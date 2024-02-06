All sections
DonateE-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
BusinessJune 28, 2021

Work begins on Poplar Bluff fiber optic communications network

Circle Fiber, a division of Big River Communications in Cape Girardeau, has announced the start of a fiber network expansion in Poplar Bluff and surrounding areas in Butler County. Between now and the summer of 2022, Circle Fiber plans to build a 100% fiber communications network in and around Poplar Bluff, allowing residential and business customers to access the latest fiber optic technology that will serve as a platform for future services...

Jay Wolz avatar
Jay Wolz

Circle Fiber, a division of Big River Communications in Cape Girardeau, has announced the start of a fiber network expansion in Poplar Bluff and surrounding areas in Butler County.

Between now and the summer of 2022, Circle Fiber plans to build a 100% fiber communications network in and around Poplar Bluff, allowing residential and business customers to access the latest fiber optic technology that will serve as a platform for future services.

"Our build in Poplar Bluff is an extension of our commitment to our customers in the Big River Communications service area," said Chris Simmons, Circle Fiber president. "We know this will help the community grow and provide the educational, business, medical, and residential market with this exciting new technology."

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

The company will offer service packages ranging from 300 megabyte to one gigabyte symmetrical products with prices ranging from about $50 to $80 a month.

More information is available on the Circle Fiber website, www.circlefiber.com.

Looking for more business news? Check out B Magazine, and the B Magazine email newsletter. Go to www.semissourian.com/newsletters to find out more.

Story Tags
Business
Advertisement
Related
BusinessDec. 9
Stock market today: Nvidia drags Wall Street from its record...
BusinessDec. 9
Doctor, gastroenterologist join Saint Francis clinics
BusinessDec. 9
New, expanding businesses celebrate with ribbon-cuttings
BusinessDec. 9
Gas prices near lowest levels since 2021

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Teriyaki Madness opens Dec. 20 in Cape Girardeau
BusinessDec. 9
Teriyaki Madness opens Dec. 20 in Cape Girardeau
FRESH new look: Cape Girardeau restaurateurs open new location, launch franchising initiative
BusinessDec. 8
FRESH new look: Cape Girardeau restaurateurs open new location, launch franchising initiative
UnitedHealthcare CEO's shooting opens a door for many to vent frustrations over insurance
BusinessDec. 7
UnitedHealthcare CEO's shooting opens a door for many to vent frustrations over insurance
Paws-itive change: Jackson dog trainers move into new location
BusinessDec. 2
Paws-itive change: Jackson dog trainers move into new location
New school location, boutique host ribbon-cuttings
BusinessDec. 2
New school location, boutique host ribbon-cuttings
Cheaper fuel early Christmas gift for commuters
BusinessDec. 2
Cheaper fuel early Christmas gift for commuters
Cape Girardeau, Perryville chambers to host networking events
BusinessDec. 2
Cape Girardeau, Perryville chambers to host networking events
Dessert shop among new Cape Girardeau businesses
BusinessDec. 2
Dessert shop among new Cape Girardeau businesses
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy