Music and theater students rehearse “Hansel and Gretel” on Tuesday, Jan. 14, at River Campus in Cape Girardeau to prepare for their opening night Friday, Jan. 17. Alyssa Lunsford-Stevens ~ alunsford@semissourian.com

Music and theater students rehearse “Hansel and Gretel” on Tuesday, Jan. 14, at River Campus in Cape Girardeau to prepare for their opening night Friday, Jan. 17. Alyssa Lunsford-Stevens ~ alunsford@semissourian.com

Music and theater students rehearse “Hansel and Gretel” on Tuesday, Jan. 14, at River Campus in Cape Girardeau to prepare for their opening night Friday, Jan. 17. Alyssa Lunsford-Stevens ~ alunsford@semissourian.com

Music and theater students rehearse “Hansel and Gretel” on Tuesday, Jan. 14, at River Campus in Cape Girardeau to prepare for their opening night Friday, Jan. 17. Alyssa Lunsford-Stevens ~ alunsford@semissourian.com

Music and theater students rehearse “Hansel and Gretel” on Tuesday, Jan. 14, at River Campus in Cape Girardeau to prepare for their opening night Friday, Jan. 17. Alyssa Lunsford-Stevens ~ alunsford@semissourian.com

Music and theater students rehearse “Hansel and Gretel” on Tuesday, Jan. 14, at River Campus in Cape Girardeau to prepare for their opening night Friday, Jan. 17. Alyssa Lunsford-Stevens ~ alunsford@semissourian.com

Music and theater students rehearse “Hansel and Gretel” on Tuesday, Jan. 14, at River Campus in Cape Girardeau to prepare for their opening night Friday, Jan. 17. Alyssa Lunsford-Stevens ~ alunsford@semissourian.com

Music and theater students rehearse “Hansel and Gretel” on Tuesday, Jan. 14, at River Campus in Cape Girardeau to prepare for their opening night Friday, Jan. 17. Alyssa Lunsford-Stevens ~ alunsford@semissourian.com

Music and theater students rehearse “Hansel and Gretel” on Tuesday, Jan. 14, at River Campus in Cape Girardeau to prepare for their opening night Friday, Jan. 17. Alyssa Lunsford-Stevens ~ alunsford@semissourian.com

Music and theater students rehearse “Hansel and Gretel” on Tuesday, Jan. 14, at River Campus in Cape Girardeau to prepare for their opening night Friday, Jan. 17. Alyssa Lunsford-Stevens ~ alunsford@semissourian.com

Music and theater students rehearse “Hansel and Gretel” on Tuesday, Jan. 14, at River Campus in Cape Girardeau to prepare for their opening night Friday, Jan. 17. Alyssa Lunsford-Stevens ~ alunsford@semissourian.com

Music and theater students rehearse “Hansel and Gretel” on Tuesday, Jan. 14, at River Campus in Cape Girardeau to prepare for their opening night Friday, Jan. 17. Alyssa Lunsford-Stevens ~ alunsford@semissourian.com