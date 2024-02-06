All sections
featuresJune 2, 2018
2018 Valedictorians
Chaffee High School What is your hometown? Chaffee Who are your parents? David and Karen Glueck Who is your role model? My parents What motivates you? My family and friends motivate me to be my best What were your high-school activities? Cross Country, Basketball, Track, Beta Club, Journalism, and Varsity Club...
Fred Lynch

Katie Glueck

Chaffee High School

What is your hometown? Chaffee

Who are your parents? David and Karen Glueck

Who is your role model? My parents

What motivates you? My family and friends motivate me to be my best

What were your high-school activities? Cross Country, Basketball, Track, Beta Club, Journalism, and Varsity Club

What are five words that capture your high-school experience? Fun, Eventful, Growth, Educational, and Memorable

What is your advice to underclassmen? Work hard in all of your classes and everything you do.

What is a moment or theme you will always remember about high school? I will remember all the memories I made while on the Cross Country, Basketball, and Track team.

Fred Lynch

What are your post-graduation plans? Go to SEMO and major in animal sciences. Then attend vet school to become a veterinarian.

Where do you see yourself in 10 years? Working as a vet and hopefully owning my own clinic.

Morgan Kluge

KASSI JACKSON

Cape Central High School

What is your hometown? Cape Girardeau

Who are your parents? Randy and Kim Kluge

Who is your role model? My mom

What motivates you? Setting goals and meeting them

What were your high-school activities? Cross Country, Track, National Honor Society

What are five words that capture your high-school experience? Lots of running and homework

What is your advice to underclassmen? Do your homework

What is a moment or theme you will always remember about high school? Mr. Stroder burning Brendan Wilkens's test in the Bunsen burner

What are your post-graduation plans? Attend the University of Missouri (Columbia) and pursue a career in the medical field

Where do you see yourself in 10 years? In debt

Emily Prost

FRED LYNCH ~ flynch@semissourian.com 2018 St. Vincent valedictorian -- Emily Prost
FRED LYNCH ~ flynch@semissourian.com 2018 St. Vincent valedictorian -- Emily Prost

St. Vincent High School

What is your hometown? Perryville, Missouri

Who are your parents? Steven and Connie Prost

Who is your role model? My brother

What motivates you? Helping others

What were your high-school activities? STUCO, National Honors Society, Team Spirit, Spanish Club, Cross Country, volleyball, Operation Overhaul

What are five words that capture your high-school experience? Memorable, exciting, hard-work, determination, persistence

What is your advice to underclassmen? To make the most of high school because it flies by

What is a moment or theme you will always remember about high school? The food fight that we had

What are your post-graduation plans? To attend Saint Louis University and pursue a career in Physical Therapy

Where do you see yourself in 10 years? Hopefully with a family and a job as a physical therapist

Heidi Green

Fred Lynch

Woodland High School

What is your hometown? Marble Hill

Who are your parents? Eddie and Angela Green

Who is your role model? My mother

What motivates you? My desire to achieve my goals

What were your high-school activities? Cross country, track and field, beta, FBLA

What are five words that capture your high-school experience? Short stressful exciting memorable and unforgettable

What is your advice to underclassmen? Don't procrastinate. It only makes life harder.

What is a moment or theme you will always remember about high school? Going to cross country state as a team my junior year

What are your post-graduation plans? Attend MIZZOU pre-med

Where do you see yourself in 10 years? As a doctor

Community
