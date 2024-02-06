2018 Valedictorians

Chaffee High School
What is your hometown? Chaffee
Who are your parents? David and Karen Glueck
Who is your role model? My parents
What motivates you? My family and friends motivate me to be my best
What were your high-school activities? Cross Country, Basketball, Track, Beta Club, Journalism, and Varsity Club
What are five words that capture your high-school experience? Fun, Eventful, Growth, Educational, and Memorable
What is your advice to underclassmen? Work hard in all of your classes and everything you do.
What is a moment or theme you will always remember about high school? I will remember all the memories I made while on the Cross Country, Basketball, and Track team.
What are your post-graduation plans? Go to SEMO and major in animal sciences. Then attend vet school to become a veterinarian.
Where do you see yourself in 10 years? Working as a vet and hopefully owning my own clinic.
Cape Central High School
What is your hometown? Cape Girardeau
Who are your parents? Randy and Kim Kluge
Who is your role model? My mom
What motivates you? Setting goals and meeting them
What were your high-school activities? Cross Country, Track, National Honor Society
What are five words that capture your high-school experience? Lots of running and homework
What is your advice to underclassmen? Do your homework
What is a moment or theme you will always remember about high school? Mr. Stroder burning Brendan Wilkens's test in the Bunsen burner
What are your post-graduation plans? Attend the University of Missouri (Columbia) and pursue a career in the medical field
Where do you see yourself in 10 years? In debt
St. Vincent High School
What is your hometown? Perryville, Missouri
Who are your parents? Steven and Connie Prost
Who is your role model? My brother
What motivates you? Helping others
What were your high-school activities? STUCO, National Honors Society, Team Spirit, Spanish Club, Cross Country, volleyball, Operation Overhaul
What are five words that capture your high-school experience? Memorable, exciting, hard-work, determination, persistence
What is your advice to underclassmen? To make the most of high school because it flies by
What is a moment or theme you will always remember about high school? The food fight that we had
What are your post-graduation plans? To attend Saint Louis University and pursue a career in Physical Therapy
Where do you see yourself in 10 years? Hopefully with a family and a job as a physical therapist
Woodland High School
What is your hometown? Marble Hill
Who are your parents? Eddie and Angela Green
Who is your role model? My mother
What motivates you? My desire to achieve my goals
What were your high-school activities? Cross country, track and field, beta, FBLA
What are five words that capture your high-school experience? Short stressful exciting memorable and unforgettable
What is your advice to underclassmen? Don't procrastinate. It only makes life harder.
What is a moment or theme you will always remember about high school? Going to cross country state as a team my junior year
What are your post-graduation plans? Attend MIZZOU pre-med
Where do you see yourself in 10 years? As a doctor
