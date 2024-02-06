WSIU boosts area signal, thanks to anonymous Cape donor

WSIU, the Public Broadcasting System television station operated by Southern Illinois University in Carbondale, is upgrading its over-the-air signal throughout portions of Southeast Missouri and Southern Illinois thanks to new equipment funded by a gift from an anonymous longtime viewer in Cape Girardeau.

"This exciting new improvement to our multistate PBS service was made possible by the generosity of a donor in Cape Girardeau who believes that public television should be available to as many people as possible, regardless of income," SIU-Carbondale chancellor Austin Lane said.

The new equipment, also referred to as a "signal translator," broadcasts on channel 28, but televisions will receive the signal when rescanned on "virtual channel 8," the original broadcast channel for WSIU-TV, according to WSIU interim executive director Jak Tichenor.