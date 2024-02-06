Work begins on Poplar Bluff fiber optic communications network

Circle Fiber, a division of Big River Communications in Cape Girardeau, has announced the start of a fiber network expansion in Poplar Bluff and surrounding areas in Butler County.
Between now and the summer of 2022, Circle Fiber plans to build a 100% fiber communications network in and around Poplar Bluff, allowing residential and business customers to access the latest fiber optic technology that will serve as a platform for future services.
"Our build in Poplar Bluff is an extension of our commitment to our customers in the Big River Communications service area," said Chris Simmons, Circle Fiber president. "We know this will help the community grow and provide the educational, business, medical, and residential market with this exciting new technology."
The company will offer service packages ranging from 300 megabyte to one gigabyte symmetrical products with prices ranging from about $50 to $80 a month.
More information is available on the Circle Fiber website, www.circlefiber.com.
