Sinn, Cape Girardeau

(Sponsored by Pear Tree Inn, Cape Girardeau)

Overall grand champion pigeon: Kaleb Davis, Cape Girardeau

(Sponsored by Pear Tree Inn, Cape Girardeau)

Overall grand champion guinea pig: Whitley Morris, Marquand, Missouri

(Sponsored by Pear Tree Inn, Cape Girardeau)

Overall grand champion rabbit: Susan Duvall, Perryville, Missouri

(Sponsored by Pear Tree Inn, Cape Girardeau)

Field Crops

Grand champion: 70 ears of corn: JC Brucker, Chaffee, Missouri

Grand champion: 10 ears of corn: Kara Seiler, Scott City, Missouri

Grand champion: 1 ear of corn: Emma Essner, Chaffee, Missouri

Grand champion: 3 stalks of soybeans, oil: JC Brucker, Chaffee, Missouri

Grand champion hay bale: Joe Kirchdoerfer, Cape Girardeau

Horticulture

Best of show: fruits: BJ McArthur, Jackson

Best of show: vegetables: Luke Moll, Cape Girardeau

Best of show: miscellaneous: Aaron Pobst, Sikeston, Missouri

Best of show: garden display: Marti Warhurst, Cape Girardeau

Floriculture

Best of show: potted plant: Chris Pulley, Jackson

Best of show: cut flowers: Denise Jahns, Perryville, Missouri

Best of show: arrangement: Samantha Brown, Jackson

Family & Consumer Science

Best of show: Canning: Shirley Weaver, Altenburg, Missouri

(Best of show in danning creceived gift certificate from Gail Howard with Pampered Chef.)

Best of show: baking: Connie Hanner, Cape Girardeau

Best of show: sewing: Morgan Loesel, Jackson

Best of show: quilts, hand-quilting: Helen Vandeven, Marble Hill, Missouri

Best of show: hand-quilting received $50 cash award from River Heritage Quilters' Guild and $50 gift certificate from Bohemian Scrapsody Quilt Shop.

Best of show: quilts, machine-quilting: Caroline Tilghman, Cape Girardeau

Best of show: machine-quilting received $50 cash award from River Heritage Quilters' Guild and $50 gift certificate from Bohemian Scrapsody Quilt Shop.

Photography

Best of show: Tom McCreary, Cape Girardeau

Best of show, Age 13: 17: Anna Ahrens, Jackson

Best of show, Age 12 and under: Hadley Bradshaw, Gordonville

Fine Arts

Best of show: Barb Duncan, Jackson

Crafts and Hobbies

Best of show: Paul Clarke, Cape Girardeau

Best of show, age 12 and under: Keagan Zschille, Cape Girardeau

Community
