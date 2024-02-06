2018 Valedictorians

Katie Glueck

Chaffee High School

What is your hometown? Chaffee

Who are your parents? David and Karen Glueck

Who is your role model? My parents

What motivates you? My family and friends motivate me to be my best

What were your high-school activities? Cross Country, Basketball, Track, Beta Club, Journalism, and Varsity Club

What are five words that capture your high-school experience? Fun, Eventful, Growth, Educational, and Memorable

What is your advice to underclassmen? Work hard in all of your classes and everything you do.

What is a moment or theme you will always remember about high school? I will remember all the memories I made while on the Cross Country, Basketball, and Track team.

Fred Lynch

What are your post-graduation plans? Go to SEMO and major in animal sciences. Then attend vet school to become a veterinarian.

Where do you see yourself in 10 years? Working as a vet and hopefully owning my own clinic.

Morgan Kluge

KASSI JACKSON

Cape Central High School

What is your hometown? Cape Girardeau

Who are your parents? Randy and Kim Kluge

Who is your role model? My mom

What motivates you? Setting goals and meeting them

What were your high-school activities? Cross Country, Track, National Honor Society

What are five words that capture your high-school experience? Lots of running and homework

What is your advice to underclassmen? Do your homework

What is a moment or theme you will always remember about high school? Mr. Stroder burning Brendan Wilkens's test in the Bunsen burner

What are your post-graduation plans? Attend the University of Missouri (Columbia) and pursue a career in the medical field

Where do you see yourself in 10 years? In debt