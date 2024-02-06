All sections
Business
July 17, 2023

Zimzala Vibes — a culinary labor of love for local entrepreneur

Misty Thrower knows a thing or two about food preparation and she is bringing a lifetime of culinary talent to her new endeavor, Zimzala Vibes mobile food trailer. Thrower, former owner of Cape Girardeau's Bel Air Grill, spends a great deal of time in food preparation as she manages the Procter & Gamble cafeteria at P&G's Cape Girardeau plant as her full-time work...

Jeff Long avatar
Jeff Long
Misty Thrower stands beside her Zimzala Vibes food trailer in a recent photo. Thrower once owned the former Bel Air Grill in downtown Cape Girardeau.
Misty Thrower stands beside her Zimzala Vibes food trailer in a recent photo. Thrower once owned the former Bel Air Grill in downtown Cape Girardeau.Submitted

Misty Thrower knows a thing or two about food preparation and she is bringing a lifetime of culinary talent to her new endeavor, Zimzala Vibes mobile food trailer.

Submitted
Submitted

Thrower, former owner of Cape Girardeau's Bel Air Grill, spends a great deal of time in food preparation as she manages the Procter & Gamble cafeteria at P&G's Cape Girardeau plant as her full-time work.

Thrower, 49, has been operating the Zimzala trailer since launching in April at the Dogwood Azalea Festival in Charleston, Missouri.

She said her former Bel Air Grill customers will recognize several selections on her menu.

"We have our tiki chicken tacos, which is our No, 1 seller so far; we have our beach burger; we have wings and our Bel Air potatoes; we have fried pickles that are hand-breaded, just like they were at Bel Air; we have potato skins, too," said Thrower, a graduate of Zalma (Missouri) High School in Bollinger County.

"The word 'zimzala' refers to a person who finds solace with having toes in the sand and essentially loves being around the ocean," she said.

"I hate to use the cliche, but it's never too late to do something you want to do. Probably I should have started a food trailer 20 years ago," Thrower said.

Thrower advised patrons to check Facebook or Instagram to find out where the food trailer will be on any particular day.

Business
