Zimzala Vibes — a culinary labor of love for local entrepreneur

She said her former Bel Air Grill customers will recognize several selections on her menu.

"We have our tiki chicken tacos, which is our No, 1 seller so far; we have our beach burger; we have wings and our Bel Air potatoes; we have fried pickles that are hand-breaded, just like they were at Bel Air; we have potato skins, too," said Thrower, a graduate of Zalma (Missouri) High School in Bollinger County.

"The word 'zimzala' refers to a person who finds solace with having toes in the sand and essentially loves being around the ocean," she said.

"I hate to use the cliche, but it's never too late to do something you want to do. Probably I should have started a food trailer 20 years ago," Thrower said.

Thrower advised patrons to check Facebook or Instagram to find out where the food trailer will be on any particular day.

