Young local entrepreneur prospers with SendAFriend

Jackson's Tyler Macke, with apologies to 20th century poet Robert Frost, has taken the road less traveled by.

Macke, 23, is CEO of SendAFriend, an online care package for-profit business with anticipated revenue of $15 million this year, double the total of a year ago.

A Jackson High School graduate, Macke last month purchased a 9,600-square-foot warehouse at 21826 Highway 177 in Fruitland to accommodate the company's rapid growth.

Different path

Macke didn't leave JHS in 2017 headed for college, military service or taking a job as someone else's employee.

"I decided out of high school the (entrepreneurial) route was better for me," he said, adding, "I think I'm learning much more doing the things I'm doing than I would have in the classroom."

Launching his e-commerce business in his family's home with $1,200 four years ago, Macke has been renting space to house SendAFriend at 2370 N. High St. in Jackson.

"We quickly outgrew my childhood bedroom and my brother's bedroom and signed a two-year lease on North High — moving into adjoining suites as SendAFriend grew," he said.

It's a tight-knit group running this unusual startup.

"My mom is director of operations, one of my best friends from high school is director of marketing and my dad is doing the buildout of our new space in Fruitland," Macke said.

Pandemic-aided

After COVID-19 struck the United States in March 2020, Macke's plan to send care packages of stuffed animals with a personalized message anywhere in the world took off.

Macke estimates SendAFriend has sent 400,000 care packages around the U.S.