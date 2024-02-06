10 tips to keep 'achoos' from interrupting your 'I do's'

You want your wedding day to be memorable for all the right reasons. While selecting the color scheme and writing your vows, don’t forget another important consideration: allergies.

The last thing you want is a series of “achoos” to interrupt your “I do’s,” or worse, send someone to the hospital. With these 10 tips from the experts at the American College of Allergy, Asthma and Immunology, you can limit allergy concerns on your big day.

1. The sweet smell of love

Some guests may be sensitive to cologne or perfume, so, on a day with so many hugs, handshakes and slow dances, it’s best to go easy. The allergic response is a reaction to odors created by volatile organic compounds (VOCs) and can cause headaches, sneezing, watery eyes and runny noses.

2. Fido as best man?

If you’re planning to include your best pet pal in your wedding, make sure none of the bridal party is allergic. They’ll be the ones closest to your pet during the ceremony, so you want to make sure they don’t have an allergic reaction.

3. Avoid the flames

Your burning love may have brought you to the alter, but burning candles can be a problem. Scents from candles can trigger asthma, so consider using LED candles at the reception instead. Bonus: they’re safer, too!

4. Include your allergist in your planning

If the bride or groom suffers from allergies or asthma, it can be wise to meet with an allergist a few months prior to the wedding day. Visit the Find an Allergist locator at acaai.org to find a board-certified allergist near you to create a wedding plan with no hitches.

5. Got your dress? Now think about medications