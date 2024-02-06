Work and family mix well for these local businesses

The November 2012 issue of Harvard Business Review reported on a longitudinal study of family-operated businesses.

The magazine’s results showed that during good economic times, family-run companies don’t earn as much money as companies with a more dispersed ownership structure. When the economy slumps, however, family firms far outshine their peers. When HBR looked across business cycles from 1997 to 2009, it found the average long-term financial performance was higher for family businesses than for nonfamily businesses.

The simple conclusion HBR reached is that family businesses focus on resilience more than performance.

They forgo the excess returns available during good times in order to increase their odds of survival during bad times.

The dynamics of three local families in generational businesses were interviewed by B Magazine: Roy White, Robin White and Amber White Timberlake of Roy’s Tire & Auto in Jackson; Walter Joe, Kevin and Josh Ford of Ford & Sons Funeral Homes headquartered in Cape Girardeau; and Bob Fox and Jim Fox of Cape Girardeau’s Fox Family Dental.

Roy’s Tire and Auto

Roy White left Jackson Tire Center nearly two decades ago never imagining he would soon start a family business down the street.

“I left Charlie [Glueck]’s employ on a Saturday and by Monday, five of my former co-workers came to my house to ask me to open a [tire] store and that got me thinking,” White said.

White and his wife Robin launched Roy’s Tire and Auto in September 2003 at the former Jackson Glass location at 408 E. Jackson Boulevard.

The Whites’ daughter, Amber Timberlake, a 2002 graduate of Jackson High School, has been with them since Day 1.

The business took first place in the 2021 Southeast Missourian People’s Choice Awards in the categories of auto repair, oil change and tire store.

Roy and Amber work the counter while spouse Robin labors behind the scenes.

“My wife does the office work, handles all the tax paperwork and runs our shop. [Robin] knows which guy can do which job and who can do it the best,” White said.

White said working side-by-side with his oldest daughter reveals their similar personalities.

“Amber is a lot like me. Sometimes she gets a little stubborn.”

Timberlake does not disagree.

“Yes, I have a stubborn streak and [Dad and I] have become more similar over time,” she said.

White said Amber is a “quick learner and very sharp,” adding she knows cars and may be more knowledgeable about tires than he is.

“[Amber] can tell a customer what size tires will fit just by eyeballing the vehicle — and they work every time. I can’t do that without getting a calculator out and doing some figuring,” he said.

Timberlake said she likes her work at Roy’s “most days” and said at the very beginning, some customers were dismissive of her abilities.

“At first, the attitude was ‘you’re a girl, you don’t know what you’re talking about,’ but there’s a lot less of that now.”

Both father and daughter say the pandemic has impacted the business in a significant way.

“The last few months have been really hard because I can’t get enough help since COVID,” said White.

Timberlake said Roy’s Tire and Auto has been busier since the onset of the coronavirus scare in 2020.

“People seem to be holding on to their vehicles longer and, of course, they need repairs.”

Time off in a family business, Timberlake said, can be a challenge.

“Dad has never had a job where he was off on Saturdays,” she said, noting Roy’s is open six days a week but added they do take two weekends off every year so the family can be together — over Memorial Day and Labor Day.

Asked to define success, White points to returning customers.

“Really and truly, (success) is taking care of the people and making them happy. You can’t make everybody pleased, and I know that, but as long as I’ve been here, the people are fantastic. The whole time I’ve been doing this, 18 years, I’ve had two people really furious with me.”

White said the family sponsors some youth teams, buys ads supporting Jackson football and gives to churches.

Timberlake adds Roy’s Tire additionally helps out by purchasing advertising in the yearbooks of Jackson, Meadow Heights and Woodland school districts, and provides funding for numerous benefits like Nolan Weber and patronizes the American Legion.

“We typically don’t say ‘no,’” she said.

White, a 1982 graduate of Greenville High in Wayne County, praised the Cape Girardeau County seat town which hosts his business.

“I love being in Jackson, period, and (I) hope to stay here until I can retire.”

Josh Ford, Walter J. Ford, Kristen Ford LaBruyere and Kevin Ford at Ford & Sons Funeral Homes in Cape Girardeau by Sarah Yenesel ~ B Magazine

Ford & Sons Funeral Homes

On Nov. 1, 1949, then-Cape Girardeau mayor Walter H. Ford and Ross Young launched the Ford-Young Funeral Home on Sprigg Street, a location still in operation today.

“I was a freshman in high school then and I’ve been here [at the funeral home] since the very first day,” said Walter Joe Ford, the late mayor’s son and a 1953 Cape Central alumnus, who signed a contract with the Milwaukee Brewers organization after graduation and played minor league baseball for four years.

The Fords would later buy out the Young family.

Ford & Sons is now in its fourth generation of family leadership and owns two funeral homes in Cape — including the lead location at 1001 N. Mount Auburn Road — plus one home each in Jackson, Perryville, Altenburg and Benton.

Walter J. Ford, who also once served as Cape Girardeau County coroner for more than six years, is now past president of the company and still comes to work every day.

“We provide a good service and we’re proud of it,” said Ford, adding, “The bottom line is we have to take care of everybody who calls us (and) we treat everybody like family — not as customers but as friends.”

Ford’s son, Kevin, and his grandson Josh, now serve as company president and vice president, respectively.

Ford and Sons was ranked first among funeral homes in the 2021 Southeast Missourian People’s Choice Awards.

Kevin Ford, who joined the business in 1983, said working with family “is rewarding and challenging at times, with good days and bad days. I’ve gotten to work with my dad, with my brother Cliff, with my son Josh and my daughter Kristen LaBruyere — and it’s been a great experience.”

Kevin’s son, Josh, came into the company in 2009 and said he enjoys working with his dad and grandfather so closely.

“Sure, we agree and disagree at different times and all small businesses are more intimate, but I get to spend more time with them than I could have had I done something else,” Josh said.

The eldest Ford, Walter Joe, said the company is “definitely growing and expanding.”